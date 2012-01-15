Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The largest oil company in France, Total, has
announced that it is looking for takeover targets in Australia
as part of an ambitious expansion strategy. "There is no
limitation for Total to invest more in Australia...Australia is
a core asset and is part of our future," Marie Guillermou,
senior vice-president for production and exploration in Asia at
Total, said. The French group last week acquired a 24 percent
stake in oil and gas explorer Inpex's US$34 billion
liquefied natural gas venture in Australia. Page 15.
--
Futuris, the largest domestic car parts manufacturer in
Australia, has announced plans to double its foreign operations
over the next five years. Managing director Mark de Wit said
the company was looking into ways to enter the Indian market as
soon as 2013, with Australian politicians and businessmen
divided on whether to continue to provide subsidies for car
manufacturers. Page 15.
--
Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission, yesterday said there could be additional
delays in pay-television operator Foxtel's
A$1.9 billion proposed acquisition of
rival Austar United Communications. The competition
regulator needs to approve the bid by early February to allow
Austar's minority shareholders to vote on the takeover, but Mr
Sims declined to commit to any deadline for a final assessment.
Page 15.
--
Indian power firm Lanco Infratech is on the verge
of filing a counter-claim against Perdaman Chemicals. The
latter has sued Lanco for A$3.5 billion over an alleged failure
to honour a 25-year contract to supply coal for the production
of fertiliser ingredient urea. A spokesman for the Indian
group, however, said it would file a counter-claim if it did not
receive clarification over a number of issues, including a claim
by the West Australian-based company that it had outlaid A$169
million on engineering surveys before securing finance. Page
41.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Australia's major banks could face even further upwards
pressure on their cost of funding, after a series of credit
downgrades for nine European nations. Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group raised 1 billion before the end of last
year in a 10-year covered bond 240 basis points higher than swap
rates. "It was not so much a matter of price but the
availability of funding With the markets having closed we
wanted to make sure we did not get behind the curve," Phil
Chronican, chief executive of the bank, said before the credit
downgrades. Page 23.
--
The Australian Taxation Office has recovered more than A$1
billion in tax bills since it began targeting individuals with
assets of more than A$30 million a decade ago. The amount is
equivalent to the amount of tax bills issued by the multi-agency
offshore tax probe, Project Wickenby. "It's interesting when
you look at Wickenby and we talk about something like A$1
billion in liabilities We have raised similar amounts as part
of our high-wealth-individual taskforce," Tax Commissioner
Michael D'Ascenzo said. Page 25.
--
A confidential report for the New South Wales government has
failed to support a proposal to merge the state's three
electricity distributors into two entities, with the review
instead suggesting the three companies be merged into one body
to achieve better efficiencies. Insiders yesterday said they
were not surprised Mr O'Farrell's election proposal was not
preferred, with the "mothership" model having been aired for the
last year and a half. Page 25.
--
Katie Page, the wife of Gerry Harvey, yesterday said her
husband had no intention of retiring as the chairman of
furniture and electronics retailer Harvey Norman. "Gerry is as
vibrant today as he was 30 to 40 years ago," adding that "we are
a team - better to have two people than one." Ms Page suggested
that Malaysia could be a possible target market for the company,
due to its growing middle-class and plans by the retailer to
expand its number of Asian outlets to 50 over the next decade.
Page 25.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Fijian military dictator Frank Bainimarama has announced
that gold producer Newcrest Mining will have to
directly negotiate with him over the development of the
company's A$1 billion-plus gold and copper venture. A statement
on Mr Bainimarama's government website said that it was
"imperative to be forward-looking to ensure a clean environment
for future generations while trying to gain maximum benefit for
landowners". Page B1.
--
Futures markets have predicted the S&P/ASX 200 Index
will fall by 17 points to 4163 points in early trading today
after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit
ratings of nine European countries over the weekend. Prime
Minister Julia Gillard used the news to encourage European
leaders to "swiftly undertake structural reforms to boost their
economic potential and lift growth". Page B1.
--
Tony Nash, co-founder of Booktopia, has said that the online
book retailer's sales are growing by half annually as
Australians become more accustomed to online shopping and that
2012 would be "the tipping point" for consumers purchasing goods
through the internet. The company is the largest Australian
online book retailer, shipping more than 1 million books a
year. Page B3.
--
Operations at two Western Australian mines owned by
Fortescue Metals Group resumed over the weekend after
work was suspended due to flooding from tropical cyclone Heidi.
Elisabeth Gosch, spokeswoman for the iron ore producer, said
mining had restarted at "Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek", but
she declined to detail the torrential rains' affect on
production. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A member of the British Government has publicly supported
locally-listed miner Wolf Minerals' bid to become a tin
and tungsten producer. Lord Green of Hurstpierpoint, who is
also the Minister of State for Trade and Investment and a former
chairman of investment bank HSBC, wrote in a letter to Wolf
saying that tungsten "has unique properties that are impossible
to replace in certain specialised industrial applications". The
minister added that Wolf's project was a key wealth and
jobs-building venture for the community. Page B21.
--
Qantas Airways is being urged to provide more
detail over its proposed expansion into Asia amid economic
turmoil in Europe and rising fuel prices. Broker Macquarie
Equities yesterday downgraded the carrier's stock to "neutral"
from "outperform", saying it preferred Virgin Australia
in the airline sector because the rival airline had a "better
articulated strategy than Qantas". Page B22.
--
The Hunter Environment Lobby has secured a legal win against
a coalmine in New South Wales (NSW), with the Land and
Environment Court ruling that Ulan Coal Mines should pay money
to offset any greenhouse gas emissions generated from the site.
Ulan Coal, argued that offsetting scope one emissions from the
venture was biased given that more than 50 coalmines were
operating in the state. Justice Nicola Pain, however, said
"that this is the first such condition imposed on a coalmine in
NSW is not necessarily discriminatory". Page B22.
--
Chrysler has spent the last year attempting to
boost its brand presence in Australia, with the car
manufacturer's Jeep brand recently acquiring the main naming
rights for the Portsea Polo tournament last weekend from beer
label Stella Artois. Sam Tabart, general manager of marketing
for Chrysler Australia, said the move was part of the company's
strategy to focus on the brand's history. "Jeep's the oldest
four-wheel-drive in the world, it's the reason you see a
four-wheel-drive and call it a jeep," Mr Tabart said. Page B24.
--