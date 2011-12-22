Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The downturn in consumer spending has taken its toll on
camping and adventure wear franchise Kathmandu, with
the retailer warning that sales growth for the 20 weeks to
December 18 had shrunk from 9.2 percent on a same-store basis,
compared to 2.8 percent on a same-store basis for sales to
November 13. "It's a tough market out there, particularly in
Australia," chief executive Peter Halkett said. Page 15.
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group yesterday announced
it would boost its Australian operations with an additional
A$1.4 billion in funds. "Lloyds Banking Group has subscribed
for both ordinary and preference shares in its Australian
business, Lloyds International, underscoring the group's
commitment to the business," Dave Smith, Australian chief
executive of Lloyds, said. The move comes as other foreign
lenders, including BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Santander,
review their Australian operations. Page 15.
Nickel explorer Albidon has begun negotiations with a third
party over a possible partnership for its nickel venture in
Zambia. The project has suffered a series of stoppages this
year, including accidents and industrial action by workers.
"Details of the discussions and the identity of the third party
are subject to normal confidentiality at this time," Noel
McAuliffe, secretary of Albidon, said yesterday. Page 16.
Natural gas infrastructure company APA Group is set
to expand the capacity of a gas pipeline to meet demand for the
resource in Western Australia's Pilbara mining region. APA
yesterday said the expansion was backed by a new 20-year gas
transport deal with global miner Rio Tinto. The agreement comes
as shareholders were recommended by the board of investment
manager Hastings Funds Management to reject APA's bid for
Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund. Page 16.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The New South Wales Court of Appeal yesterday rejected an
appeal by Lou Jardin to reverse a decision to force him to pay
the legal costs of his former employer, supermarket wholesaler
Metcash. Mr Jardin sued Metcash after the company
sought to block the former executive's family company from
acquiring a stake in a rival grocery group SPAR Australia. The
court ruled in favour of Metcash and ordered Mr Jardin pay the
wholesaler's legal bills, a decision that will leave him more
than A$1 million out of pocket. Page B3.
Directors from Chinese producer Yanzhou Coal Mining
were yesterday scheduled to meet to approve a proposal
to merge with local miner Gloucester Coal. The main
shareholder in Gloucester, diversified commodities trader Noble
Group, has already accepted the A$6 billion-plus deal, which
would proceed via a backdoor listing. The merged company would
produce approximately 11 million tonnes of coal annually. Page
B3.
OneSteel has informed shareholders that the steel
manufacturer is likely to post a loss for the first half of the
financial year after writing down the value of its LiteSteel
Technologies division by A$150 million. The company said the
write-down was a result of continued uncertainty over a global
economic recovery and a soft residential construction sector.
Page B4.
Global ratings agency Moody's yesterday reaffirmed
Australia's triple-A credit rating, citing the country's
financial position and low levels of government debt as reasons
for the economy's "very high" level of resilience. Federal
Treasurer Wayne Swan said the announcement was proof that
Australia's economic fundamentals were unrivalled by "just about
any other developed economy". Page B4.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
James Packer, owner of Crown Casino, yesterday told an
audience in Perth that the casino's goal was to "create an
integrated resort capable of competing with the best in the
Asian region". Crown is planning to spend A$540 million this
financial year as part of a A$2.2 billion plan to transform its
casinos and resorts to increase its appeal to high-stakes
gamblers from overseas. Around A$800 million of Crown's revenue
in Australia last year was derived from international tourists.
Page B1.
Figures published yesterday from the Australian Bureau of
Statistics have revealed that Victoria was the only state in
Australia to suffer a drop in private capital expenditure for
the 2010-11 financial year. New private capital investment fell
from A$22.2 billion to A$21.3 billion, Victoria's first annual
slump since 2003-04. Martin Pakula, frontbencher for the state
opposition, said the data came while the manufacturing and
retailing sectors were struggling. Page B2.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has
questioned the billionaire founder of Sichuan Hanlong, Liu Han,
over allegations of insider trading by executives at the Chinese
conglomerate's subsidiary, Hanlong Mining. Mr Han and Kang Huan
Jun, vice-president of Sichaun, reportedly told the corporate
regulator last week that they may launch a lawsuit against two
of Hanlong's former executives over the claimed misuse of
company funds. Page B3.
Jenny Giam, technical and training manager of the
Professional Compounding Chemists Association, a representative
body for specialised compounding services, said more pharmacists
were offering custom-made medicines as a way to differentiate
themselves from discount and warehouse pharmacies. "Children
are relatively poorly served by the pharmaceutical industry, and
a recent study showed that a large percentage of medicines
come in a form that a child cannot take," Ms Giam added. Page
B3.