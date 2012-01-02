Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
James MacKenzie, chairman of Gloucester Coal, has
announced that the miner's board will wait until Yanzhou Coal
Mining Company completes due diligence on Gloucester before
deciding whether to recommend the Chinese firm's A$8 billion
merger offer to shareholders. Shares in Gloucester have climbed
by 22 percent since news of Yanzhou's "merger proposal deed"
with the Australian miner was announced to the market on
December 23.
- - - - -
Toby Marchant, chief executive of PaperlinX, has
revealed that the paper manufacturer is in negotiations with a
number of potential suitors, including an unknown private equity
fund which has already submitted a conditional offer for the
group. "We had a small hiatus over Christmas but we are in the
process of due diligence and are weighing up other offers to the
company," Mr Marchant said. Page 13.
- - - -
John Skellern, chief executive of U-nited Group, yesterday
said 2011 had been the most difficult year for the warranty
provider, with sales of extended warranties on electronics like
computers and flat-screen televisions down by 20 percent. The
company is planning on growing revenue by launching an online
platform to allow consumers to purchase extended warranties
after they have left a store, while also broadening its warranty
coverage to items like medical equipment, trucks and
earth-moving equipment. Page 13.
- - - -
The Federal Government's national broadband network is
expected to continue to drive consolidation among internet
service providers (ISP) this year. Perth-based group iiNet
recently announced a A$105 million deal to acquire
rival ISP Internode, which will boost the former's subscriber
base by 190,000. "The two companies are clearly a good fit with
their strong cultural alignment, industry-leading customer
service and shared commitment to innovation," Michael Malone,
chief executive of iiNet, said. Page 15.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Westpac Banking Corporation has been forced to
reclassify A$28.8 billion in property loans after incorrectly
recording the loans as belonging to owner-occupiers instead of
being used for investment purposes. The error started in late
2008 amidst the turmoil of the global financial crisis and was
only recently discovered through an internal review. "When we
told [the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority] about the
way we found out I don't think they were happy about it," a
spokesperson for the bank said. Page 23.
- - - -
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has asked
for public submissions on natural gas infrastructure firm APA
Group's hostile A$1.8 billion cash and scrip offer for
pipeline rival Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund. Hastings'
board has dismissed the bid as being too low, while the
competition regulator has raised concerns about whether the
merger would limit customers' ability to bargain or result in
higher gas prices. Page 23.
- - - -
The chief executive of the Stockbrokers Association of
Australia industry body, David Horsfield, has warned that 2012
was not shaping up to be a "great cocktail for equities"
courtesy of the combination of the debt crisis in Europe, the
carbon and mining taxes and the high Australian dollar. Some
observers predicted more consolidation in the local stockbroking
sector, with Charlie Aitken from Bell Potter suggesting that
some global firms could downsize or cull their Australian
operations entirely. Page 23.
- - - -
Russell Clark, chief executive of Grange Resources,
has said that the miner would consider selling a stake in its
Tasmanian and Western Australian iron ore ventures in order to
fund the development of the latter, estimated at A$2.57
billion. "We recognise it's a big project and we're not a big
company by selling part of Southdown, up to 30 percent
perhaps, you immediately reduce your debt and equity
requirements by that amount," Mr Clark said. Page 24.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Anecdotal figures from travel agency franchise Flight Centre
has found that passenger flights to the United States'
(US) New York and Los Angeles have become more expensive over
2011. The rise in fares has not deterred travellers, however,
according to figures from the Federal Government, with seat
utilisation on the trans-Pacific route for Qantas Airlines
and Virgin Australia averaging 91 percent and
90 percent respectively. The route has been unprofitable for
airlines over the last several years recently due to heavy
discounting. Page B19.
- - - -
The operator of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Sizzler
restaurants in Australia, Collins Foods, has become a
target for fund manager Orbis Investment Management, which
recently increased its holding in the company to 11.89 percent.
Collins was the second largest float on the local stockmarket
last year, but a steep profit downgrade three months later saw
investors dump the stock. Page B19.
- - - -
Administrators for the National Rugby League and the
Australian Football League are eagerly awaiting the Federal
Court's ruling on its copyright lawsuit against Optus
. Lawyers for the codes have argued that the
telecommunications group's TV Now product, which allows users to
stream recorded television to mobile devices, is a violation of
their copyright. Optus argued that TV Now was a modern version
of the video recorder and has sought legal protection under
copyright legislation. A ruling is expected next month. Page
B20.
- - - -
Observers have criticised the Federal Government's draft
reforms to tackle the illegal practice of "phoenixing" - the act
of shutting down a company and founding a new one with the same
clients and assets to avoid paying debts - for being too limited
in scope. Figures from the Australian Taxation Office reveal
that around 6000 phoenix corporations exist in Australia. As
many as 9000 directors would also be hit with personal
liabilities under the proposed reforms, although critics say the
legislation does not resolve the cost of debt collection. Page
B21.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
- - - -
- - - -
- - - -
