SYDNEY Dec 28 Compiled for
Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Andrew Day, chief executive of infrastructure investment
group Hastings Funds Management (HFM) yesterday said the
announcement of a contract with gas and oil producer Santos
with the Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund was a
"game changer". The fund is currently facing an A$841 million
takeover offer from natural gas infrastructure firm APA Group
, which HFM referred to the Takeovers Panel last week
after claiming that the bid was "materially deficient". Page
12.
--
The chief executive of Toll Holdings, Brian Kruger,
has announced that the logistics group would slow its rate of
takeovers to adjust the company's focus from "growth through
acquisitions to growing the bottom line through things like
productivity improvements and organic growth". Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, however, claimed the group was only "halfway"
to meeting its goal of increasing annual revenue to A$3 billion
and yearly earnings before interest and tax to A$150 million.
Page 14.
--
The board of miner Gloucester Coal has allowed
itself until the end of February to decide whether to merge with
Chinese producer Yanzhou Coal Mining. The deal, worth
approximately A$2.1 billion, saw shares in Gloucester rise by
21.6 percent after it was announced. Investors, however, are
still waiting for regulators to sanction the merger and for
Gloucester's board to reveal how they valued the local assets of
Yanzhou. Page 15.
--
Home buyers and investors have one month before Queensland's
A$10,000 building boost grant, which is available to anyone
constructing or purchasing a house worth less than A$600,000,
expires. "It is available to everyone, first or second home
buyers and to interstate investors you can use it as many
times as you like, and lots of developers are adding to it,"
Kathy MacDermott, executive director of the Property Council's
Queensland branch, said. Page 16.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The discount carrier of Qantas Airways, Jetstar, is
in talks with a range of potential suitors interested in
acquiring a stake in the airline's joint venture with Japan
Airlines, Jetstar Japan. "There are quite a few interested
parties up there we want to ensure that the partner we bring
on brings maximum strategic advantage for the business," Jetstar
chief executive Bruce Buchanan said. Page 15.
--
Former investment banker Mark Carnegie has joined forces
with New South Wales solicitor Andrew Robinson to acquire
distressed marinas. "We think there could be something like a
few hundred million dollars worth of marinas in trouble, up and
down the coast it's a sector that is far worse than pubs," Mr
Carnegie said. The move into the market comes after it was
revealed last month that Mr Carnegie was creating a hotel
leisure fund alongside advertising guru John Singleton and
former Qantas Airways chief executive Geoff Dixon. Page 15.
--
The chief executive of Goodman Group, Greg Goodman,
has announced that bricks and mortar retailers and their online
counterparts, such as Amazon.com, were driving demand for
distribution warehouses. The global industrial property
conglomerate is set to build A$600 million worth of warehouses
in Europe, Asia and Australia over the next two years for
internet retailers. "I think there will be an acceleration of
online retailing over the next five to 10 years," Mr Goodman
predicted. Page 15.
--
Qantas Airways has announced that the controversial
emissions trading scheme in Europe, which comes into effect this
weekend, will cost the airline up to A$5 million in the first
twelve months. A spokesman for the carrier said Qantas was
considering what effect the cost would have on ticket prices,
with Qantas set to be operating in the midst of three different
carbon schemes - Australia, New Zealand and Europe - by the
middle of 2012. Page 16.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Shane Oliver, chief economist at investment manager AMP
Capital Investors, yesterday said retailers could influence the
stockmarket today after investors analyse sales figures over
Christmas. "If there has been any pick-up in spending, it could
be seen as a positive thing and they could have a bit of a
recovery," Dr Oliver said. Retailers such as David Jones, JB
Hi-Fi, Billabong and Kathmandu earlier this year predicted
Christmas sales to be flat. Page B15.
--
Mineral exploration group Fortis Mining has been banned by
the Australian Securities and Investments Commission from
launching a complicated capital raising, which would have used
three tax havens to help fund the acquisition of two potash
ventures in Kazakhstan. Fortis, which owns iron and gold
tenements in Western Australia, last month warned in its
prospectus that there was "significant doubt about ability
to continue" should the projects in Kazakhstan not proceed.
Page B15.
--
Gold has remained the strongest performing commodity of the
year, despite its spot price falling last week. The commodity
traded at an average of US$1569.88 an ounce over the year, with
the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics predicting the
price to climb by 17 percent to US$1850 an ounce next year.
Australia's gold exports were also forecast to reach A$18.9
billion this financial year, a 45 percent jump from the year
prior. Page B16.
--
Mick Wilkes, chief executive of OceanaGold, has declared
that the Philippines is "one of the most prospective" countries
in the world for copper and gold mines, despite admitting that
there are "frustrations" in the region. "It's up to us to win
the support of the community at the grassroots level," he
added. The gold producer's Didipio mine, which is forecast to
reap 14,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 ounces of gold, is
scheduled to begin production in 2013. Page B16.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A move by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to
boost corporate governance in the A$1.4 trillion superannuation
industry is long overdue, according to observers. The regulator
has also indicated that the safeguards for risk can be improved,
with funds today only required to set aside A$5 million for
operational risk reserves, irrespective of the fund's size.
Page B15.
--
The reserves of coal seam gas (CSG) on Australia's east
coast could total up to 275,000 petajoules, but the development
of the industry in Australia has been hamstrung by rolling
"moratoriums" and stringent regulations, according to critics.
Observers have also claimed that Australia's prosperity could be
threatened by a failure to support the growth of the CSG
industry. Page B15.
--
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's proposal to
improve transparency in the superannuation industry by forcing
the disclosure of executives' pay has won the support of groups
representing retail and not-for-profit funds. "We are expecting
corporations to disclose remuneration. If we are expecting
that, we should do it ourselves," Fiona Reynolds, chief
executive of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees
industry body, said. Page B16.
--
Gold explorer Arc Exploration yesterday announced
that it would release a statement to the Australian Securities
Exchange this morning relating to reports that at least two
people had been shot and killed at its gold venture in
Indonesia. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is one of
the largest shareholders in Arc, with a holding of more than 6
percent, while investment bank HSBC is another major
shareholder. Page B16.