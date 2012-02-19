DUBAI Feb 19 DIFC Investments (DIFCI),
the investment arm of the firm that runs Dubai's financial free
zone, has hired U.S. investment bank Moelis & Co to advise on
options for a $1.25 billion Islamic bond maturing in June, three
sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The DIFCI bond, along with a $2-billion Islamic bond from
Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) which matures later this year, are
in the spotlight as investors weigh Dubai's refinancing risks in
2012.
DIFCI, whose assets range from aerospace to retail, saw
profits wiped out in 2010 mainly due to the devaluation of its
property portfolio in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial
crisis which ended Dubai's real estate boom. It posted a $272
million loss for 2010.
Standard & Poor's estimated this month that DIFCI will need
to raise $900 million in order to meet 2012 maturities, noting
the government is likely to help the firm meet its obligations.
DIFCI, which repaid a $200 million loan to Deutsche Bank in
December, had $119 million in cash at end of 2011, against $1.4
billion of debt falling due in 2012, S&P said.
"It makes some sense to hire an independent advisor for the
sukuk. They (DIFCI) went slow on the hiring process but this
should hopefully give them some viable options," one banking
source familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Among options that may be considered are refinancing the
Islamic bonds or using funds from the emirates sovereign wealth
arm to help repay the debt. Dubai's government has said it had
no plans to restructure the debt.
Refinancing the DIFCI or Jafza maturities through a new
issue would require the companies to offer attractive profit or
coupon rates on new issues, likely higher than that paid on the
existing 2012 maturities.
DIFCI's Managing Director Shahli Akram Juma declined
comment. A spokeswoman at Moelis, an independent advisory firm
which has worked on several restructurings in the Gulf Arab
region, declined to comment.
Moelis' highest-profile role was advising the Dubai
government on the $25 billion debt restructuring of flagship
conglomerate Dubai World. In 2010, it was also hired
by Zabeel Investments, owned by the crown prince of Dubai,
sources told Reuters last month.
Both DIFCI and Jafza are viewed as strategically important
to Dubai, which means the state cannot afford to let them fail.
Current prices on the Islamic bonds, or sukuk, indicate
investors are pricing in state support.
DIFCI's $1.25 billion Islamic bond maturing in June
was seen at 94.25 levels on Friday, while JAFZA's
November 7.5 billion dirham ($2 billion) sukuk
was last bid at 92.5/93 cents on Saturday.
Both bonds have seen a steady recovery from October lows at
87-88 levels amid heightened eurozone debt worries at the time.
The Gulf Arab emirate has clawed its way back from the
depths of its crippling 2009 debt crisis, but still faces a
massive debt burden, with approximately $15 billion in bonds and
loans maturing this year alone, according to the International
Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar)