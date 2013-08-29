BRUSSELS Aug 29 Belgium's D'Ieteren
repeated its outlook for a decline of profit this year after a
first half dampened by car dealers cutting inventories and
boosting promotions due to competition.
The owner of car window repair company Autoglass and
Belgium's largest car distributor D'Ieteren, said
first-half sales slipped 1.2 percent to 2.98 billion euros
($3.94 billion) and its current pre-tax profit fell 7.3 percent
to 119.6 million euros.
The company previously said it expected its current pre-tax
profit to shrink by between 10 and 15 percent this year, given
the uncertain economic outlook in Europe.
This would be despite a harsh winter and cold spring,
weather which meant more windscreens cracked and needed to be
repaired, boosting earnings for the glass repair business in the
first six months.
($1 = 0.7562 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)