Dec 12 D'Ieteren Sa :
* Non-Cash impairment charge of eur 98 million will be
necessary in relation to the activities of Belron in the United
Kingdom and in China
* Will result in the recognition of eur 41 million of
unusual restructuring costs at year-end
* Expects its 2014 current consolidated result before tax,
group's share, to decline by slightly more than 10 pct compared
to 2013
* Preliminary views on 2015 indicate a current consolidated
result before tax, group's share, up in excess of 10 pct on 2014
Further company coverage: