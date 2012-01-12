Jan. 13 Compiled for Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Western Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday said the
state government would support James Packer's move to expand the
Crown Perth casino in a development that could cost up to A$1
billion. "Over time we want to build up more and more
attractions such as a golf course we want to do more and more
cool things so people want to come here and have fun," Mr Packer
said at a function last month. Page 33.
--
The chief executive of Echo Entertainment Group, Larry
Mullin, yesterday said the combination of casinos alongside
five-star hotels was a winning bet. "The opportunity to build a
five-star hotel doesn't always come across unless you have
gaming one thing that's been missing in Sydney and in
Australia is the five-star hotel," Mr Mullin said. He added
that rival casino operator Crown's intention to broaden its
Crown Perth location would increase competition. Page 33.
--
Forge Group yesterday rebuffed criticism of its decision to
pay chief executive and managing director David Simpson A$2.75
million in his first year, saying it was a requirement due to
the competition in the market for qualified executives.
"There's a big shortage of people of this calibre around
mining services is a bit of a hot spot, so everybody is trying
to get guys like David," Peter Hutchinson, founder of the
construction contractor, said. Page 34.
--
Mining entrepreneur Chris Wallin is reportedly considering a
share placement and partial trade sale of his exploration
company's A$1.85 billion coal developments in Queensland. The
former geologist, who is also the ninth richest Australian
according to BRW's Rich 200 last year, wants to develop QCoal's
Byerwen Coal Project to allow production to begin in two years.
QCoal is also looking to develop the Drake Coal Project at a
cost of A$350 million-plus, with production scheduled to start
by 2014. Page 35.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The value of QBE Insurance Group yesterday plunged
by A$2 billion, after investors reacted angrily to the insurer's
shock announcement which will see the company's annual profit
halve in what is QBE's worst performance since the terrorist
attacks on September 11, 2001. Chief executive Frank O'Halloran
admitted that "we have made mistakes", but he said the company
was "absolutely determined to make up this shortfall". The news
comes a day after it was revealed that QBE's main United States
subsidiary, Balboa, was being investigated by authorities. Page
15.
--
Analysts have warned investors against looking for
short-term profits in the insurance sector following QBE
Insurance Group's shock profit downgrade yesterday. "It doesn't
matter how many actuaries you employ to crunch numbers and
calculate risk ultimately nature is and always will be an
unpredictable beast," Frank O'Halloran, chief executive of QBE,
said. Ross Curran, analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
said "you can't look at the profits gained from one year to the
next and make a judgement some years are worse than others".
Page 15.
--
The Australian Investments & Securities Commission has
reportedly launched an inquiry into claims of mismanagement at
listed mining junior Paynes Find Gold after money was allegedly
siphoned out of the firm while Peter Salter was chief
executive. The new management is reportedly working alongside
the corporate regulator, while the Australian Securities
Exchange has asked the company to explain its recent record of
poor disclosure. Page 15.
--
Stephen Hester, chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS), yesterday confirmed that the bank was thinking
about the "sale or closure options for our cash equities,
corporate broking, equity capital markets, and mergers and
acquisitions businesses". The bank is understood to be
searching for a buyer for its Asia-Pacific business, of which up
to 32 percent of revenue is created by RBS Australia, formerly
known as ABN Amro. Observers have warned that the Australian
business may close if it is not sold alongside the Asian
division. Page 15.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A parliamentary committee has heard from wealth managers
that the Federal Government's proposed reforms to financial
advisers will have little benefit for consumers, despite costing
millions to implement. Diversified insurer Suncorp Group, which
owns the Asteron Life advisory business, yesterday said "an
unresponsive or disengaged client is more commonly a reflection
of temporary issues rather than a reflection of a genuine need
to cease the advice relationship". Page B13.
--
Mineral sands producer Iluka Resources yesterday
told investors that a drop in production and sales of zircon
would be offset by a jump in the price and volumes of titanium
dioxide. The company also revealed that Chinese demand for
zircon weakened in the last quarter, due to a variety of
economic factors. Shares in Iluka fell by A20 cents to close at
A$16.70. Page B14.
--
A proposal by Nathan Tinkler's Hunter Ports infrastructure
group to construct a A$2.5 billion coal loader in Newcastle will
be discussed by the New South Wales government next week. The
plan pitches the mining magnate's company against Newcastle
Ports Corporation, which has also filed a proposal to build new
port facilities on the site of the former BHP Steelworks with
the state's Department of Planning. Steve van Barneveld, head
of Hunter Ports, however, said the company was "open to working
with Newcastle Ports Corporation". Page B14.
--
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group are reportedly considering
making an offer for the local arm of Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS), after the diversified financial group announced it would
exit the investment banking business. The adviser of RBS,
Lazard, has reportedly spoken to Australian lenders about a
possible sale of RBS' cash equities unit and a portion of the
investment banking and retail equities divisions. Suitors are
expected to submit their bids by as early as today. Page B14.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 6.52 points to close at 4181
points yesterday, with gains nullified by a surprise profit
downgrade from QBE Insurance Group. QBE's stock fell 12.7
percent to close at A$11.35 after the insurer warned its
after-tax profit for the 2011 calendar year could be halved due
to a record level of claims. "There won't be too many brave
investors stepping in to catch this falling knife," Peter Esho,
chief market analyst at contracts for difference provider City
Index, said. Page B11.
--
Around 21 internet service providers have signed year-long
commercial agreements with NBN Co, the government agency tasked
with rolling out the national broadband network, following
months of negotiations. NBN Co earlier this week said new
end-customers would not be processed unless carriers accepted
the wholesale agreement. Companies were holding out over a
variety of issues, including NBN Co's limited liability should
accidents occur. Telecommunication giants Optus and Telstra are
expected to sign the new contract soon. Page B14.
--
The Australian Communications and Media Authority will
impose a reserve price later this year on its auction of the
wireless spectrum, although a spokesperson could not confirm if
the auction would be delayed should the global economy continue
to suffer. The telecommunications industry is already set to
spend around A$1 billion this year renewing current spectrum
licences, while any interested parties are required to register
for the auction by September. Page B14.
--
A former associate at investment bank JPMorgan, Elisa Maree
Rietbergen, is scheduled to be arraigned today in the New South
Wales District Court on insider trading charges. Ms Rietbergen,
alongside her boyfriend Joseph Levi, a former National Australia
Bank employee, pleaded guilty to the charges last month.
According to a statement of facts, Ms Rietbergen overheard
colleagues discussing a takeover of Valad Property Group,
information later used by Mr Levi to purchase 30,000 securities
before Valad's share price jumped 52 percent. Page B16.