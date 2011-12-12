Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Investors yesterday criticised Qantas Airways for failing to provide more detail about its proposed establishment of a subsidiary carrier in Asia. Chief executive Alan Joyce said turmoil in the global economy and an uncertain outlook had forced the airline to target Asian markets. "Even with the insulation of a strong Australian resource-based economy, we will not be fully immune from the global forces that are at work," he said. Page 18.

The chief operating officer of media company News Ltd , Peter Macourt, resigned yesterday after working at the company for 28 years. Mr Macourt's departure is not expected to be the last resignation among senior management as part of chief executive Kim Williams' review of the group. "By any measure Peter has been an outstanding executive for News Ltd," Mr Williams said. Page 18.

Tony Haggarty, managing director of Whitehaven Coal , yesterday rejected criticism over the price of acquiring mining magnate Nathan Tinkler's Boardwalk Resources as part of Whitehaven's merger with coal miner Aston Resources . "It is not required specifically to have an independent valuation," Mr Haggarty said. The merger is worth approximately A$5.1 billion, although the agreement to secure the coal vehicle will only proceed if a separate scheme of arrangement for Whitehaven is accepted. Page 20.

The managing director of Whitehaven Coal, Tony Haggarty, yesterday was praised by investors and industry peers after announcing he would lead the merged entity of coal miners Aston Resources, Boardwalk Resources and Whitehaven Coal. "Tony has a great understanding of the coal industry  he will deliver great value to shareholders," Ian Craig, former managing director of coal explorer Peabody Energy Australia, said. "Tony has a fantastic history of developing assets," James Stewart, analyst at broker CLSA, said. Page 20.

Origin Energy yesterday announced it had reached a "non-binding heads of agreement" to sell Chinese oil firm Sinopec 3.3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 20 years from 2016. The deal, worth A$70 billion, would allow Origin and partner ConocoPhillips to proceed with a second production train at their Australia Pacific LNG project in Queensland. Sinopec would also increase its stake in the project to 25 percent. Page 17.

Telecommunications company Telstra is reportedly developing a subscription service aimed at the A$2 billion video game market, which would allow users to stream the latest games direct to their T-Box set-top box on a per-month basis. Telstra is believed to be in talks with major games studios including Electronic Arts. The offering is expected to be run as a cloud computing service, obviating the need for customers to own a game console. Page 17.

Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce yesterday told investors and analysts that damage to the airline's brand from his decision to ground the entire Qantas fleet had been minor and bookings were recovering. Qantas management grounded the fleet as part of an industrial dispute with pilots, engineers and ground staff, with the airline and unions now preparing for arbitration hearings. Page 17.

Jeremy Philips, chief executive of marketing and communications company Photon Group, yesterday announced he had decided to move on from the company. Mr Philips, who recently secured a deal that extinguished more than A$450 million of Photon debt, said, "Now is an ideal time for me to hand over to someone else to lead this company in the next stage of development." Mr Philips said he would assist with the search for his replacement, and no date has been set for his departure. Page 19.

National Builders Group has been ordered by its lenders to either sell the company or find another bank to refinance its loan. The residential property builder, which generates up to A$30 million in revenue annually, is understood to be in talks with Malaysian group Mae Synergy. National Builders reportedly told its staff last week that it was resolving a series of cash flow problems, which it blames on a former employee who allegedly failed to send 290 invoices to creditors. Page B1.

Mobile phone operators Optus and Vodafone Hutchison Australia maintain high mobile call rates in a bid to peg back a combined A$235 million fall in earnings over three years, observers say. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission last week declared that mobile termination fees would drop to 6 cents a minute from 9 cents from the start of next year. Analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia warned that network operators may increase fees in other areas to account for the change. Page B2.

The Australian Council of Super Investors lobby group has called on company executives to "pay back the money" in situations where management has received dividends on performance shares that they may never receive. "If the shares don't vest, dividends should be paid back to the companies," the council's chief executive, Ann Bryne, said yesterday. Page B3.

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan today is set to announce plans to strengthen the local corporate bond market by making it easier for blue-chip companies to sell "IOUs" to retail investors. A discussion paper to be released by the Treasurer will suggest a simplification of director liability laws and prospectus documents. "The government considers the development of a deeper and more liquid corporate bond market an important issue for the broader development of our financial sector," Mr Swan will say today. Page B3.

A private wealth researcher based in China has published a report that claims Chinese tycoons highly value Australia as a country to conduct their business, pleasure and as a home to educate their children. "Chinese entrepreneurs have a very intimate relationship with Australia," Rupert Hoogewerf said, adding that "six out of the 100 richest Chinese have relations with Australia and New Zealand". Page B3.

The Victorian Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the financiers of the stricken Direct Factory Outlet (DFO) South Wharf project would receive millions of dollars in interest from millionaires David Wieland and David Goldberger. Mirvac Capital Investments and Ausmezz sued the DFO executives last year over A$14 million in unpaid interest on a A$46 million development loan. DFO is reportedly considering an appeal. Page B3.

A private share placement has raised A$97.7 million for copper and gold explorer Indophil Resources. The proceeds will go towards Indophil's US$5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold joint venture in the Philippines, in which diversified miner Xstrata is a partner. The venture has a resource base of 16.2 million ounces of gold and 13.9 million tonnes of copper, making the site one of the world's largest undeveloped copper deposits. Page B4.

Local markets rallied yesterday off the back of a series of corporate deals, driven by the A$2.25 billion merger between coal miners Aston Resources and Whitehaven Coal. The S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 49.8 points to close at 4252.8 points, with the market rising 5.4 percent over the last fortnight. The four major banks also gained ground, led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank, while diversified conglomerate Wesfarmers fell 58 cents. Page B11.