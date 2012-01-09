Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

John Gillam, managing director of hardware retailer Bunnings, yesterday said the company would continue to meet its target of opening 16 to 26 new trade centres, stores and warehouses annually, despite competition from rival Masters Home Improvement. "We will be creating thousands of jobs and opening many, many locations for years to come," Mr Gillam said. Page 12.

--

Sally Macdonald, managing director of premium retailer OrotonGroup, yesterday rebuked claims that local consumers would refuse to pay full price, arguing that customers cannot be lured by retailers through discounts alone. "Customers are smart and won't be ripped off - they look around and take their time  you just can't trade on price alone, now more than ever," Ms Macdonald said. Page 12.

--

Treasury Wine Estates yesterday announced that sales of wine in the United States dropped by 5 percent in the 13 weeks to December 10, with retailers in the United States dumping its wines after the local producer reduced promotions in a bid to boost profit margins. However, investment bank Goldman Sachs pointed out that Treasury's premium wines had recorded strong growth, with a 24 percent increase in the value of sales and a 16 percent jump in the number of sales. Page 13.

--

The Australian Energy Regulator yesterday lost a legal battle with a subsidiary of utility operator DUET Group , resulting in a A$80 million boost to revenue over the next three years. Power distributor United Energy argued to the Australian Competition Tribunal that a tariff decision made by the Australian Energy Regulator was incorrectly calculated. A broker has estimated that the legal victory will result in an additional A1 cent per share in free cash flow to DUET. Page 14.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's interpretation of the Trade Practices Act in its legal battle against grocery wholesaler Metcash has come under fire from a retired Federal Court judge. Peter Heerey, QC, said in an article last month that the competition regulator's "real chance" test, which it used as part of its argument to block Metcash from acquiring supermarket chain Franklins, was an inaccurate representation of section 50 of the Trade Practices Act. Page 15.

--

HSBC yesterday revealed in its global report that the Australian dollar was its least favoured currency among the G10 group of nations. The investment bank predicted the A$ to fall to US95 cents over the next two years, amid a series of rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia. "The growth prospects for the Australia look relatively good on domestic grounds  however, growth has become uneven," the bank said, adding that the Australian dollar was "strongly overvalued". Page 15.

--

Australia's sugar industry has received a boost of optimism after the Bureau of Meteorology forecast rain for sugar growing regions along the coast of Queensland. The rains could help the industry recover from lower harvests over the last couple of years, with some analysts saying production of cane sugar could increase by up to 15 percent to 32 million tonnes this year. "The crop is growing well and looking good," Bernard Milford from industry body Canegrowers said. Page 16.

--

Mining entrepreneur Miles Kennedy's Resource and Investment (RNI) company has acquired the Fortnum gold venture and its nearby exploration tenements in Western Australia's Bryah Basin for A$35 million from a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands. "This represents a company-making acquisition for RNI, which offers a compelling combination of near-term production potential and exploration upside," Mr Kennedy said. Page 16.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Economists are predicting that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will lower interest rates in 2012, with figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing that retailers continued to struggle in the period leading up to Christmas. "In August the RBA board was considering rate rises as a stronger possibility than cuts and that turned reasonably quickly because of the deterioration in European events and the likely negative effect on consumer and business confidence," Michael Workman from Commonwealth Bank of Australia said. Page B19.

--

Figures from Australian Finance Group published yesterday have shown that smaller lenders are acquiring a larger stake of the home loan market from Australia's major four banks. According to the mortgage broker, non-bank lenders controlled 28 percent of the local refinancing market by the end of last year, while 28 percent of first home buyers took out their loans at non-bank lenders. Page B20.

--

Small and large cap fund managers yesterday indicated a downward trend in earnings, due to market volatility and falling share prices. Platinum Asset Management posted a A$113.5 million profit for the December half in 2010, but yesterday announced profit for the same period last year had fallen to between A$92 million and A$96 million. Mirrabooka's net profit for the six months to the end of December fell by 9.5 percent to A$6.9 million from the same period a year ago. Page B20.

--

Federal Manufacturing Minister Kim Carr will meet with the executives of car manufacturers in the United States, but observers question how much longer the companies' local operations will continue. Critics note that despite a substantial level of taxpayer support, which includes a A$5.4 billion "assistance program" from the Federal Government, the Australian arms of global car giants still post significant losses. Observers, however, have pointed out that the removal of government support could result in the losses of several hundred thousand jobs. Page B21.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 3.1 points lower to finish at 4105.4 points yesterday, with investors waiting for a series of earnings announcements from United States-based companies. Super Retail Group made significant gains, finishing 2.2 percent higher at A$5.58 after the sports retailer revealed a 35 percent jump in sales over the last half of the year. Page B11.

--

Production has started at Drillsearch Energy and Beach Energy's Middleton Brownlow wet gas project in South Australia, with 1250 barrels of liquefied petroleum gas a day being produced initially. The operators brokered a sales agreement late last year to sell the gas to Origin Energy , Delhi Petroleum and Santos. The news, however, did not translate into a boost on the share market, with Beach Energy shares closing A1 cent weaker to finish at A$1.29 and Drillsearch stock remaining flat at A87.5 cents. Page B14.

--

Spotless Group has said that private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners must increase its takeover bid for the support services company by a minimum of 4.5 percent to A$743.4 million before the board will recommend the offer to shareholders. "This is the lowest price at which the Spotless board would be willing to unanimously recommend a scheme of arrangement," Spotless said. Page B14.

--

Aurora Algae has announced that it will embark on a A$100 million capital raising, despite raising A$22 million from the market in August. The company is looking to commercialise the processing and harvesting of algae in Western Australia, using a 100-hectare operation to produce omega-3 and biofuel from algae. Matthew Caspari, founder and managing director of Aurora, said "the next phase" of the company's plan would "get us into profits". Page B14.