* H1 pre-tax profit 126 mln euros vs 105 mln expected
* Keeps 2012 guidance of 25 pct fall in pre-tax profit
(Adds detail, background)
BRUSSELS Aug 28 Sales at Belgian group
D'Ieteren's windscreen replacement business Belron
were hit by mild winter weather in its European and North
American markets in the first half of the year, while sales of
cars by its Belgian distribution division remained weak, the
company said on Tuesday.
The company said profit before tax in the first half
declined by about 25 percent to 126 million euros ($158
million), in line with the drop which it is forecasting for the
full year.
However, cost-cutting at Belron helped the company beat the
average forecast of 105 million euros expected by six banks and
brokerages polled by Reuters.
The company said the withdrawal of incentives to buy low
emission vehicles sent deliveries of new cars in Belgium 6.1
percent lower in the first half.
Belgian car industry body Febiac expects the new car market
to decline by 15 percent in 2012 to 485,000 new registrations,
the company said.
D'Ieteren also said it continued to expect its underlying
profits this year to decline by around 25 percent, and that its
outlook for Belron was "challenging".
D'Ieteren distributes the Volkswagen, Seat, Audi,
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands in
Belgium.
($1=0.7958 euros)
(Reporting by Ethan Bilby, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and
Greg Mahlich)