THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Coles and Woolworths have rejected a plan by Goodman Fielder to deliver fresh bread to the supermarket giant's distribution centres (DCs) rather than individual stores. The news is a setback for the food maker's chief executive, Chris Delaney, whose cost-cutting strategy was underpinned by the proposal. "I don't ever see it going through our DCs - never say never, but I don't see it like that," said John Durkan, Coles' director of merchandise. Page 16.

Iron ore producer Aquila Resources will soon release a revised cost forecast for its A$5.8 billion joint venture with miner AMCI in Western Australia's Pilbara region. The cost increases stem in part from a redesign of the Anketell Point port expansion at the behest of the state government and iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group. "There will be an increase in capex  it is about how we manage that," Aquila managing director Tony Poli said. Page 16.

BlueScope Steel is the next company likely to face an investor backlash under the new "two strikes" rule on executive pay at its annual meeting this week. Despite the steelmaker posting losses of A$1.05 billion in 2010-11, its nine most senior executives received A$2.6 million in bonuses. Under the rule, shareholders can force a board spill if a firm's executive remuneration report receives two consecutive no votes from 25 percent of shares. Page 17.

Investors are expected to quiz BHP Billiton petroleum chief executive Mike Yeager at a briefing today on the strategy for the firm's US$20 billion in United States shale gas assets. Shareholders have been eager to learn how much capital the mining giant plans to inject into the projects. In July, Mr Yeager said BHP could ramp up spending on the Petrohawk Energy assets from US$3 billion this year to as much as US$6.5 billion in 2020. Page 18.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

John Schmidt, chief executive of the government's Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, says new laws provide the agency with the power to impose conditions on or deregister companies that "constitute a significant money laundering or terrorism financing risk". The agency, which tracks all company money transfers into and out of Australia, recorded A$3.2 trillion in investment flows last year. Page 19.

Federal Finance Minister Penny Wong has appointed David Gonski to assist the board of the A$73 billion Future Fund in the search for its next chairman. The fund's current chairman, David Murray, will step down on April 3 next year after his five year term was extended earlier this year. Mr Gonski, chairman of the Australian Securities Exchange and Coca-Cola Amatil, met with Mr Murray last week. Page 19.

Keith De Lacy, who recently stepped down from the role of chairman at Macarthur Coal following its acquisition by United States group Peabody Energy, says the success of mining start-ups such as Macarthur is unlikely to continue due to excessive regulation. Mr De Lacy says red tape and regulations now mean junior companies do not have the financial strength to develop new resources, although they continue to fulfil an exploration role. Page 19.

Harry Triguboff, founder and chairman of property developer Meriton Apartments, has predicted the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates further as the economy weakens due to slowing demand from China and the crisis in Europe. Mr Triguboff said apartment prices have fallen by around 10 percent over the past six months. However, Mr Triguboff added that the lack of new stock being built meant prices are likely to recover. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Figures released by Westpac Banking Corporation have shown that the negative impact of frugal consumer sentiment has spread beyond retail to the tourism, construction, finance and insurance sectors. Impaired loans in the hospitality industry rose A$71 million to A$205 million in the 12 months to September, while bad loans in construction increased A$69 million to A$180 million in the same period. Page B1.

Mobile phone service provider Vodafone Hutchison Australia is seeking compensation from Nokia Siemens Networks Australia over performance issues that led to a consumer backlash in late 2010. In turn, Nokia Siemens has applied to the Federal Court of New South Wales to retrieve an A$8 million bond relating to the seven-year network managed services agreement, and has accused Vodafone of misleading, deceptive and unconscionable conduct. Page B3.

Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson, speaking in New Delhi, has rejected reports in the Indian press that the Government's carbon tax and proposed mining tax would deter foreign investors. "Everybody I've spoken to in India is looking to invest in Australia. They don't see the [minerals resource rent tax] and the carbon tax as a barrier," Mr Ferguson said. India is expected to increase coal imports from 55 million tonnes last year to 300 million tonnes in 2016. Page B4.

A business tax working group established by Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan has given its initial support for changes to the tax treatment of losses. The reform is aimed at assisting businesses that are struggling to adjust to the resources boom-driven two-speed economy. "Tax losses are simply expenses that a business has not been able to use as a deduction because they are not  big enough to transfer the deductions," Mr Swan said. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Web developers Tim Bull and Alex Dong announced last week that they had sold their social bookmarking application, Trunk.ly, to Chad Hurley and Steve Chen, the California-based founders of video-sharing website YouTube. Melbourne-based Mr Bull collaborated via Skype and email on the project with Mr Dong, who lives in New Zealand. Trunk.ly is expected to be rolled into Delicious, a bookmarking service purchased from Yahoo! earlier this year. Page B1.

Rare earths producer Lynas Corporation revealed last week that the ownership of a rich deposit in the African nation of Malawi was in dispute, despite the company telling the market it acquired the rights in 2007. South African geologist Michael Saner holds an order from the Malawi High Court stating he has exclusive rights to the disputed deposit. Mr Saner has alleged that Lynas offered him as much as A$500,000 for the rights, but he refused. Page 5.

Star Audio Visual Association, an industry body representing more than 50 hi-fi specialists, was yesterday considering an overhaul including renaming the group the Australian Hi-Fi Association. The move is seen as a way to recognise the role of retailers whose revenue has been hit hard by online shopping and heavy discounting. The association's chief executive, Peter Familari, gave evidence on the retail sector to the Productivity Commission earlier this year. Page B5.

Australian Forest and Wood Products Association chief executive David Pollard said tough conditions for the wood products industry would be made worse by the looming carbon pricing scheme. A 14 percent decline in new home building starts and an increase in wood product imports were hurting the sector, Dr Pollard said. He added that that the Government had "ignored the industry's feedback" on the imminent carbon pricing legislation. Page B10.