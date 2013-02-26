BRUSSELS Feb 26 D'Ieteren, the
Belgian owner of Autoglass, expects the tough economic climate
to shrink its profits by up to 15 percent, following of a
decline of one fifth last year when mild weather meant fewer car
windows cracked.
The firm, which is also Belgium's biggest car retailer, said
its full-year pretax profit was 233.6 million euros ($305.38
million) compared with 297.3 million last year.
Its full-year sales were 5.5 million euros, compared with
5.4 billion euros expected on average by eight banks and
brokerages polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)