China's Yancoal Australia has approached Gloucester Coal about a proposed A$8 billion merger to create Australia's largest independent coal producer. The Chinese parent of Yancoal, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company , approached the James MacKenzie-chaired Gloucester with a proposal that would result in a backdoor listing of its Hunter Valley assets. Negotiations are understood to be at a preliminary stage. Page 1.

A lull in consumer spending fuelled by global economic fears has retail chiefs powerless, according to investors. Surfwear group Billabong had A$400 million wiped from its value after a profit warning yesterday, but management had little to do with the malaise that was plaguing the sector, fund managers revealed. "Because they've been through a period of prolonged weakness in sales, there is not a lot left for the company management to alter," Aviva Investors' John Guadanguolo said. Page 16.

Spiralling construction costs at its Western Australian Browse liquefied natural gas project has led petroleum producer Woodside Petroleum to warn of delays as costs threaten the venture's viability. Chief executive Peter Coleman said the firm would look to amend the retention lease with the Federal and West Australian governments, pushing the investment decision back to the first half of 2013 rather than mid-2012. Page 35.

The deadline on the A$11 billion deal to transfer telecommunications company Telstra's infrastructure and customers to the national broadband network has been formally extended by the telco with a definitive agreement with the Federal Government's NBN Co set to expire today. The new agreement needs the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's approval but the regulator has indicated it is "minded to accept" the structural separation plan. Page 35.

A discussion paper set to be released by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will take an aggressive stance towards businesses in key sectors, like the national broadband network (NBN), the emergence of online businesses and price hikes related to carbon pricing. ACCC chairman Rod Sims said it was a priority for the agency to look at pricing and access terms for the NBN. Mr Sims also earmarked an aggressive stance with consumer law. Page 15.

Australia's biggest goldminer, Newcrest Mining, has downgraded its 2011-12 production guidance as rain affects its operations in Papua New Guinea and New South Wales. Lower mining grades at its Telfer mine in the Western Australian Pilbara region also dragged down estimates, with the miner now expected to produce somewhere between 2.43 million and 2.55 million ounces overall - down 13 percent on previous guidance. Page 16.

Major brewer Lion Nathan has won the rights to distribute premium beer Stella Artois in Australia. The key import-distribution contract was lost by its rival Foster's Group just days after parent company SABMiller gained official control. A change of control provisions linked to the SABMiller takeover of Foster's is believed to have been behind the switch. Lion already distributes Budweiser and Beck's for Stella parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev. Page 17.

Orica is set to compete with diversified conglomerate Wesfarmers in the supply of explosives to Western Australia's booming mining industry. With plans to build a US$700 million ammonium nitrate plant with United States energy company Apache, the mining services company is looking to end Wesfarmers' dominance of the ammonium nitrate industry and lock in supply contracts with the major miners. Page 17.

Airline operator Qantas Airways has reached an agreement with its engineers a year after its enterprise agreement expired. Qantas has agreed to pay a 3 percent rise over the next three years, ending a long stand-off. The Transport Workers Union, which represents the engineers, is also negotiating on behalf of the ground crews with no agreement reached so far. Page B3.

Investors are pulling their money out of the stockmarket and putting it into term deposits in an effort to escape global financial turmoil. Term deposits have risen in Australia by A$276 billion since July 2007 to A$1.157 trillion. "It appears Australians approaching retirement simply want out of any form of 'volatile' asset class, even if that means accepting diminished unfranked yields in the term deposit market," Bell Potter Securities managing director Charlie Aitken said. Page B3.

Legal action by United States (US) wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa Wind US has cut more than 10 percent off the share price of wind power company Infigen Energy. The US$51 million law suit involves warranty complaints by Infigen but Gamesa is denying any liability for equipment or power outages as a result of storms. Infigen indicated it would pursue its insurance company for non-warranty repair costs if its lawsuit against Gamesa was unsuccessful. Page B4.

Submissions to the Federal Court of Australia claim that only 16 sport fans have watched live streaming content from telecommunication company Optus's TV Now service. Optus is looking for legal protection from proceedings by the National Rugby League, Australian Football League and rival telco Telstra who claim the service is a breach of copyright. Telstra said it would reconsider its broadcast rights deal if Optus continued to provide content. Page B4.

The chief executive of Billabong, Derek O'Neill, attempted to ease investor concerns yesterday amid fears the streetwear and surfwear group might violate two of its banking covenants. The shock profit downgrade issued by the company resulted in the biggest one-day fall since its float in 2000 and had management blaming global consumer caution in Europe and poor weather in Australia. Page B1.

Disgraced liquidator Stuart Ariff has been handed a six-year prison sentence by New South Wales District Court judge James Bennett for committing 19 counts of criminal fraud while he was liquidator of investment manager HR Cook Investments. Calls for a royal commission into white-collar crime have grown stronger, while the Australian Securities and Investments Commission decision to chase Mr Ariff for his conduct in dealing with only one company and not 15 others also questioned. Page B2.

Directors of the James Packer-controlled Living and Leisure Australia (LLA) have backed a A$140 million takeover bid for several key Victorian tourism assets, including the Mt Hotham and Falls Creek ski resorts, the Melbourne Aquarium and the Otway Fly. The offer comes from the world's second-largest tourism operator and owner of the Madame Tussauds wax museum, Merlin Entertainments Group. Page B3.

A Dubai court is expected to ask for explanations into discrepancies arising from statements made to prosecutors by developer Sunland Group's chief of operations for the Middle East, David Brown, which conflicted with sworn evidence given to the Victorian Supreme Court. The case involves charges of criminal bribery relating to a property deal by Australians Matthew Joyce and Marcus Lee in 2007. Page B4.