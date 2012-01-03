Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Qantas Airways may be forced to make some of its
long-haul pilots redundant, according to observers, as the
carrier's international operations continue to suffer due to a
contraction in global economic growth. Around 150 long-haul
pilots have already accepted an offer from Qantas to leave to
work for rival airlines. "Look at the fleet projections [for
Qantas International] and you don't have to be a maths genius to
figure out that it requires 40 percent less crew with no
suggestion of where they're going to go," one Qantas 747 pilot
said. Page 14.
--The executive chairman of poker machine manufacturer
Ainsworth Game Technology, Len Ainsworth, yesterday
said demand for poker machines in northern America was
continuing to improve. "We are picking up business in Las Vegas
itself, which means the business there is increasing when
people are spending money like that, it's an indication the
economy is moving along," he added. Page 14.
--A spokesperson from Yancoal Australia yesterday said
Gloucester Coal's excess port capacity at Newcastle
could help the Chinese-owned coal producer speed up the
development of its Moolarben coal venture in New South Wales.
"We have got quite a bit of capacity at Newcastle Coal
Infrastructure Group, because we already own a chunk of capacity
there if the merger was to happen then we might be able to
expand Moolarben more quickly," the spokesperson said.
Gloucester is deliberating over an A$8 billion merger offer from
Yancoal. Page 15.
--Iron ore miners in Australia are expected to benefit from
a decision by the Indian government to increase the levy on iron
ore exports from the Indian subcontinent. The policy is
designed to encourage Indian producers to retain iron ore to
boost the country's own production of steel, a move analysts
expect will put upward pressure on prices and increase global
demand for the commodity from Australian miners. Page 15.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The new chief executive of Centro Retail, Steven
Sewell, yesterday said the shopping centre owner was looking to
its supermarket tenants, which comprise the majority of the
group's portfolio, to help avoid the downturn in the retail
sector. Mr Sewell was recently appointed to lead Centro after a
five-year run as chief executive of Charter Hall Retail Real
Estate Investment Trust, formerly called Macquarie Countrywide
Trust. The news of Mr Sewell's appointment saw investors push
Centro stock up A10.5 cents to close at A$1.82 yesterday. Page
15.
--The head of professional services firm KPMG, Michael
Andrew, yesterday said at the company's annual Couta Boat
Classic race that the upcoming leadership transition in China
had been missed as a factor in the recent cooling of the
country's economy. "People underestimate the transitionary
effects of the new regime and the inability of the government to
make decisions," KPMG's global chairman said. Mr Andrew also
predicted a "real surge of infrastructure projects" and "more
central government control" in China throughout 2012. Page 15.
--Analysts are predicting that the national broadband
network (NBN) will drive more consolidation in the
telecommunications sector this year, as internet service
providers attempt to increase their economies of scale. "The
value of the NBN to providers like iiNet or Telstra
will be very different to the smaller guys who can't get the
scale and make the economics of the NBN stack up," Daniel Blair,
analyst at broker Bell Potter, said yesterday. Page 15.
--A consortium that includes an affiliate of the Government
of Singapore Investment Corporation has secured a A$1.8 billion
deal to acquire all of Charter Hall Office Real Estate
Investment Trust's units . The scheme is
scheduled to be finalised by the end of March, although the sale
of the trust's office holdings in the United States must be
completed in order for the deal to proceed. Page 16.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--The Commissioner of Taxation has decided to settle a tax
dispute with online bookmaker Centrebet, which will see the
Australian Tax Office pay the former Australian Securities
Exchange-listed gambling group up to A$91 million. Centrebet,
which is owned by British bookmaker Sportingbet, claimed it had
paid too much goods and services tax and expected to win in
court, given that other gambling companies had successfully
challenged the Tax Office over the same issue last year. Page
B15.
--Business executives have warned that retailers must
embrace the internet this year if they are to break from the
downturn that has struck the sector. Ahmed Fahour, chief
executive of Australia Post, said it was essential for his
business and the wider economy that there was investment in
digital infrastructure. "We live in a society were people are
so, so busy and the days of mum staying at home to wait for the
postie to deliver, if those days really existed in the recent
past, they're gone," Mr Fahour said. Page B15.
--Mobile network operator Vodafone Hutchison Australia
has begun advertising live television (TV) services,
along with subscription and free-to-air TV channels to its
mobile customers. The move by Vodafone to expand its offerings
comes as telecommunications group Optus faces a
copyright dispute from the National Rugby League and the
Australian Football League over its TV Now service, which allows
users to watch recorded free-to-air TV shows on a computer or
mobile device. Page B15.
--Ian Chalmers, managing director of multi-commodity
explorer Alkane Resources, yesterday said the company
has four choices for funding its rare earths venture in New
South Wales, including a partial sale of the project to a
foreign partner or an issuing of shares. "We are targeting
keeping the equity component as small as we can," Mr Chalmers
said, adding that the approach to financing would "evolve over
the first nine months of 2012". Page B16.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--The S&P/ASX 200 Index managed to reverse the three-day
losing streak at the end of last year by soaring more than 1
percent in the first trading day of 2012. Investors were buoyed
by an upswing in manufacturing figures from China and Germany.
"I expect that in the first quarter or the first half we could
see some new lows but we will end this year higher," Jaime
Elgar, adviser at Burrell Stockbroking, said. Page B11.
--A decision by military dictator Frank Bainimarama to lift
emergency powers in the Pacific nation of Fiji will assist a
number of Australian companies, with gold producer Newcrest
Mining tipped to be the largest beneficiary. Newcrest
is the manager and majority owner of the Namosi joint venture,
which is home to one of the world's largest undeveloped gold and
copper deposits. Page B15.
--Observers say at least two brokers have considered
becoming shadow brokers as a result of Federal Government
reforms to levy an additional A$22.8 million from the
stockbroking industry. The fee will be paid to the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to help the
regulator oversee the industry after ASIC acquired the
Australian Securities Exchange's supervisory powers last year.
Critics have warned that the reforms could also move the risks
of share trading into less transparent areas. Page B17.
--While a host of Australia's corporate elite turned out for
the annual Couta Boat Classic race, hosted by professional
services firm KPMG, observers noticed a lack of politicians at
the event, which was once a favourite of Liberal Party
politicians Peter Costello and Malcolm Turnbull. "They've all
given us the arse," MC Eddie McGuire said, adding that it was
the "best ever" race in the history of the event. Page B16.