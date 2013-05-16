* Q1 sales fall 5.5 percent

BRUSSELS May 16 Belgian auto group D'Ieteren said a lawyer who has worked for failed bank Dexia is to take over as chief executive as the firm struggles in the face of declining car sales due to the financial crisis.

D'Ieteren did not give any reason for the management change, saying only that new CEO Axel Miller, 48, would take over from Jean-Pierre Bizet on August 1.

Bizet joins a string of chief executives stepping down from blue chip companies across Europe in recent days, including the heads of Belgian retailer Delhaize and drinks multinational Diageo.

Bizet had been at D'Ieteren since 2002, and took over as CEO in 2005. During his tenure, he oversaw the sale of D'Ieteren's car rental division Avis Europe to U.S.-based Avis Budget for about $1 billion.

The announcement came minutes after an update on D'Ieteren's first-quarter car sales which slipped by 10.7 percent as dealerships bought fewer cars for their forecourts due to the economic crisis.

Overall, first-quarter pre-tax profit fell 1.4 percent, while sales fell 5.5 percent.

The firm, which also owns the Carglass windscreen repair company, maintained its view that 2013 pre-tax profits will decline by between 10 and 15 percent.

That comes on top of a 21 percent fall in pre-tax profits in 2012. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Adrian Croft and Elaine Hardcastle)