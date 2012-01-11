Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Media executives have revealed that the first few weeks of
the year have been slow for advertisers, reducing hopes of a
rebound in the advertising market in the early months of the
year.
"We are a bit different but I think the retail situation is
probably one of the bigger drivers," Rhys Holleran, chief
executive at media provider Southern Cross Media, said.
Retailers make up approximately 22 percent of all advertising
spending, but the industry is struggling from a difficult
trading environment, forcing companies to restrain their ad
budgets. Page 16.
--
Spotless Group yesterday announced it would not
grant Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) due-diligence over the
specialist support services group until the private equity firm
submits an improved takeover offer.
The stance comes as some Spotless shareholders threaten to
overturn the board if it does not engage with PEP. More than 26
percent of Spotless' shareholders have entered into pre-bid
agreements with the private equity group, which is currently
offering A$2.68 a share for the company. Page 16.
--
James Warburton, the new chief executive of Ten Network
, has embarked on another overhaul of the station's
evening programming in a bid to revive falling ratings.
The network yesterday said it will relocate its news
bulletin to the 5pm timeslot, a position it previously held for
more than two decades, while current affairs show The Project
would be brought forward to the 6pm timeslot.
"Early evening stripped entertainment programming at 7pm was
a space Ten introduced to the landscape and
previously dominated," Mr Warburton said. Page 16.
--
Observers have predicted that, should its takeover bid
succeed, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts could make clothing wholesaler
Pacific Brands increase its level of direct sales to
consumers in order to head off a move by retailers to replace
Pacific Brands' products with their own labels.
One analyst added that the private equity group may opt to
sell off Pacific Brands' assets individually. "Bonds, Berlei,
Dunlop, Sheridan add up the sum of those brands and they're
more than what is being reflected in the share price," he said.
Page 33.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theage.com.au)
The largest insurance group in Australia, QBE,
surprised the market yesterday after it announced that its
United States insurance business Balboa was being investigated
by the New York Department of Financial Services over fees on
its insurance policies.
QBE's stock fell 1.14 percent to A$13 following the news,
which Ryan Fisher from investment bank Goldman Sachs said could
impact upon QBE's profit margins. "This is a major business for
QBE so any ramifications for the pricing of the product would
clearly be significant," Mr Fisher said. Page 15.
--
The chief executive of Southern Star, Rory Callaghan, has
resigned from the television (TV) production house, although he
declined to say who his next employer was after confirming he
would remain in local TV production.
"A new opportunity has come my way yes, [Southern Star]
will be upset when they find out who it is. But I've been
up-front with them," Mr Callaghan said. Southern Star currently
produce the Hi-5, Deal or No Deal and Big Brother shows for
various networks. Page 15.
--
Mick McMahon, head of workforce services group Skilled
Engineering, yesterday said that Australia was "at risk of
missing the benefits of the resources boom" due to skill
shortages in some sectors.
His comments come as some observers question the legitimacy
of the Federal Government's decision to inject more than A$100
million into car producers to maintain the Australian car
manufacturing industry, which has received more than A$12
billion in subsidies over the last decade. Page 15.
--
Telstra is on the verge of allowing wholesale
customers to access its 3G mobile network, although the
telecommunications giant is understood to be questioning the
merit of the move given that rivals later this year are expected
to launch their own fourth generation (4G) networks.
Telstra is currently the only operator in Australia with a
commercial-ready 4G network, but Michael Malone, managing
director of internet service provider iiNet, said "the boat had
already sailed" on Telstra's strategy. Page 15.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Federal Government's bid to ease the cost of funding for
banks by reversing a ban on covered bonds has been undermined by
two recent transactions that showed it was more costly to raise
money via covered bonds than by issuing unsecured debt half a
year ago.
National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of
Australia paid approximately 100 basis points more than
premiums on senior unsecured debt last year than when the pair
sold a combined A$3.1 billion in covered bonds, according to
research from newswire Bloomberg. Page B21.
--
The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday revealed that
job vacancies slumped to 181,000 in November, their lowest point
since May two years ago. Observers say the figure further
highlights continued weakness in the labour market, with
vacancies in non-mining states such as Tasmania, South Australia
and Victoria falling more rapidly than other states.
"Unemployment is probably drifting slowly upwards," Chris
Caton, chief economist at investment group BT, said. Page B21.
--
The Law Council of Australia yesterday claimed that plans to
increase the power of the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission (ASIC) was excessive and gave the regulator too much
clout over who could hold a financial services licence.
ASIC said the powers are necessary to safeguard investors
from rogue operators, arguing that current legislation made it
too difficult to void a licence or prevent one from being
awarded. Page B22.
--
The Facebook page for Tourism Australia has become the most
popular tourism page on the planet, with the authority saying it
will significantly increase its marketing budget for social
media following the success of the promotion.
Nick Baker, executive general manager of marketing for
Tourism Australia, said 85,000 people liked the page after a
film showing people in Sydney celebrating New Year's Eve was
uploaded. "It's always better to have other people telling your
story," Mr Baker said. Page B22.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The S&P/ASX 200 Index recorded a second straight day of gains,
with investors buoyed by continued economic data indicating a
recovery in the United States (US) economy.
"some analysts are even redirecting their sentiment and
encouraging a 'forget Europe, buy US stocks mentality'," Andrew
May, trader at contracts for difference provider CMC Markets,
said. Page B10.
--
Jeff Olsson, head of technology at the Australian Securities
Exchange, is leaving the company after working at the
stockmarket operator for 15 years.
Elmer Funke Kupper, managing director of ASX, said Mr Olsson
would still oversee the collection of the exchange's new data
centre in Sydney. ASX added that a replacement for Mr Olsson
would be named later this year. Page B13.
--
South African heavy minerals and coal miner Exxaro
has submitted a A51 cents a share bid for locally-listed miner
African Iron, majority owners of an iron ore venture in
the Republic of Congo. Analysts believe that major shareholder
Equatorial Resources ,EQX.AX> could stymie the bid from
receiving more than 75 percent acceptance, at which point the
bid would automatically increase to A57 cents a share.
Mark Hinsley, analyst at broker Foster Stockbroking,
however, said the bid was likely to succeed given its
substantial premium. Page B13.
--
The fall in the price of aluminium and the strength of the
Australian dollar has resulted in 250 workers losing their jobs
at two smelters in New South Wales.
Halvor Molland from Norwegian aluminium supplier Norsk Hydro
said the facility at Kurri Kurri was running at a
"substantial loss" and was "cash negative".
Rio Tinto has announced it will make 100 people
redundant from its neighbouring Tomago smelter, although it said
the facility, which produces 530,000 tonnes of aluminium
annually, will continue to operate at capacity. Page B16.
--