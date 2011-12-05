Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Mid-cap miners are being targeted for acquisition by foreign
buyers eager to expand into Australia's coal sector, according
to Thai-owned Centennial Coal non-executive chairman Bob
Cameron. With a scarcity of takeover targets, the proposed
merger of Whitehaven Coal and Aston Resources
is expected to pique interest. "Consolidation of smaller
players will take place and the consolidated companies will
become more attractive," said Mr Cameron. Page 16.
- - - -
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange
yesterday, Australian coal junior NuCoal announced it would
continue exploring its Doyles Creek coal project, pushing aside
a request by New South Wales Resources Minister Chris Hartcher
to suspend drilling. The miner is being investigated by the
Independent Commission Against Corruption over the awarding of
the Doyles Creek mining licence. Page 17.
- - - -
CVC Asia Pacific-owned Nine Entertainment is at risk of
breaching banking covenants if lenders reject a proposal to
extend the terms of its A$2.7 billion debt to August 2015. The
media group's debt is held by a number of lenders, including
hedge funds Canyon Capital and Apollo Global Management. The
lenders are expected to make a decision on the proposal by
December 16. Page 18.
- - - -
Australian and New Zealand media group APN News & Media
chief executive Brett Chenoweth announced yesterday
that the company's net profit fell from A$103.1 million last
year to between A$75 million and A$77 million in calendar 2011.
Mr Chenoweth said earnings had been hit by the falling New
Zealand dollar, natural disasters in Christchurch and Queensland
and the "well-reported weakness in advertising markets". Page
18.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
New South Wales coalmining companies Aston Resources and
Whitehaven Coal yesterday confirmed they were in talks on a
potential merger that could be valued at up to A$4.9 billion.
However, analysts said while the miners would generate
significant synergies, they questioned whether the companies
would be able to create a proposal appealing to both groups.
Page 19.
- - - -
Engineering companies Worley Parsons and JP Kenny
have gained contracts with United States oil and gas company
Hess to undertake studies on the Equus deepwater gas project off
Western Australia. The two companies were reportedly asked to
create a front-end engineering and design study for developing
the underwater field, which is 1 kilometre to 1.2 kilometres
deep. Page 20.
- - - -
A Federal Court order freezing the Australian assets of
Russian group OAO Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel (MMK) was yesterday
lifted, with a potential lawsuit involving MMK and Swiss trading
group ENRC Marketing being discontinued. The removal of the
order frees local assets worth up to A$858 million. MMK last
month agreed to acquire Flinders Mines for around A$554
million. Page 20.
- - - -
Queensland Treasurer Andrew Fraser yesterday said the state
government was discussing "user-funding options" for the A$2.6
billion Connors River Dam with mining companies in the emerging
Galilee Basin coal precinct. Miners in the basin, which lacks
the required water supply to support mining operations, include
Indian groups Adani and GVK as well as Clive Palmer's Waratah
Coal. Page 20.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A court decision in the first round of law firm Maurice
Blackburn's class action claim over bank fees against Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group has seen Federal Court judge
Michelle Gordon declare credit card late payments as penalties
rather than a service fee. ANZ's Phil Chronican said, "We're
pretty confident that we'll be able to convince the court our
fees are not excessive." Page B1.
- - - -
With the rate of inflation easing, TD Securities economist
Stephen Koukoulas said that "given the growth and inflation
outlook" he would be "really surprised" if the Reserve Bank of
Australia did not lower interest rates. According to the TD
Securities inflation gauge, a decrease in the cost of fuel and
produce caused consumer prices to fall by 0.1 per cent, with
headline inflation slowing to 2.1 per cent. Page B2.
- - - -
The Australian sharemarket was bolstered yesterday by news
that Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will move ahead with the
country's A$39.4 billion austerity package. Coupled with the
Australian Labor Party's decision to lift the ban on exporting
uranium to India, the S&P/ASX200 increased by 0.78 per cent to
4321.3 points. Financial services group IG Markets strategist
Cameron Peacock said the gains could "unwind very quickly"
unless there was more "good news to keep it going". Page B2.
- - - -
Australian junior miner Alliance Resources has
settled its long-running legal dispute with joint venture
partner, United States-based Heathgate, signalling the
resumption of work at the Four Mile project uranium mine in
South Australia. The announcement yesterday resulted in a 77
per cent shareprice spike for Alliance, which owns 25 per cent
of the project. Heathgate is the major stakeholder with 75 per
cent. Page B4.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
has decided it will not appeal the Federal Court's decision to
approve grocery wholesaler Metcash's bid to buy supermarket
chain Franklins. The regulator attempted to block Metcash's
acquisition after finding that it would significantly lessen
competition in New South Wales and the Australian Capital
Territory. Page B3.
- - - -
A report by UBS retail analyst Ben Gilbert expects
Woolworths, Australia's biggest retailer, to grow sales
of private label products by about 50 per cent over the next
five years. The findings cast doubt over chief executive Grant
O'Brien's aim to double the sales penetration of its house
brands, such as Select and Macro. "The growth aspirations put
forward by Woolworths, while realistic, are ambitious in our
view," he said. Page B3.
- - - -
Originating from a 20 year old corporate restructure, over
A$2 billion in currency exchange losses claimed by News
Corporation's Australian businesses have been questioned by the
Australian Taxation Office. The Queens Counsel for News Corp,
Neil Young said yesterday the companies are entitled to the tax
deductions for the losses transferred to them from News
Publishers Holdings in 2001 and 2002. Page B3.
- - - -
Centro Retail Australia will begin trading today
after plans to wipe out A$2.9 billion of debt were finalised.
Last month, shareholders in Centro Properties Group agreed to
cede control of the newly restructured entity to lenders in
exchange for clearing the debt. The restructuring plans began
in 2009 and were recently approved by the New South Wales
Supreme Court. Page B3.
- - - -