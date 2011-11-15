SYDNEY Nov 16 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Tiger Airways yesterday announced a second-quarter operating loss of S$27.2 million. The loss follows the six-week grounding of Tiger's Australian aircraft due to safety concerns earlier this year. Tiger Airways chief executive Chin Yau Seng said "The immediate target [in Australia] would be to get the operations to break-even level". The airline requires approval from the Civil Aviation Authority to return to its full schedule of flights. Page 46.

Despite turmoil in Europe, private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care will continue to implement its expansion strategy in France and the United Kingdom. "We know the market and we're a long term investor," group chief executive Christopher Rex said yesterday. Mr Rex also explained that Ramsay Health Care was keen to expand in France, "but only at the right price". Page 46.

In an attempt to boost sales following a difficult year, wholesaler Pacific Brands has set up an online store for its iconic Bonds brand. The launch of the online store will be announced today by the head of underwear and hosiery Colette Garnsey. "Customers expect us to be online and we have to be relevant," Ms Garnsey said. Sales in hosiery and underwear were down 8 per cent last financial year. Page 47.

-- David Jones has chosen United Kingdom firm PCMS Group as the provider of a new retail point of sale system, expected to cost around A$40 million over two years. The department store retailer chose PCMS's "off-the-rack" software to reduce upgrade and implementation issues. Another reason for the selection of PCMS was the firm's "strong experience in the department store market", group general manager information technology, Karen McLachlan said yesterday. Page 47.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Raphael Geminder, son-in-law to the late Richard Pratt and a one-third shareholder in the Pratt family's A$3 billion Visy Group, recently lifted his stake in Sydney company Pro-Pac Packaging to 48.3 percent. The packaging company has annual revenue of around A$115 million, but Mr Geminder yesterday said: "My intention is to target $1 billion worth of sales in five years. That is aspirational but it is very achievable." Page 39.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia yesterday released its first quarter trading update, with the cash earnings result of A$1.75 billion falling short of market expectations due to a A$60 million loss from its markets trading

businesses. However, outgoing chief executive Ralph Norris said the first signs of a recovery in household credit growth were emerging. Mr Norris steps down at the end of the month, to be replaced by Ian Narev. Page 39.

South-east Australia faces rising gas prices as international demand for liquefied natural gas leads BHP Billiton and ExxonMobil to examine selling Bass Strait gas to coal seam gas export plants in Queensland. Michael Yeager, head of BHP Petroleum, yesterday said: "We have talked to a number of the parties that are involved in the coal seam projects." Analysts say current east coast gas prices of A$3 to A$4 a gigajoule are likely to rise to between A$6 and A$9 over the next three to five years. Page 39.

A survey by the Australian Institute of Company Directors has found that more than 50 percent of current directors are less likely to accept further board positions due to recent legal rulings imposing more stringent responsibilities on directors. The institute's chief executive, John Colvin, yesterday said, "More and more directors are telling us that the director liability is harming their willingness to serve on boards, and the results back that up". Page 41.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Accounts lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission revealed yesterday that the Australian arm of News Corporation, News Australia Holdings, recorded a A$300 million loss for the last financial year. In its report to the corporate regulator, the media company noted "impairment charges of A$713 million during the year related to certain publishing mastheads and titles and related goodwill", as well as a deterioration in trading conditions during the second half of the financial year. Page B1.

SilexSolar announced yesterday that its will suspend solar panel manufacturing operations at its plant in Sydney, due to the impact of Chinese imports, the high Australian dollar and a lack of support from Federal and state governments. Michael Goldsworthy, chief executive of parent company Silex Systems, said the fate of Australia's only manufacturer of solar panels would be decided within the next few months. Page B8.

A PricewaterhouseCoopers report released yesterday reveals that 80 per cent of the top 50 middle-tier Australian mining companies raised capital in the last financial year. Consequently cash on hand rose to A$7.6 billion. Analysts say the war chest will help the mining industry deal with any potential fallout from the European sovereign debt crisis. "Balance sheets are just about bulletproof," PricewaterhouseCoopers Australian and global mining leader, Tim Goldsmith, said. Page B8.

Residential and asset manager Peet Ltd issued a profit downgrade yesterday, predicting a net operating profit after tax for this financial year of between A$15 million and A$20 million. Before the announcement, Bloomberg's consensus profit estimate was around A$41 million. Peet managing director Brendan Gore noted that "trading conditions have continued to prove challenging", while analysts said the downgrade was not a surprise given the volatility of the Australian residential sector. Page B9.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Prime Minister Julia Gillard's support for sales of uranium to India yesterday saw uranium stocks in Australia rise across the sector. The mining industry strongly approved of Ms Gillard's pledge to see that a ban on sales to India is overturned. Paladin Energy chief executive John Borshoff called it a "much needed move". The announcement saw share price rises of more than 10 per cent across the Australian uranium sector. Page 3.

Despite an overall rise in profits at Australia's leading regional banks, the sector is still at a disadvantage compared to the big four banks due to their higher cost of funding, according to a report by KPMG. Smaller regional banks were unable to access the attractive terms offered to AA-rated banks for funds sourced from overseas investors, the report said. KPMG banking partner Martin McGrath said: "Continued global economic volatility has the potential to impact on previous funding initiatives that are reaching maturity." Page 4.

Clean Seas Tuna interim chief executive Peter Steere yesterday said the company's attempts to breed southern bluefin tuna have been hampered by seals eating their stocks. Mr Steere said the other challenge to the breeding program was getting the tuna large enough before the water turned too cold. While higher survival rates among the tuna stocks are expected next year, it is still too soon to know when shareholders will see a return from their investment, accordingto Mr Steere. Page 8.

Equipment used to connect households and business to the national broadband network will cost NBN Co around A$635 million over the next five years, the company said yesterday. About A$150 million of the equipment, which includes cables, plastic boxes and outlets, will be manufactured in Australia. The bulk of the equipment contract will go to United States-owned company Corning, while Melbourne-based companies Warren & Brown and Optimal will also benefit. Page 11.