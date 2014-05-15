BRUSSELS May 15 Belgium's D'Ieteren gave a gloomy full-year profit forecast on Thursday after only a marginal pick-up of its glass repair and replacement business in the traditionally strong winter months.

The owner of Belgium's largest car distributor and car window repairer Belron said it now expected current consolidated pre-tax profit to decline by around 10 percent in 2014.

It had previously forecast only a slight decline after an 11.3 percent fall in 2013.

Group sales in the first quarter declined by 4.5 percent. Those for Belron sales rose by 1.0 percent, although the company expressed disappointment with its performance.

D'Ieteren said an unusually mild winter in northern Europe meant fewer cars with cracked windscreens that needed to be repaired or replaced.

This could not be compensated, it said, by additional volumes in exceptionally cold and snowy North America as the weather impacted its ability to serve customers and also led to a shortage of glass, both impacting its profit.

It said sales at the beginning of the second quarter had followed the same trend, with a negative sales evolution in Europe and strong growth in the United States.

At D'Ieteren Auto, the car sales division, sales fell by 9.2 percent as dealers did not build up inventories as much as a year ago and because of a lower market share of 20.8 percent for its Volkswagen brand cars.

D'Ieteren said it continued to expect a nearly flat new car market of around 490,000 registrations in Belgium in 2014 and a market share similar to the 22 percent of 2013. A spokesman said margins were under pressure due to fierce competition.

The company still has surplus funds as the result of the 2011 sale of its 59.6 percent stake in Avis Europe for 412 million euros. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by David Evans)