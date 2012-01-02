Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

James MacKenzie, chairman of Gloucester Coal, has announced that the miner's board will wait until Yanzhou Coal Mining Company completes due diligence on Gloucester before deciding whether to recommend the Chinese firm's A$8 billion merger offer to shareholders. Shares in Gloucester have climbed by 22 percent since news of Yanzhou's "merger proposal deed" with the Australian miner was announced to the market on December 23.

Toby Marchant, chief executive of PaperlinX, has revealed that the paper manufacturer is in negotiations with a number of potential suitors, including an unknown private equity fund which has already submitted a conditional offer for the group. "We had a small hiatus over Christmas but we are in the process of due diligence and are weighing up other offers to the company," Mr Marchant said. Page 13.

John Skellern, chief executive of U-nited Group, yesterday said 2011 had been the most difficult year for the warranty provider, with sales of extended warranties on electronics like computers and flat-screen televisions down by 20 percent. The company is planning on growing revenue by launching an online platform to allow consumers to purchase extended warranties after they have left a store, while also broadening its warranty coverage to items like medical equipment, trucks and earth-moving equipment. Page 13.

The Federal Government's national broadband network is expected to continue to drive consolidation among internet service providers (ISP) this year. Perth-based group iiNet recently announced a A$105 million deal to acquire rival ISP Internode, which will boost the former's subscriber base by 190,000. "The two companies are clearly a good fit with their strong cultural alignment, industry-leading customer service and shared commitment to innovation," Michael Malone, chief executive of iiNet, said. Page 15.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Westpac Banking Corporation has been forced to reclassify A$28.8 billion in property loans after incorrectly recording the loans as belonging to owner-occupiers instead of being used for investment purposes. The error started in late 2008 amidst the turmoil of the global financial crisis and was only recently discovered through an internal review. "When we told [the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority] about the way we found out I don't think they were happy about it," a spokesperson for the bank said. Page 23.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has asked for public submissions on natural gas infrastructure firm APA Group's hostile A$1.8 billion cash and scrip offer for pipeline rival Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund. Hastings' board has dismissed the bid as being too low, while the competition regulator has raised concerns about whether the merger would limit customers' ability to bargain or result in higher gas prices. Page 23.

The chief executive of the Stockbrokers Association of Australia industry body, David Horsfield, has warned that 2012 was not shaping up to be a "great cocktail for equities" courtesy of the combination of the debt crisis in Europe, the carbon and mining taxes and the high Australian dollar. Some observers predicted more consolidation in the local stockbroking sector, with Charlie Aitken from Bell Potter suggesting that some global firms could downsize or cull their Australian operations entirely. Page 23.

Russell Clark, chief executive of Grange Resources, has said that the miner would consider selling a stake in its Tasmanian and Western Australian iron ore ventures in order to fund the development of the latter, estimated at A$2.57 billion. "We recognise it's a big project and we're not a big company  by selling part of Southdown, up to 30 percent perhaps, you immediately reduce your debt and equity requirements by that amount," Mr Clark said. Page 24.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Anecdotal figures from travel agency franchise Flight Centre has found that passenger flights to the United States' (US) New York and Los Angeles have become more expensive over 2011. The rise in fares has not deterred travellers, however, according to figures from the Federal Government, with seat utilisation on the trans-Pacific route for Qantas Airlines and Virgin Australia averaging 91 percent and 90 percent respectively. The route has been unprofitable for airlines over the last several years recently due to heavy discounting. Page B19.

The operator of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Sizzler restaurants in Australia, Collins Foods, has become a target for fund manager Orbis Investment Management, which recently increased its holding in the company to 11.89 percent. Collins was the second largest float on the local stockmarket last year, but a steep profit downgrade three months later saw investors dump the stock. Page B19.

Administrators for the National Rugby League and the Australian Football League are eagerly awaiting the Federal Court's ruling on its copyright lawsuit against Optus . Lawyers for the codes have argued that the telecommunications group's TV Now product, which allows users to stream recorded television to mobile devices, is a violation of their copyright. Optus argued that TV Now was a modern version of the video recorder and has sought legal protection under copyright legislation. A ruling is expected next month. Page B20.

Observers have criticised the Federal Government's draft reforms to tackle the illegal practice of "phoenixing" - the act of shutting down a company and founding a new one with the same clients and assets to avoid paying debts - for being too limited in scope. Figures from the Australian Taxation Office reveal that around 6000 phoenix corporations exist in Australia. As many as 9000 directors would also be hit with personal liabilities under the proposed reforms, although critics say the legislation does not resolve the cost of debt collection. Page B21.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

