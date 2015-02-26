BRUSSELS Feb 26 Belgian auto specialist
D'Ieteren expects its profit before tax to jump more than 10
percent this year after a slump in 2014 and has decided to keep
the dividend for 2014 at 0.8 euros, the company said on
Thursday.
D'Ieteren, which sells Volkswagen range cars in Belgium and
also repairs windshields, warned in December that it would be
taking 98 million euros ($110 million) of impairments related to
its Belron windshield operations in Britain and China.
"D'Ieteren Auto is setting up a new structure for the
distribution network and is investing in its own dealership
network in Brussels, while Belron is implementing profitability
improvement measures. The group expects its current result
before tax, group's share, to be up in excess of 10 percent in
2015," the company said.
The 2014 consolidated profit before taxes and excluding
unusual items was 160.9 million euros, down 11.7 percent on
2013. Because of the unusual items, mainly non-cash impairment
charges and the restructuring costs at Belron, the consolidated
result before tax was a loss of 5.3 million.
While profits at the unit that sells cars rose 11.5 percent
in 2014 to 52.5 million euros, the profit of the windshield unit
fell almost 20 percent to 104.7 million euros. Belron operates
under brand names such as Autoglass and Carglass.
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen/Ruth
Pitchford)