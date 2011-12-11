SYDNEY Dec 12 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Tony Shepherd, president of the Business Council of Australia and Transfield Services chairman, has claimed industrial relations will be the largest challenge facing Australian businesses in the new year. The lobby group has established a taskforce, headed up by Wesfarmers chief executive Richard Goyder, to investigate and report back on the Federal Government's Fair Work Act. James MacKenzie, chairman of Mirvac Group, said "in the environment we are in at the moment, we don't need more strikes". Page 15.

Leighton Holdings chairman Stephen Johns last week said the contractor would benefit from the "broad, deep and extensive" knowledge of its newest director. Paula Dwyer, 51, is a member on the boards of Astro Japan Property Group and Suncorp Group, while chairing Tabcorp Holdings . "She's a very principled person," Australian Shareholders Association director Stephen Mayne said. Page 15.

Foster's Group is on the verge of establishing a multi-million dollar brew pub almost ten years after the beer maker spun off its pub division. Matilda Bay Brewery is expected to be the first of a national rollout of brew pubs, opening next year in Victoria's Port Melbourne. However, the rollout could be postponed or abandoned entirely depending on the wishes of British brewer SABMiller, which assumes full control of Foster's later this week. Page 17.

STW Communications Group has acquired a stake in the largest independent marketing agency in Thailand and Vietnam, while also purchasing part of an Australian firm which operates in Indonesia. The acquisitions come after the marketing services group earlier this year promised to expand into the Asian market. STW currently owns 70 companies in New Zealand and Australia. Page 17.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Foreign ownership of Australian government bonds has risen to an estimated 74.4 percent as international investors look to diversify and reduce their exposure to Europe's sovereign debt crisis. The record level of foreign demand has pushed down domestic bond yields to two-year lows, with three-year bond yields falling from 3.6 percent in early October to 3.05 percent. Page 19.

Global spirits maker Diageo's Asia-Pacific head, Gilbert Ghostine, says the company welcomes the boost to competition in the Australian market that the takeover of brewer Foster's by SABMiller will create. Mr Ghostine, visiting Australia to review local operations, says Diageo is continuing with it "premiumisation agenda", which he says is a necessary strategy in markets such as Australia where sales of spirits are flat. Page 19.

Mining company Anglo American has been named as the preferred bidder for a 59 percent stake in the US$1 billion undeveloped Minas de Revuboe coal deposit in Mozambique. The controlling stake is being sold by the Talbot Group, the investment vehicle of the late Queensland mining entrepreneur Ken Talbot. Mr Talbot die in a plane crash in the Congo last year, with Talbot Group now seeking to liquidate its holdings. Page 20.

Origin Energy has announced plans for a demonstration farm near the company's Talinga coal seam gas (CSG) facility in Western Queensland, in a bid to show that CSG mining and agriculture can co-exist. The 1100 hectare property will be supplied with water produced as a by-product of CSG mining. Another CSG miner, Santos, has started a similar project, and is examining a proposal to supply the town of Roma with leftover water. Page 21

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Australian companies are covering up payments to management by paying dividends on performance shares, giving executives a bonus on performance stock that they may never receive. A spokesperson for earthmoving equipment specialist Emeco last week said the practice may be employed by "50 percent of blue-chip corporates". The spokesperson named the Australian Securities Exchange, National Australia Bank and Fairfax Media as three companies that used the technique. Page B1.

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday published the first paper from his department's working group on business tax which recommended three methods of providing tax relief to companies that post losses. The interim report suggested a reduction of limitations on companies using tax losses, indexing tax losses and allowing companies that have paid tax in previous years to claim a portion of it back when they post a deficit. Page B3.

Ten Network board member and mining magnate Gina Rinehart has publicly supported controversial News Ltd columnist Andrew Bolt's The Bolt Report on Channel Ten despite its poor ratings so far this year. Ms Rinehart said on Friday that Mr Bolt was "one of the best journalists, radio people and now TV people in Australia, so I hope if his time permits, he continues". Earlier this year Mr Bolt was found by the Federal Court to have breached the Racial Discrimination Act over two articles published in 2009. Page B3.

Advisors PricewaterhouseCoopers has published a productivity report that found many of the issues facing the tourism industry were unlikely to recede any time soon. "For tourism, this implies a more permanent, structural adjustment for the sector to adapt to macroeconomic conditions that may be the norm for many years to come," the report said. Federal Tourism Minister Martin Ferguson last week called on the industry to maintain its marketing levels in North America and Europe to avoid being perceived as a "fair weather friend". Page B3

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The founder of Earthcore, Spiro Boursine, yesterday said he intended to revive the collapsed music festival to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the company's "bush doofs". The last Earthcore event took place in 2008, with company records showing that Mr Boursine's combined business ventures owed more than A$1 million to creditors. Mr Boursine was a contractor for last weekend's Yellow Sunshine People Gathering dance festival. "I do jobs for multiple events  this is another one of those," he said. Page B3.

A small company in Melbourne has launched international portals of a new social media website that aggregates Twitter, news reports, online commentary and endorsements from Facebook. Edmund Tadros, editor of The Wall and a former journalist at Fairfax Media and News Ltd, said the website gave people a place to see what was being discussed in Australia on social media. "We're building The Wall as a source-agnostic platform to monitor, filter and cluster pretty much any social signal online," Mr Tadros said. Page B3.

Ben Keneally, head of strategy at electric car infrastructure group Better Place, has declared that there will be thousands of outlets in Australia for users of electric vehicles to recharge. "We are in discussion with many property owners about where we will place the battery-swapping stations  we have to have enough so that they are in the locations people want to go as the cars become more commonplace," Mr Keneally said. Page B5.

The Keystone Business Park master-planned estate has been launched in Victoria's Geelong, with developers claiming the concept will create up to 8000 jobs. The Geelong Football Club is set to build a training venue in the estate, which will contain an oval the size of the Melbourne Cricket Ground and an indoor training area. Trent Keirnan, director of Keystone, said the first stage to be launched will be a precinct for computing, bedding, hardware, electrical, homewares and furniture outlets. Page B8.