Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Former McDonald's Australia boss Peter Bush has been
appointed chairman of media company Nine Entertainment Co,
replacing British executive Tim Parker. Chief executive David
Gyngell said Mr Bush was "one of the most effective and shrewd
business leaders in the country". The change coincides with
moves by private equity owner CVC Asia Pacific's move to
refinance Nine's debt. Page 17.
--Retail giants Myer and David Jones are
planning their biggest post-Christmas sales to date. In the
worst trading conditions suffered by retailers for years, head
of stores and operations at David Jones and Myer, Cate Daniels
and Nick Abboud, will spend Christmas Eve preparing to clear
excess stock before the new season arrives in February and
March. David Jones and Myer generate half their annual profits
in December and January. Page 18.
--Coopers Brewery is attempting to nearly double its beer
sales over the next 10 years. The brewer, hoping to cash in on
consumer demand for premium beers, produced 62.9 million litres
of beer in 2011 but saw its margins reduced by a drop in
Australia's beer consumption. With the sale of Foster's to
global brewer SABMiller, Coopers is now the largest
Australia-owned brewery. Page 19.
--Environmental opponents to the James Price Point liquefied
natural gas plant have sensed victory after chief executive of
petroleum explorer Woodside Petroleum, Peter Coleman,
made the decision to delay the go-ahead for the controversial
US$40 billion gas hub by a year. Western Australia Premier
Colin Barnett, however, said that gas companies involved in the
Browse Basin would need to act on developing the gas field or
else lose government support. Page 21.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The boards of Gloucester Coal and China's Yanzhou
Coal will reportedly meet today to approve
the details of a preliminary merger. The deal is expected to
value Gloucester at around A$2 billion and will provide Yanzhou
with a backdoor listing of its Australian assets, which are held
in Yancoal Australia. The deal is expected to be performed via
a scheme of arrangement, requiring approval from 75 percent of
Gloucester shareholders. Page 15.
--Tom Gorman, chief executive of Brambles,
yesterday said the logistics company's Hong Kong-based advisory
board met for the first time this week. Mr Gorman said the
advisory board will provide the "access, information and
understanding" the company needs to successfully expand into the
booming Chinese logistics market. "The opportunity there is
enormous for us. We have a great market position in terms of
first mover capability," Mr Gorman said. Page 15.
--Nexus Energy executive chairman Michael Fowler
yesterday said the company had gained three further months to
decide whether to pay A$35 million for a three-year extension on
the right to develop its Crux liquids project off Western
Australia. Royal Dutch Shell, owner of the Crux gas
field, has given Nexus until March 31 to decide. Nexus said it
is continuing talks with possible partners on the project,
including Shell and a number of Chinese groups. Page 16.
--The Australian Securities and Investments Commission
yesterday outlined its priorities for the coming financial
reporting season. The regulator said it would be focusing on
asset values, going concern assessments, material assumptions
and segment reporting statements. Deputy chairman Belinda
Gibson said: "While the overall quality of financial reporting
in Australia compares favourably with other major jurisdictions,
we continue to find a number of cases where adjustments are
required." Page 17.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--The Australian Securities and Investment Commission's
investigation into local miners Sundance Resources and
Bannerman Resources has levelled claims of insider
trading against two more Hanlong Mining executives. The
corporate regulator has already secured travel restrictions and
asset preservation against five people associated with the
Chinese miner, including former Hanlong managing director Steven
Hui Xiao. Page B1.
--A survey by Westpac Banking Corporation published
yesterday has predicted the economy to grow at a substandard
pace in the new year. The bank's leading index for October
estimated growth for the first half of 2012 would slow to 2.6
percent, below the index's long-term average of 3 percent. "It
suggests that heading into 2012 we will have slightly
below-trend growth," Westpac economist Matthew Hassan said.
Page B2.
--Commissioner of Taxation Michael D'Ascenzo yesterday said
the Australian Taxation Office's "scarce resources" would be
stretched by a raft of new legislation, including reforms on
superannuation and the carbon and mining taxes. "Next year,
part of our work is implementing these major legislative
proposals, so we're going to be squeezed in terms of our
capabilities across the board," Mr D'Ascenzo said. Page B3.
--Australian Power & Gas has reduced its profit and customer
growth projections due to a warmer than expected winter.
According to the energy retailer, household gas usage from
August to November in Victoria had fallen by more than 15
percent below budget as a result of the unusual climate.
Unseasonal weather has also taken a toll on other companies'
profits, including surfwear and streetwear retailer Billabong
and beverage maker Coca-Cola Amatil. Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Toy manufacturer Lego Group has developed a new range of
construction blocks designed to secure a share of the lucrative
A$267 million female toys market. Nanna Ulrich Gudum, senior
creative director for Lego, said the Lego Friends line was
catered to girls who wanted a product that mirrored the
experience sold to boys but in a manner that appealed to their
interests of redesign and remodelling, with motifs like
friendship and community. Page B1.
--Diversified support services company Spotless Group
yesterday released a presentation of its projected
earnings for prospective bidders. Private equity group Pacific
Equity Partners (PEP) has already offered A$2.68 a share for the
firm , pending the board's unanimous approval, which expects to
earn up to A$94 million pre-tax in the 2011-12 financial year.
"Spotless' engagement with PEP may or may not lead to a proposal
that the Spotless directors would support and ultimately
recommend," the presentation said. Page B3.
--Western Australian Environment Minister Bill Marmion
yesterday upheld a recommendation from the Environmental
Protection Authority to reject a proposal by miners South West
Coal and Vasse Coal's to develop a black coal venture in the
state's Margaret River. Peter Ross, managing director of mining
portfolio management firm LD Operations, said the decision was
contrary to advice from independent experts and government
agencies. "This government does support the precious Margaret
River region," the minister said. Page B3.
--Devine yesterday announced that it expected its full-year
pre-tax profit to be 31 percent lower as a result of a weakening
in the property market. The developer said most Australian
property markets had continued to soften, which was hampering
Devine from establishing new ventures. The company's shares
dropped 1.9 percent yesterday to close at A76 cents. Page B3.