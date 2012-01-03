Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Qantas Airways may be forced to make some of its long-haul pilots redundant, according to observers, as the carrier's international operations continue to suffer due to a contraction in global economic growth. Around 150 long-haul pilots have already accepted an offer from Qantas to leave to work for rival airlines. "Look at the fleet projections [for Qantas International] and you don't have to be a maths genius to figure out that it requires 40 percent less crew with no suggestion of where they're going to go," one Qantas 747 pilot said. Page 14.

--The executive chairman of poker machine manufacturer Ainsworth Game Technology, Len Ainsworth, yesterday said demand for poker machines in northern America was continuing to improve. "We are picking up business in Las Vegas itself, which means the business there is increasing  when people are spending money like that, it's an indication the economy is moving along," he added. Page 14.

--A spokesperson from Yancoal Australia yesterday said Gloucester Coal's excess port capacity at Newcastle could help the Chinese-owned coal producer speed up the development of its Moolarben coal venture in New South Wales. "We have got quite a bit of capacity at Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group, because we already own a chunk of capacity there  if the merger was to happen then we might be able to expand Moolarben more quickly," the spokesperson said. Gloucester is deliberating over an A$8 billion merger offer from Yancoal. Page 15.

--Iron ore miners in Australia are expected to benefit from a decision by the Indian government to increase the levy on iron ore exports from the Indian subcontinent. The policy is designed to encourage Indian producers to retain iron ore to boost the country's own production of steel, a move analysts expect will put upward pressure on prices and increase global demand for the commodity from Australian miners. Page 15.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--The new chief executive of Centro Retail, Steven Sewell, yesterday said the shopping centre owner was looking to its supermarket tenants, which comprise the majority of the group's portfolio, to help avoid the downturn in the retail sector. Mr Sewell was recently appointed to lead Centro after a five-year run as chief executive of Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly called Macquarie Countrywide Trust. The news of Mr Sewell's appointment saw investors push Centro stock up A10.5 cents to close at A$1.82 yesterday. Page 15.

--The head of professional services firm KPMG, Michael Andrew, yesterday said at the company's annual Couta Boat Classic race that the upcoming leadership transition in China had been missed as a factor in the recent cooling of the country's economy. "People underestimate the transitionary effects of the new regime and the inability of the government to make decisions," KPMG's global chairman said. Mr Andrew also predicted a "real surge of infrastructure projects" and "more central government control" in China throughout 2012. Page 15.

--Analysts are predicting that the national broadband network (NBN) will drive more consolidation in the telecommunications sector this year, as internet service providers attempt to increase their economies of scale. "The value of the NBN to providers like iiNet or Telstra will be very different to the smaller guys who can't get the scale and make the economics of the NBN stack up," Daniel Blair, analyst at broker Bell Potter, said yesterday. Page 15.

--A consortium that includes an affiliate of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation has secured a A$1.8 billion deal to acquire all of Charter Hall Office Real Estate Investment Trust's units . The scheme is scheduled to be finalised by the end of March, although the sale of the trust's office holdings in the United States must be completed in order for the deal to proceed. Page 16.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--The Commissioner of Taxation has decided to settle a tax dispute with online bookmaker Centrebet, which will see the Australian Tax Office pay the former Australian Securities Exchange-listed gambling group up to A$91 million. Centrebet, which is owned by British bookmaker Sportingbet, claimed it had paid too much goods and services tax and expected to win in court, given that other gambling companies had successfully challenged the Tax Office over the same issue last year. Page B15.

--Business executives have warned that retailers must embrace the internet this year if they are to break from the downturn that has struck the sector. Ahmed Fahour, chief executive of Australia Post, said it was essential for his business and the wider economy that there was investment in digital infrastructure. "We live in a society were people are so, so busy and the days of mum staying at home to wait for the postie to deliver, if those days really existed in the recent past, they're gone," Mr Fahour said. Page B15.

--Mobile network operator Vodafone Hutchison Australia has begun advertising live television (TV) services, along with subscription and free-to-air TV channels to its mobile customers. The move by Vodafone to expand its offerings comes as telecommunications group Optus faces a copyright dispute from the National Rugby League and the Australian Football League over its TV Now service, which allows users to watch recorded free-to-air TV shows on a computer or mobile device. Page B15.

--Ian Chalmers, managing director of multi-commodity explorer Alkane Resources, yesterday said the company has four choices for funding its rare earths venture in New South Wales, including a partial sale of the project to a foreign partner or an issuing of shares. "We are targeting keeping the equity component as small as we can," Mr Chalmers said, adding that the approach to financing would "evolve over the first nine months of 2012". Page B16.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--The S&P/ASX 200 Index managed to reverse the three-day losing streak at the end of last year by soaring more than 1 percent in the first trading day of 2012. Investors were buoyed by an upswing in manufacturing figures from China and Germany. "I expect that in the first quarter or the first half we could see some new lows but we will end this year higher," Jaime Elgar, adviser at Burrell Stockbroking, said. Page B11.

--A decision by military dictator Frank Bainimarama to lift emergency powers in the Pacific nation of Fiji will assist a number of Australian companies, with gold producer Newcrest Mining tipped to be the largest beneficiary. Newcrest is the manager and majority owner of the Namosi joint venture, which is home to one of the world's largest undeveloped gold and copper deposits. Page B15.

--Observers say at least two brokers have considered becoming shadow brokers as a result of Federal Government reforms to levy an additional A$22.8 million from the stockbroking industry. The fee will be paid to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to help the regulator oversee the industry after ASIC acquired the Australian Securities Exchange's supervisory powers last year. Critics have warned that the reforms could also move the risks of share trading into less transparent areas. Page B17.

--While a host of Australia's corporate elite turned out for the annual Couta Boat Classic race, hosted by professional services firm KPMG, observers noticed a lack of politicians at the event, which was once a favourite of Liberal Party politicians Peter Costello and Malcolm Turnbull. "They've all given us the arse," MC Eddie McGuire said, adding that it was the "best ever" race in the history of the event. Page B16.