BRUSSELS Feb 27 Belgium's D'Ieteren
forecast a further decline of earnings in 2014 due to a flat car
market and only a moderate increase of sales of its windshield
repair business.
The owner of car window repair company Belron and Belgium's
largest car distributor, said its current pre-tax profit, group
share, fell 11.3 percent to 177.6 million euros ($242.7
million), in line with its forecast of a 10-15 percent
contraction.
The company said it expected the figure in 2014 to decline
slightly compared to 2013.
D'Ieteren benefited from a harsh winter and cold spring in
both northern Europe and North America at the start of 2013,
which meant more windscreens cracked and needed to be repaired
or replaced.
However, car sales division D'Ieteren Auto suffered lower
sales because of a 1.5 percent decline of the Belgian car market
and a loss of market share for the Volkswagen brands
it sells. Dealers also cut their inventories.
Belgium's auto association has forecast a modest 0.8 percent
rise in new car registrations to 490,000 this year. D'Ieteren
said it banked on a stable market share.
For Belron, D'Ieteren referred to "unfavourable" weather in
Europe at the start of this year, meaning a mild winter, and
continuing adverse market trends.
The latter include lower discretionary incomes, lower speeds
and less vehicle crime.
D'Ieteren held its dividend at 0.80 euros per share and said
it was willing to invest in one or more new activities, not
necessarily linked the auto sector.
It has surplus funds as the result of the 2011 sale of its
59.6 percent stake in Avis Europe for 412 million euros.
