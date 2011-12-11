SYDNEY Dec 12 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Tony Shepherd, president of the Business Council of
Australia and Transfield Services chairman, has claimed
industrial relations will be the largest challenge facing
Australian businesses in the new year. The lobby group has
established a taskforce, headed up by Wesfarmers chief
executive Richard Goyder, to investigate and report back on the
Federal Government's Fair Work Act. James MacKenzie, chairman
of Mirvac Group, said "in the environment we are in at
the moment, we don't need more strikes". Page 15.
--
Leighton Holdings chairman Stephen Johns last week
said the contractor would benefit from the "broad, deep and
extensive" knowledge of its newest director. Paula Dwyer, 51,
is a member on the boards of Astro Japan Property Group
and Suncorp Group, while chairing Tabcorp Holdings
. "She's a very principled person," Australian
Shareholders Association director Stephen Mayne said. Page 15.
--
Foster's Group is on the verge of establishing a
multi-million dollar brew pub almost ten years after the beer
maker spun off its pub division. Matilda Bay Brewery is
expected to be the first of a national rollout of brew pubs,
opening next year in Victoria's Port Melbourne. However, the
rollout could be postponed or abandoned entirely depending on
the wishes of British brewer SABMiller, which assumes
full control of Foster's later this week. Page 17.
--
STW Communications Group has acquired a stake in
the largest independent marketing agency in Thailand and
Vietnam, while also purchasing part of an Australian firm which
operates in Indonesia. The acquisitions come after the
marketing services group earlier this year promised to expand
into the Asian market. STW currently owns 70 companies in New
Zealand and Australia. Page 17.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Foreign ownership of Australian government bonds has risen
to an estimated 74.4 percent as international investors look to
diversify and reduce their exposure to Europe's sovereign debt
crisis. The record level of foreign demand has pushed down
domestic bond yields to two-year lows, with three-year bond
yields falling from 3.6 percent in early October to 3.05
percent. Page 19.
--
Global spirits maker Diageo's Asia-Pacific head,
Gilbert Ghostine, says the company welcomes the boost to
competition in the Australian market that the takeover of brewer
Foster's by SABMiller will create. Mr Ghostine, visiting
Australia to review local operations, says Diageo is continuing
with it "premiumisation agenda", which he says is a necessary
strategy in markets such as Australia where sales of spirits are
flat. Page 19.
--
Mining company Anglo American has been named as the
preferred bidder for a 59 percent stake in the US$1 billion
undeveloped Minas de Revuboe coal deposit in Mozambique. The
controlling stake is being sold by the Talbot Group, the
investment vehicle of the late Queensland mining entrepreneur
Ken Talbot. Mr Talbot die in a plane crash in the Congo last
year, with Talbot Group now seeking to liquidate its holdings.
Page 20.
--
Origin Energy has announced plans for a
demonstration farm near the company's Talinga coal seam gas
(CSG) facility in Western Queensland, in a bid to show that CSG
mining and agriculture can co-exist. The 1100 hectare property
will be supplied with water produced as a by-product of CSG
mining. Another CSG miner, Santos, has started a
similar project, and is examining a proposal to supply the town
of Roma with leftover water. Page 21
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Australian companies are covering up payments to management
by paying dividends on performance shares, giving executives a
bonus on performance stock that they may never receive. A
spokesperson for earthmoving equipment specialist Emeco
last week said the practice may be employed by "50 percent of
blue-chip corporates". The spokesperson named the Australian
Securities Exchange, National Australia Bank and
Fairfax Media as three companies that used the
technique. Page B1.
--
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday published the first
paper from his department's working group on business tax which
recommended three methods of providing tax relief to companies
that post losses. The interim report suggested a reduction of
limitations on companies using tax losses, indexing tax losses
and allowing companies that have paid tax in previous years to
claim a portion of it back when they post a deficit. Page B3.
--
Ten Network board member and mining magnate Gina
Rinehart has publicly supported controversial News Ltd columnist
Andrew Bolt's The Bolt Report on Channel Ten despite its poor
ratings so far this year. Ms Rinehart said on Friday that Mr
Bolt was "one of the best journalists, radio people and now TV
people in Australia, so I hope if his time permits, he
continues". Earlier this year Mr Bolt was found by the Federal
Court to have breached the Racial Discrimination Act over two
articles published in 2009. Page B3.
--
Advisors PricewaterhouseCoopers has published a productivity
report that found many of the issues facing the tourism industry
were unlikely to recede any time soon. "For tourism, this
implies a more permanent, structural adjustment for the sector
to adapt to macroeconomic conditions that may be the norm for
many years to come," the report said. Federal Tourism Minister
Martin Ferguson last week called on the industry to maintain its
marketing levels in North America and Europe to avoid being
perceived as a "fair weather friend". Page B3
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The founder of Earthcore, Spiro Boursine, yesterday said he
intended to revive the collapsed music festival to commemorate
the 20th anniversary of the company's "bush doofs". The last
Earthcore event took place in 2008, with company records showing
that Mr Boursine's combined business ventures owed more than A$1
million to creditors. Mr Boursine was a contractor for last
weekend's Yellow Sunshine People Gathering dance festival. "I
do jobs for multiple events this is another one of those," he
said. Page B3.
--
A small company in Melbourne has launched international
portals of a new social media website that aggregates Twitter,
news reports, online commentary and endorsements from Facebook.
Edmund Tadros, editor of The Wall and a former journalist at
Fairfax Media and News Ltd, said the website gave people a place
to see what was being discussed in Australia on social media.
"We're building The Wall as a source-agnostic platform to
monitor, filter and cluster pretty much any social signal
online," Mr Tadros said. Page B3.
--
Ben Keneally, head of strategy at electric car
infrastructure group Better Place, has declared that there will
be thousands of outlets in Australia for users of electric
vehicles to recharge. "We are in discussion with many property
owners about where we will place the battery-swapping stations
we have to have enough so that they are in the locations people
want to go as the cars become more commonplace," Mr Keneally
said. Page B5.
--
The Keystone Business Park master-planned estate has been
launched in Victoria's Geelong, with developers claiming the
concept will create up to 8000 jobs. The Geelong Football Club
is set to build a training venue in the estate, which will
contain an oval the size of the Melbourne Cricket Ground and an
indoor training area. Trent Keirnan, director of Keystone, said
the first stage to be launched will be a precinct for computing,
bedding, hardware, electrical, homewares and furniture outlets.
Page B8.
--