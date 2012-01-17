Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The profits of local iron ore producers could be at risk, with Chinese steel manufacturers increasing purchases of lower quality iron ore at cheaper prices in a bid to stem their own production costs. Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto yesterday announced their highest ever level of iron ore shipments, while fellow miner BHP Billiton is predicted to reveal strong figures today. "As this quarter progresses I would expect [Chinese steelmakers] to go back to the higher value in use, higher grade ores," Fortescue chief executive Neville Power said. Page 41.

- - - -

Global miner Rio Tinto is on the verge of posting more than US$15 billion in underlying earnings for the previous calendar year, thanks to a record level of profits from its iron ore division. However, a softening market and fees from the closure of Rio's Lynemouth smelter in England has led the company to downgrade its predictions for earnings in its aluminium division. Paul Young from investment bank Deutsche Bank, however, said "as long as the Pilbara comes through it generally offsets any weakness in the rest of the business". Page 41.

- - - -

Manganese producer OM Holdings has announced that it is likely to announce a A$12 million loss in its full-year result next month, despite producing record levels of the commodity for the 2011 calendar year. The loss was brought about by a drop in manganese prices and the strength of the Australian dollar, as well as a softening in worldwide steel markets. Page 42.

- - - -

Oil and gas explorer Range Resources' play in Somalia looks to have been successful, with drilling recently starting on the company's first wells in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region within the country. "The greatest misconception of Puntland is that everyone read about Mogadishu and associated all the problems in Mogadishu with the rest of Somalia  but Puntland is a vastly different proposition," executive director Peter Landau said yesterday. "Puntland licences are considered highly prospective," he added. Page 42.

- - - -

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia yesterday raised A$3.5 billion through a covered bond -the first time a local lender has issued one after a ban on the mechanism was lifted by Federal Parliament - but the bank was forced to pay 175 basis points above the swap rate. Analysts described the rate as expensive, but Lyn Cobley, treasurer for CBA Group, said "this is the most cost-effective five-year funds that we have access to in the world". Page 21.

- - - -

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group yesterday embarked on its first round of job cuts, with 130 positions culled from the lender's commercial and retail operations in a bid to stem costs and stagnant revenue. "To win in this environment we need to reshape our business, become leaner, more agile and more customer-focused," an email to staff from Phil Chronican, chief executive of ANZ's Australian operations, said. Page 21.

- - - -

Bill Evans, chief economist of Westpac Banking Group , yesterday said he expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to lower interest rates by 50 basis points by the end of May. The economist isolated himself last year when he predicted the central bank to lower rates, despite analysts expecting the Reserve Bank to move in the opposite direction. "If the RBA had our growth forecasts back in July, then they wouldn't have been talking about raising rates," Mr Evans said. Page 21.

- - - -

The Federal Government has declared that six liquefied natural gas (LNG) hubs in Northern Australia is plenty and that it will discourage any more onshore LNG facilities beyond another plant in Gladstone, Queensland and the controversial Browse venture in Western Australia. Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said "that is potentially how we should encourage industry to develop through those gas hubs, with one up in the air - and that's how we end up on Browse". Page 21.

- - - -

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Rio Tinto is on track to announce a yearly profit of A$14.5 billion-plus, the global miner's largest profit to date, after making its key production forecasts for the previous quarter. Chief executive Tom Albanese said in a statement that the group's production had recovered from poor weather that had hampered its uranium, coal and iron ore operations in the first half of 2011. Rio will announce its yearly profit report next month. Page B1.

- - - -

The Australian Bankers Association lobby group has joined financial advisers in urging the Federal Government to postpone the introduction of the majority of its Future of Financial Advice Reforms until the start of July next year. In a submission to a parliamentary inquiry, the association said the current deadline of July 1 this year was not enough due to the "substantial and comprehensive" changes necessitated by the reforms. Page B1.

- - - -

Graham Kerr's rise to become the chief financial officer of global miner BHP Billiton has made him one of the most powerful Australians in the corporate world, with Mr Kerr responsible for a team that manages A$69.9 billion in yearly revenue. "The reality is we have a lot of great people in our organisation and some of it is about being in the right place at the right time," Mr Kerr said. The chief financial officer started his career with BHP as a graduate accountant, before working as the company's president of diamonds and speciality products. Page B1.

- - - -

Analysts have described rumours of a potential takeover offer for South Australian-based oil and gas producer Senex Energy as unlikely, despite the company's stock climbing 32 percent this year and soaring to a record high of A90 cents yesterday morning. Senex managing director Ian Davies last year said the firm had preliminary talks with global energy producers over a possible partnership. Andrew Williams, analyst at investment bank RBC Capital Markets, said "if you're an acquirer, you probably want to see a bit more work on the ground". Page B2.

- - - -

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 68.4 points yesterday to close at 4215.6 points, with investors buoyed by an 8.9 percent growth in the Chinese economy in the December quarter. "With Chinese data failing to fall off a cliff as some analysts suspected, the hard landing scenario is looking unlikely in the short term," Stan Shamu from contracts for difference provider IG Markets said. Page B19.

- - - -

Shares in Paladin Energy soared 8.2 percent to close at A$1.655 yesterday after the uranium producer said it would meet its full-year production goals. The company, which operates two ventures in Malawi and Namibia, also announced a 47 percent increase in production for the December quarter, a record high for Paladin. The miner's output from both sites totalled A$2.7 million. Page B25.

- - - -

The chief executive of long-haul carrier AirAsia X, Azran Osman-Rani, yesterday said one of the biggest problems to overcome before Qantas Airways can establish a subsidiary in south-east Asia with Malaysia Airlines will be brokering ownership of the venture. "If both sides want to have a majority, someone has to give in," Mr Osman-Rani said. AirAsia X also confirmed it will begin flights later this year between Kuala Lumpur and Sydney. Page B25.

- - - -

The chief executive of Fortescue Metals Group, Neville Power, yesterday said the iron ore producer was confident demand for the commodity from China would remain strong throughout the year as the country starts to loosen controls on inflation. "We see the demand continuing strongly and, given that there has been really no significant additional supply that's come into the iron ore market, the prices will be sustained in that range, probably in the A$130 to A$150 per tonne range," Mr Power said. Page B25.