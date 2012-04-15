DUBAI, April 15 Dubai International Financial
Centre Authority (DIFCA), the governing body of the emirate's
offshore financial district, has appointed Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair
as its new chairman of the board, it said in a statement on
Sunday.
Al Ghurair, who is also the chairman of Dubai lender
Mashreq bank, is also the deputy chairman of the board
of DIFC, which since 2004 has been a financial free zone for 800
firms, including 21 of the top 30 global banks, global asset
managers, insurers and law firms.
Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum named a
new board for DIFC in August last year.
