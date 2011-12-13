Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Rob Sindel, chief executive of building materials company
CSR, yesterday described the Federal Government's
carbon tax as dangerous and "a clear disincentive to jobs in
Australia". "There are one million employed in manufacturing.
That million can't all sell cappuccinos and do clicks online,"
he added. Mr Sindel said the company would pass on the cost of
the tax to consumers. Page 41.
--Supermarket group Woolworths yesterday said its
ambassador to India, Ramnik Narsey, would remain in the country
despite a policy reversal by the Indian Government. Last month
the Indian government said it would allow international
retailers to invest directly in India via partnerships with
local operators, but then suspended plans following opposition
from small retailers and unions. Page 42.
--Singapore Airlines and Virgin Australia
, which this month had their alliance proposal approved
by regulators, yesterday announced Singapore subsidiary SilkAir
would start flights between Singapore and Darwin from March,
with Virgin to offer a daily service from Sydney to Darwin
shortly thereafter. Virgin said it would open a lounge in
Darwin that will cater to premium passengers of both airlines.
Page 42.
--Fairfax Media chief executive Greg Hywood
yesterday said two of the printing presses at its Sydney
printing centre are being decommissioned and sent to the
company's New Zealand division. Fairfax is also in talks with
rival News Limited on sharing printing and distribution
facilities. The company plans to cut costs by A$85 million over
two years, with printing and distribution expected to provide
A$30 million of the reduction. Page 43.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The Queensland government is today expected to announce
the approval of a further coal port at the state's Dudgeon
Point, near the existing north Queensland coal port of Dalrymple
Bay. Two 190 hectare parcels of land will be allocated to
Indian group Adani and Canada's Brookfield
Infrastructure. The new port is expected to have an annual
capacity of 180 million tonnes, making it the second largest
coal port in Australia. Page 31.
--Lender BOS International, a division of Britain's Lloyds
Banking Group, yesterday auctioned off its A$127
million share of Nine Entertainment Company's syndicated debt.
Hedge funds are now thought to control around 60 percent of the
media group's A$2.7 billion of senior debt. Observers say the
hedge funds will have the ability to exercise "positive control"
over a restructuring of Nine once they own more than two-thirds
of the debt. Page 31.
--Whitehaven Coal's A$2.25 billion proposal to
acquire Nathan Tinkler's Aston Resources and Boardwalk
Resources could prompt the emergence of a rival bidder. The
agreement between Whitehaven and Aston has been crafted to deter
rival offers, with Whitehaven able to gain control of around 20
percent of Aston if the deal doesn't go ahead. However,
analysts say this would not ward off a determined third party.
Page 32.
--Fitch Ratings yesterday released its latest Dinkum Index,
showing that the number of Australian home mortgages in arrears
has started to fall following recent interest rate cuts. The
global ratings agency's report found that 30-day arrears levels
among mortgage-holders were down 0.17 percent, the second
consecutive monthly fall. However, the number of mortgages more
than 90 days in arrears remained at a comparatively high level.
Page 33.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--A Qantas Airways catering business employing 200
people is up for sale, a spokesperson for the airline said
yesterday. "We regularly review all parts of Qantas to ensure
that they are delivering a return on capital, and our catering
business is no exception," the spokesperson said, while ruling
out the sale of catering business Q Catering and frozen meal
provider Snap Fresh. Qantas was unable to find a buyer for the
entire catering division in 2005. Page B1.
--"Anybody who thinks you talk down the dollar or talk up
the dollar is a fool," Federal Treasury Secretary Martin
Parkinson said yesterday. In address to the Sydney Institute,
Dr Parkinson said the strength of the Australian dollar was due
to near-record terms of trade. "The world is trying to give us
a massive amount of wealth. If I tried to lower the dollar, I
would really be saying, I am going to take part of that wealth,
pour petrol on it, and burn it," he added. Page B3.
--Analysts were yesterday sceptical of Australian Bureau of
Agricultural and Resource Economics (ABARES) growth forecasts
for farm exports. ABARES predicted agricultural exports to rise
6 percent to a nominal record A$34.5 billion in 2012. "
added so much to their old season estimates and new season
estimates that it contributed significantly to the global
balance sheet," Malcolm Bartholomaeus from market analyst
Profarmer Grain said. Page B3.
--The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics yesterday
delivered forecasts for 2012, predicting earnings from minerals
and energy to increase 15 percent to A$206 billion. "Despite
the uncertainty surrounding the outlook for some European
economies, Australia's export volumes for most commodities have
remained strong in the second half of 2011," the government
forecaster said. Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has
proposed allowing national broadband network operator NBN Co to
offer different contracts to telecommunications companies as
long as they contain equal conditions. Non-discrimination
conditions imposed by the government, intended to prevent large
telecommunications companies negotiating cheaper bulk access to
the network than smaller rivals, currently requires all
contracts to be altered every time a company wants a different
condition. Page B3.
--Victorian Minister for Agriculture Peter Walsh yesterday
launched the state government's timber industry plan. Under the
policy, VicForests will be able to sell native timber through
means other than auctions, giving the wood products industry
more security through long-term contracts. Mr Walsh said the
reforms were also designed to provide compensation to VicForests
customers if timber supply is cut in the future by government
policy changes. Page B3.
--Uranium company Bannerman Resources yesterday
entered a trading halt ahead of an expected announcement that it
will seek A$15 million through a capital raising. Bannerman
recently walked away from takeover talks with Chinese investor
Sichuan Hanlong Group after it failed to provide a funding
guarantee for its proposal. Key Hanlong executives are also
currently under investigation over allegations of insider
trading. Page B4.
--China Light and Power (CLP), owner of
Victoria's Yallourn Power Station, will write down the value of
the heavily polluting brown coal power station by A$350 million
following the introduction of the carbon tax. The Federal
Government has said it will spend an unspecified amount on
compensating heavily polluting generators for the closure of
2000 megawatts of power, with CLP estimating it could receive a
quarter of those funds. Page B4.