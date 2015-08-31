BRUSSELS Aug 31 Belgium's D'Ieteren
expects its 2015 pretax profit to rise between 20 and 25
percent, after better earnings from its car importing business
and a weaker euro helped it comfortably beat expectations in the
first half of the year.
D'Ieteren, which imports cars of the Volkswagen Group
and operates windshield repair company Belron, had
previously given guidance of an increase of more than 10
percent.
In the first half, pretax profit rose 61.5 percent to 140
million euros ($156.74 million), well above the 102 million
expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
The group said it managed to grow profits at its car
importing business even though its market share fell slightly,
as it sold higher-priced cars, cut costs and made more from
selling spare parts.
Belron, the windshield replacement business operating under
brand names such as Autoglass and Carglass, posted higher sales
in the United States, amplified by a stronger dollar, while
sales in Europe fell.
($1 = 0.8932 euros)
