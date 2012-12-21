BRUSSELS Dec 21 Belgian car distributor and windshield repair company D'Ieteren warned on Friday that its profit this year would fall by more than previously forecast, with a further decline in 2013.

The company, which sells car brands of the Volkswagen group in Belgium, said the vehicle glass repair and replacement markets were poor.

It now sees its current consolidate pre-tax profit down by about 30 percent in 2012. It had previously forecast a 25 percent drop.

It said it expected the weak trend to continue into next year, even if there were more normal weather conditions, adding the group's pre-tax profit would probably fall by between 10 and 15 percent.

D'Ieteren's Belron vehicle glass business tends to profit from inclement weather. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)