Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Bright Food Group gained regulatory approval last week for
its A$530 million acquisition of food distributor Manassen
Foods. China's second-largest food company wants to make
additional acquisitions in Australia and plans to open in an
office in Sydney as part of its expansion strategy. "Part of
Bright's key focus following the Manassen deal will be
Australia, especially the great wine sector," Bright Food Group
vice-president Ge Junjie said yesterday. Page 15.
--
Supermarket giant Woolworths and its joint venture
partner United States-based Lowes will today open their
sixth Masters home improvement store, the first for New South
Wales, at Gregory Hills in Sydney. Next week a seventh store
will open in Melbourne, while another 16 are in the pipeline.
Three months after the launch of its first store, Masters chief
executive Don Stallings said sales have been above
expectations. "When economies tighten up a bit, the consumer
spends more time at home," he said. Page 15.
--
Telecommunications giant Telstra is pleased with
the results from its latest marketing campaign, launched in
mid-September, with the company noting "positive movements" in
brand attributes. "It's early days, but the signs are
encouraging...with good uplift in brand consideration," Telstra
chief marketing officer Mark Buckman said yesterday. Upbeat
music and brightly coloured symbols feature in television
advertisements as part of the campaign. Page 17.
--
A major investor at Asia Iron's Extension Hill A$2 billion
magnetite venture in Western Australia (WA), Chinese province
Chongqing, is concerned about infrastructure delay and has
called on the state government to assist with the project's
development. "I hope they could provide assistance and support
to the infrastructure construction like roads, water and power,"
Chongqing vice-mayor Ling Yeuming said on Friday. The WA
government is yet to approve the construction of an A$360
million power line which is needed for the mine to commence
operations. Page 17.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.news.theaustralian.com.au)
Emails by former Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission chairman Graeme Samuel to the trustee of his family
trust, Andrew Kroger, were revealed in the Victorian Supreme
Court last week. Mr Samuel is seeking to force the release of
A$5 million from a failed business he had invested in with
estranged business partners David Goldberger and David Wieland.
In the emails, Mr Samuel says he has lost around A$30 million on
the investment, adding, "My retirement fund is gone." Page 19.
--
Engineering group Downer EDI has refinanced a A$260
million bonding facility for its troubled contract to provide 78
train sets for Sydney's metropolitan rail network. The facility
provides cover for underperformance agreements on the contract,
and will be reduced over the next three years as train sets are
due to be delivered. Downer has completed five of the Waratah
train sets. Page 20.
--
Tony Sage, managing director of Perth-based mining company
Cape Lambert Resources, last week said the sales
process for its Marampa iron ore project in Sierra Leone had
attracted strong interest from "at least three or four Chinese
companies". Cape Lambert hopes to sell Marampa for up to A$500
million. Mr Sage said the company was also considering listing
the asset on London's AIM exchange next year. Page 20.
--
International marketing body Wine Australia's chief
executive, Andrew Cheesman, last week said the group's funding
base had fallen 30 percent, or A$5 million, since 2007, with the
body now looking at cheaper offices in cities such as London and
New York. "We are now at the point that without urgent
increased support from our stakeholders, ie; wine producers,
allied industry organisations and the federal government, we
will need to further revise our business model," Mr Cheesman
said. Page 21.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Unlicenced financial planner and Ponzi scheme operator Simon
Finnigan, who has described himself as a "Robin Hood", has
pleaded guilty to charges of defrauding investors of A$1.96
million between 2001 and 2007. At a sentencing hearing on
Friday in the New South Wales District Court, Judge Michael
Finnane listened to impact statements from investors who were
victims of the fraud. "I am sorry for all of you who have been
deceived," Judge Finnane said. Page B3.
--
Rio Tinto is calling on the Canadian
government to allow it to be the operator of its recently
acquired Roughrider uranium mine in Saskatchewan. The Canadian
government generally restricts foreign ownership of uranium
mines to 49 percent; however the mining giant wants to retain
control of Roughrider itself. "We can operate a uranium
operation as well as a resident Canadian can," Rio Tinto chief
executive Tom Albanese said yesterday. Page B3.
--
A parliamentary inquiry into the forestry industry has
recommended that the Federal Government devise a national plan
for plantations and renew current regional forestry agreements.
The House of Representatives committee said the national
plantation plan should ensure the right species were planted in
suitable locations; while the forestry agreements provide some
certainty for wood supply and conservation. Page B3.
--
Sydney's housing market has not experienced significant
sales or price growth momentum during the traditional spring
selling season, with weekend auctions failing to build on the
promising results of the previous weekend. The preliminary
clearance rate dipped from 54.9 per cent to 52.8 percent, even
though there were a 100 fewer residences up for auction.
According to Australian Property Monitors the median Sydney
house price declined by 1.1 percent over the October quarter.
Page B5.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Analysts expect the European Central Bank will reduce
interest rates this week; however there is less certainty about
the outcome of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) board
meeting tomorrow. Future traders are generally confident there
will be an interest rate cut, but there is less consensus from
economists. Commonwealth Securities chief economist Craig James
thinks the RBA will delay making any adjustment to interest
rates until February, "but I don't hold this view with supreme
confidence," he said yesterday. Page B1.
--
Payment service PayPal, leading e-commerce site
eBay and Australia Post all forecast this week will be the
busiest week on record for online shopping in Australia. "When
it comes to hunting down the best products at the best prices
Australian consumers have stepped up a gear the last 12 months,"
eBay vice-president Deborah Sharkey said yesterday. Traditional
retailers are trying to counter the challenge from internet
rivals, with department store retailer Myer offering
free delivery for customers who purchase goods from its online
site. Page B2.
--
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is in the pilot stage
of introducing a reportable tax position system for businesses
and high net-worth individuals. Last week the ATO said that 56
companies have been sent a schedule to participate in the
preliminary program, which requires companies to inform the tax
office in regard to tax decisions that involve debate and are
therefore contestable. "For the ATO this means better
transparency and greater efficiency," Dr Niv Tadmore, a partner
in law firm Clayton Utz, said. Page B2.
--
The renowned Neville Smith timber family has returned to the
forestry industry in Tasmania and Tasmanian oak wood products
will again be supplied to the building sector from this month.
Neville Smith Forest Products will operate at a mill in
Launceston which the company acquired from timber group Gunns.
The mill has undergone a major refurbishment and will produce
high-quality oak hardwood products, including messmate and
mountain and alpine ash. Page B8.