THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
John Gillam, managing director of hardware retailer
Bunnings, yesterday said the company would continue to meet its
target of opening 16 to 26 new trade centres, stores and
warehouses annually, despite competition from rival Masters Home
Improvement. "We will be creating thousands of jobs and opening
many, many locations for years to come," Mr Gillam said. Page
12.
--
Sally Macdonald, managing director of premium retailer
OrotonGroup, yesterday rebuked claims that local
consumers would refuse to pay full price, arguing that customers
cannot be lured by retailers through discounts alone.
"Customers are smart and won't be ripped off - they look around
and take their time you just can't trade on price alone, now
more than ever," Ms Macdonald said. Page 12.
--
Treasury Wine Estates yesterday announced that
sales of wine in the United States dropped by 5 percent in the
13 weeks to December 10, with retailers in the United States
dumping its wines after the local producer reduced promotions in
a bid to boost profit margins. However, investment bank Goldman
Sachs pointed out that Treasury's premium wines had recorded
strong growth, with a 24 percent increase in the value of sales
and a 16 percent jump in the number of sales. Page 13.
--
The Australian Energy Regulator yesterday lost a legal
battle with a subsidiary of utility operator DUET Group
, resulting in a A$80 million boost to revenue over the
next three years. Power distributor United Energy argued to the
Australian Competition Tribunal that a tariff decision made by
the Australian Energy Regulator was incorrectly calculated. A
broker has estimated that the legal victory will result in an
additional A1 cent per share in free cash flow to DUET. Page
14.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's
interpretation of the Trade Practices Act in its legal battle
against grocery wholesaler Metcash has come under fire from a
retired Federal Court judge. Peter Heerey, QC, said in an
article last month that the competition regulator's "real
chance" test, which it used as part of its argument to block
Metcash from acquiring supermarket chain Franklins, was an
inaccurate representation of section 50 of the Trade Practices
Act. Page 15.
--
HSBC yesterday revealed in its global report that the
Australian dollar was its least favoured currency among the G10
group of nations. The investment bank predicted the A$ to fall
to US95 cents over the next two years, amid a series of rate
cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia. "The growth prospects
for the Australia look relatively good on domestic grounds
however, growth has become uneven," the bank said, adding that
the Australian dollar was "strongly overvalued". Page 15.
--
Australia's sugar industry has received a boost of optimism
after the Bureau of Meteorology forecast rain for sugar growing
regions along the coast of Queensland. The rains could help the
industry recover from lower harvests over the last couple of
years, with some analysts saying production of cane sugar could
increase by up to 15 percent to 32 million tonnes this year.
"The crop is growing well and looking good," Bernard Milford
from industry body Canegrowers said. Page 16.
--
Mining entrepreneur Miles Kennedy's Resource and Investment
(RNI) company has acquired the Fortnum gold venture and
its nearby exploration tenements in Western Australia's Bryah
Basin for A$35 million from a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands.
"This represents a company-making acquisition for RNI, which
offers a compelling combination of near-term production
potential and exploration upside," Mr Kennedy said. Page 16.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Economists are predicting that the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) will lower interest rates in 2012, with figures from the
Australian Bureau of Statistics showing that retailers continued
to struggle in the period leading up to Christmas. "In August
the RBA board was considering rate rises as a stronger
possibility than cuts and that turned reasonably quickly because
of the deterioration in European events and the likely negative
effect on consumer and business confidence," Michael Workman
from Commonwealth Bank of Australia said. Page B19.
--
Figures from Australian Finance Group published yesterday
have shown that smaller lenders are acquiring a larger stake of
the home loan market from Australia's major four banks.
According to the mortgage broker, non-bank lenders controlled 28
percent of the local refinancing market by the end of last year,
while 28 percent of first home buyers took out their loans at
non-bank lenders. Page B20.
--
Small and large cap fund managers yesterday indicated a
downward trend in earnings, due to market volatility and falling
share prices. Platinum Asset Management posted a A$113.5
million profit for the December half in 2010, but yesterday
announced profit for the same period last year had fallen to
between A$92 million and A$96 million. Mirrabooka's net profit
for the six months to the end of December fell by 9.5 percent to
A$6.9 million from the same period a year ago. Page B20.
--
Federal Manufacturing Minister Kim Carr will meet with the
executives of car manufacturers in the United States, but
observers question how much longer the companies' local
operations will continue. Critics note that despite a
substantial level of taxpayer support, which includes a A$5.4
billion "assistance program" from the Federal Government, the
Australian arms of global car giants still post significant
losses. Observers, however, have pointed out that the removal
of government support could result in the losses of several
hundred thousand jobs. Page B21.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 3.1 points lower to finish at
4105.4 points yesterday, with investors waiting for a series of
earnings announcements from United States-based companies. Super
Retail Group made significant gains, finishing 2.2
percent higher at A$5.58 after the sports retailer revealed a 35
percent jump in sales over the last half of the year. Page B11.
--
Production has started at Drillsearch Energy and
Beach Energy's Middleton Brownlow wet gas project in
South Australia, with 1250 barrels of liquefied petroleum gas a
day being produced initially. The operators brokered a sales
agreement late last year to sell the gas to Origin Energy
, Delhi Petroleum and Santos. The news,
however, did not translate into a boost on the share market,
with Beach Energy shares closing A1 cent weaker to finish at
A$1.29 and Drillsearch stock remaining flat at A87.5 cents.
Page B14.
--
Spotless Group has said that private equity firm
Pacific Equity Partners must increase its takeover bid for the
support services company by a minimum of 4.5 percent to A$743.4
million before the board will recommend the offer to
shareholders. "This is the lowest price at which the Spotless
board would be willing to unanimously recommend a scheme of
arrangement," Spotless said. Page B14.
--
Aurora Algae has announced that it will embark on a A$100
million capital raising, despite raising A$22 million from the
market in August. The company is looking to commercialise the
processing and harvesting of algae in Western Australia, using a
100-hectare operation to produce omega-3 and biofuel from
algae. Matthew Caspari, founder and managing director of
Aurora, said "the next phase" of the company's plan would "get
us into profits". Page B14.
--