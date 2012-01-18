Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Mining giant BHP Billiton yesterday announced a budget for oil and gas exploration that, at US$1.4 billion, was over twice last year's spend. The company also stated shale gas expenditure in drilling and development, as distinct from exploration, has now reached an annual rate of US$3 billion. Deutsche Bank resources analyst Paul Young said this demonstrated BHP was confident in the outcomes of its widespread exploration. Page 15.

--Ian Smith, the incoming chief executive of chemical-manufacturing giant Orica, yesterday said he wished to meet New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell and the minister for environment as the premier has threatened to close Orica's Kooragang Island nitrate plant near Newcastle due to the poor environmental record of the company. There have also been incidents at the Port Botany and Port Kembla facilities of Orica. Page 16.

--Sims Metal Management, the largest scrap metal recycling company in the world, yesterday announced it was acquiring 20 percent of Chiho-Tiande Group, a Hong Kong-listed company that has metal recycling operations in mainland China. CLSA analyst Ian Roper said the Chinese government was conducting a cash-for-appliances scheme that should generate a dramatic increase in the supply of scrap in the country. Page 16.

--Penny Winn, the multi-channel retail and customer engagement director at Woolworths, last week quietly launched Doorbuster, a daily deals website, to bring Woolworths into competition with established online operations such as Scoopon and DealsDirect. Nigel Hancock, the head of online deals at Woolworths said the site is a pilot operation offering rapid clearance of stock on hand. Page 33.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--The insurance arm of diversified retailer Wesfarmers is the latest insurer to feel the impact of a string of natural disasters, announcing a 67 per cent earnings downgrade to the Australian Stock Exchange yesterday. The Western Australian bushfires, storms in Victoria and the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand are all being blamed by Wesfarmers for contributing to the downgrade. Managing director of Wesfarmers' insurance arm, Rob Scott, warned higher reinsurance costs would continue to affect margins. Page 17.

--Mining giant BHP Billiton posted record iron ore production in the December quarter, joining fellow miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group who also announced record levels of output on Tuesday. However a strong dollar and weak metal markets along with industrial relations concerns are likely to affect profits this financial year "the extent to which  is difficult to predict," BHP said. Page 17.

--An exclusive deal between supermarket giant Coles and Victorian dairy group Warrnambool Cheese & Butter will be unveiled today as Coles demonstrates support for the industry following the anger expressed by dairy farmers when Coles slashed its house brand milk prices. Moves to have less brands on the shelves follows a trend set in Britain where extra space can be used to sell items like mobile phones and services like insurance. Page 17.

--Peter Fowler, chief operating officer of bourse operator Chi-X, is focused on ending the 25-year dominance of the local trading market by rival Australian Securities Exchange. "I'm extremely determined. It's make or break for competition in Australia and it's going to be important for the industry that it is successful," Mr Fowler said. Chi-X, after initially breaking through a 2 per cent share of the market in its first month, is now targeting an increase in brokers using the exchange along with an expansion to the top 200 stocks. Page 17.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--A record has been set by the Australian dollar as it climbed to 67.96 British pence yesterday - the highest it has been since 1985. The struggle of British authorities to deal with high unemployment and slow growth are behind the dollar's advance, economists said, as they tip it to go even higher. "The fundamentals here are good  the banking sector is in good shape and the public sector has very little debt", Royal Bank of Scotland chief economist Kieran Davies said. Page B1.

--Staff at banking giant Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) have warned that fraud-related write-offs will rise after a reduction of one-sixth in the number of employees monitoring customer accounts. Investigations would not be successful in preventing fraud without the employees to meet the background check deadlines, meaning that "fraudsters will be able to get away with a lot more now", an ANZ employee said. Page B1.

--Poor sharemarket performances in 2011 have hit the average Australian superannuation fund with a 2 per cent fall expected by analysts in the majority of "balanced" funds. Paul Saliba at legal advisory firm Lachlan Partners believes more of the same is set for 2012. "There is a clear risk for equity returns in a world of weak economic growth, [and the] de-leveraging of both consumers and government," he said. Page B2.

--Retailer Specialty Fashion Group (SFG) has flagged a dramatic drop in first-half earnings and warned if the current climate continued it would close 120 of its 900 stores that include the LaSenza, Katies and Millers fashion chains. "Importance will be placed on the strategic position of certain locations to support the group's omni-channel business strategy, and where necessary the portfolio will be rationalised", SFG chief executive Gary Perlstein said. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--The fixed carbon price in Australia and the floating carbon price internationally are set to differ even further with the economic trouble in Europe. The United Nation's Clean Development Mechanism "certified emissions reductions" units touched a low of A$7.82 a tonne on January 4 leading French investment bank Societe Generale to cut its permit price forecasts for the European Union by 28 per cent. Page B19.

--Swiss-based drilling contractor Transocean has been told by mining giant BHP Billiton not to bring its "Deepwater Expedition" rig to the Palawan Basin in the Philippines as key safety tests had not been met. The need for state-of-the-art blowout safety measures has been crucial ever since the Deepwater Horizon rig of British Petroleum exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, killing 11 workers. Page B20.

--Copper and gold miner OZ Minerals (OZ) has stood firm against mounting criticism that it was stalling in utilising its A$750 million in funds for acquisitions. Managing director of the Melbourne mining company, Terry Burgess, said that OZ would not be pressured into making any rushed purchases. "We want to make sure that we add value. And that has really got to be the thing," Burgess said. Page B20.

--A deal between petroleum giant Royal Dutch Shell and oil and gas company Nexus Energy for the Crux field in Western Australia's Browse Basin appears likely with Nexus entering a trading halt yesterday. A deal for 100 per cent of the gas from Crux from 2021 has already been made by Shell with the intention of piping gas to its Prelude Floating liquefied natural gas platform. Page B21.