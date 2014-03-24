BRUSSELS, March 24 D'Ieteren SA : * Signed a letter of intent to acquire the Volkswagen, Audi and Seat dealerships of the Claessens Group, located in Wilrijk * Also to acquire a controlling interest in the Volkswagen, Audi And Koda dealerships of the ACM Group, located in Mechelen * Deals subject to customary conditions. After completion, the intention is for the current managers to hold their position