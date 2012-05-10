BRUSSELS May 10 Belgium's largest car
distributor D'Ieteren said sales at its car windshield
division, which operates as Autoglass, fell by 8 percent due to
the mild winter weather, and repeated its outlook of profits
falling by a quarter this year.
The company said overall sales fell 2.6 percent, while
overall profits declined by 61.6 percent from the same period
last year, when the division, Belron, benefited as more
windshields cracked in the icy weather.
D'Ieteren expects its 2012 current consolidated result
before tax, group's share, to decline by around 25 percent.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)