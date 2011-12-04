Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Bright Food Group gained regulatory approval last week for its A$530 million acquisition of food distributor Manassen Foods. China's second-largest food company wants to make additional acquisitions in Australia and plans to open in an office in Sydney as part of its expansion strategy. "Part of Bright's key focus following the Manassen deal will be Australia, especially the great wine sector," Bright Food Group vice-president Ge Junjie said yesterday. Page 15.

--

Supermarket giant Woolworths and its joint venture partner United States-based Lowes will today open their sixth Masters home improvement store, the first for New South Wales, at Gregory Hills in Sydney. Next week a seventh store will open in Melbourne, while another 16 are in the pipeline. Three months after the launch of its first store, Masters chief executive Don Stallings said sales have been above expectations. "When economies tighten up a bit, the consumer spends more time at home," he said. Page 15.

--

Telecommunications giant Telstra is pleased with the results from its latest marketing campaign, launched in mid-September, with the company noting "positive movements" in brand attributes. "It's early days, but the signs are encouraging...with good uplift in brand consideration," Telstra chief marketing officer Mark Buckman said yesterday. Upbeat music and brightly coloured symbols feature in television advertisements as part of the campaign. Page 17.

--

A major investor at Asia Iron's Extension Hill A$2 billion magnetite venture in Western Australia (WA), Chinese province Chongqing, is concerned about infrastructure delay and has called on the state government to assist with the project's development. "I hope they could provide assistance and support to the infrastructure construction like roads, water and power," Chongqing vice-mayor Ling Yeuming said on Friday. The WA government is yet to approve the construction of an A$360 million power line which is needed for the mine to commence operations. Page 17.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.news.theaustralian.com.au)

Emails by former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Graeme Samuel to the trustee of his family trust, Andrew Kroger, were revealed in the Victorian Supreme Court last week. Mr Samuel is seeking to force the release of A$5 million from a failed business he had invested in with estranged business partners David Goldberger and David Wieland. In the emails, Mr Samuel says he has lost around A$30 million on the investment, adding, "My retirement fund is gone." Page 19.

--

Engineering group Downer EDI has refinanced a A$260 million bonding facility for its troubled contract to provide 78 train sets for Sydney's metropolitan rail network. The facility provides cover for underperformance agreements on the contract, and will be reduced over the next three years as train sets are due to be delivered. Downer has completed five of the Waratah train sets. Page 20.

--

Tony Sage, managing director of Perth-based mining company Cape Lambert Resources, last week said the sales process for its Marampa iron ore project in Sierra Leone had attracted strong interest from "at least three or four Chinese companies". Cape Lambert hopes to sell Marampa for up to A$500 million. Mr Sage said the company was also considering listing the asset on London's AIM exchange next year. Page 20.

--

International marketing body Wine Australia's chief executive, Andrew Cheesman, last week said the group's funding base had fallen 30 percent, or A$5 million, since 2007, with the body now looking at cheaper offices in cities such as London and New York. "We are now at the point that without urgent increased support from our stakeholders, ie; wine producers, allied industry organisations and the federal government, we will need to further revise our business model," Mr Cheesman said. Page 21.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Unlicenced financial planner and Ponzi scheme operator Simon Finnigan, who has described himself as a "Robin Hood", has pleaded guilty to charges of defrauding investors of A$1.96 million between 2001 and 2007. At a sentencing hearing on Friday in the New South Wales District Court, Judge Michael Finnane listened to impact statements from investors who were victims of the fraud. "I am sorry for all of you who have been deceived," Judge Finnane said. Page B3.

--

Rio Tinto is calling on the Canadian government to allow it to be the operator of its recently acquired Roughrider uranium mine in Saskatchewan. The Canadian government generally restricts foreign ownership of uranium mines to 49 percent; however the mining giant wants to retain control of Roughrider itself. "We can operate a uranium operation as well as a resident Canadian can," Rio Tinto chief executive Tom Albanese said yesterday. Page B3.

--

A parliamentary inquiry into the forestry industry has recommended that the Federal Government devise a national plan for plantations and renew current regional forestry agreements. The House of Representatives committee said the national plantation plan should ensure the right species were planted in suitable locations; while the forestry agreements provide some certainty for wood supply and conservation. Page B3.

--

Sydney's housing market has not experienced significant sales or price growth momentum during the traditional spring selling season, with weekend auctions failing to build on the promising results of the previous weekend. The preliminary clearance rate dipped from 54.9 per cent to 52.8 percent, even though there were a 100 fewer residences up for auction. According to Australian Property Monitors the median Sydney house price declined by 1.1 percent over the October quarter. Page B5.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Analysts expect the European Central Bank will reduce interest rates this week; however there is less certainty about the outcome of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) board meeting tomorrow. Future traders are generally confident there will be an interest rate cut, but there is less consensus from economists. Commonwealth Securities chief economist Craig James thinks the RBA will delay making any adjustment to interest rates until February, "but I don't hold this view with supreme confidence," he said yesterday. Page B1.

--

Payment service PayPal, leading e-commerce site eBay and Australia Post all forecast this week will be the busiest week on record for online shopping in Australia. "When it comes to hunting down the best products at the best prices Australian consumers have stepped up a gear the last 12 months," eBay vice-president Deborah Sharkey said yesterday. Traditional retailers are trying to counter the challenge from internet rivals, with department store retailer Myer offering free delivery for customers who purchase goods from its online site. Page B2.

--

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is in the pilot stage of introducing a reportable tax position system for businesses and high net-worth individuals. Last week the ATO said that 56 companies have been sent a schedule to participate in the preliminary program, which requires companies to inform the tax office in regard to tax decisions that involve debate and are therefore contestable. "For the ATO this means better transparency and greater efficiency," Dr Niv Tadmore, a partner in law firm Clayton Utz, said. Page B2.

--

The renowned Neville Smith timber family has returned to the forestry industry in Tasmania and Tasmanian oak wood products will again be supplied to the building sector from this month. Neville Smith Forest Products will operate at a mill in Launceston which the company acquired from timber group Gunns. The mill has undergone a major refurbishment and will produce high-quality oak hardwood products, including messmate and mountain and alpine ash. Page B8.