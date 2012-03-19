Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Bond fund managers yesterday raised concerns about the
dangers of acquiring government bonds as foreign investors began
to reduce their bond holdings due to indications that the global
economy may be improving. "The only reason you would buy bonds
now is if you thought there was going to be another [global
financial crisis (GFC)]. But I don't think we are going into
another GFC," Kumar Palghat, managing director of boutique fund
manager Kapstream Capital, said. Page 17.
Cameron Edwards, former executive at Babcock & Brown
Infrastructure and co-founder of the Westralia Infrastructure
group, yesterday said his company was "liaising with the
government and various miners" in Western Australia to "unlock
the problems" with the state's Anketell Point port. The state
government has said it would prefer financial institutions,
super funds, third-party infrastructure providers and miners
band together into a consortium to develop the venture. Page
17.
One of the largest investors in Leighton Holdings
yesterday said that "broader control of the company needs to be
tightened up", a day after the corporate regulator fined the
contractor A$300,000 for alleged violations of disclosure laws.
Analysts, however, said the size of the fine was "immaterial" to
the company, a view supported by investors who drove Leighton's
stock up by A13 cents to A$23.90 yesterday. Page 19.
Telecommunications giant Optus is planning to lay-off a
significant number of its 9500 staff following a strategic
review of its operations, the company confirmed yesterday. The
move comes less than a fortnight after Singapore
Telecommunications, the owner of Optus, announced it
would restructure its business, a move that will end Optus'
position as a separate business within the parent company. Page
19.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Bruce Teele, chairman of the Australian Foundation
Investment Company, yesterday warned that the Federal
Government's "new-fangled" carbon and minerals resource rent
taxes were essentially "double-taxing" corporate income as they
provided no credit to shareholders. "You get the impression
that it's certainly Treasury policy, and maybe government
policy, that the double-taxing of income streams certainly in
the more prosperous companies is going to show," the closed end
fund's chairman said. Page 21.
The Federal Government yesterday announced that the
Australian Taxation Office would not penalise financial planners
and their clients over commissions for financial advice if it is
contracted before the start of July. The move is set to placate
anger among financial planners over the Future of Financial
Advice reforms, which legislates that advisers must act in the
best interest of their clients. "We are entirely open to the
pragmatic negotiation of implementation details," Financial
Services Minister Bill Shorten. Page 21.
Luxury retailer David Jones will continue to have
its shares suspended from trading today after the company
yesterday responded to rumours about earnings from its
credit-card division. The company requested the market enact a
two-day freeze on its shares "in light of speculation in the
media", a move observers say was recommended to David Jones'
board by Caroline Waldron, company secretary and in-house legal
counsel. Page 21.
Mining magnate Clive Palmer is on the verge of receiving
A$183 million in royalties from the Chinese state-controlled
Citic Pacific conglomerate. The payment is part of an
deal signed six years ago that locked Citic into paying a
royalty on 12 million tonnes of iron ore pellets and concentrate
by the end of March next year, regardless of the overall level
of production. Page 21.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Glenn Stevens, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia,
yesterday told an investment forum in Hong Kong that foreigners
held a higher view of Australia than Australians do. "For most
of my career the difference has tended to be in the opposition
direction. We always seemed to struggle to get foreign
observers to give us credit for performance we thought was
pretty reasonable," the central bank's governor said. Page B1.
- - - -
Experts in corporate governance have supported the
Australian Securities and Investment Commission's push to
introduce harsher fines when companies breach disclosure laws.
The call comes after contractor Leighton Holdings was fined
A$300,000 for failing to quickly inform investors of a A$900
million plunge in its finances. "There's a real problem in the
system," Professor Ian Ramsey from the University of Melbourne's
centre for corporate law and securities regulation said. Page
B3.
Brendan O'Connor, Federal Minister for Small Business,
yesterday called on small business owners to come forward with
proof that major corporations and companies like shopping centre
owners had abused their power in negotiations. "If there's a
compelling case to be made about the relationship small business
has with big business and whether in fact we've got the balance
right, I'm very happy to listen to their concerns," the minister
said. Page B3.
The Australian Taxation Office has lost a long-running legal
battle in the Federal Court against agribusiness Elders Ltd, a
ruling which the latter expects to result in a significant cash
windfall. "Should the [Tax Office] not appeal or special leave
is not granted by the High Court, Elders anticipates receipt of
A$38.5 million by way of refund of pre-paid tax, penalties and
interest of A$27.6 million and interest on that pre-payment
currently estimated to be A$10.9 million," Elders said
yesterday. Page B3
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Analysts have questioned the capacity of NBNK, a buyout fund
in the United Kingdom, to acquire National Australia Bank's
British banking division, following revelations that
the fund's chief executive recently considered joining a rival
finance group. NBNK was established last year to purchase
Lloyds Banking Group's 632 branches, but it changed its focus to
National Australia Bank's Clydesdale assets after losing out as
preferred bidder. Page B3.
More than US$230 million of trade was sacrificed last
weekend after resource companies were forced to suspend
operations due to the category four cyclone Lua. The cyclone
crossed Western Australia's north-west coast on the weekend,
resulting in approximately US$230 million in lost trade
according to current iron ore prices. Global miner BHP Billiton
yesterday refused to detail how much affect the natural
disaster would have, saying any impact would be revealed in its
next production statement. Page B3.
Gold producer Newcrest Mining yesterday admitted to
the market that its contract to mine at the Gosowong site in
Indonesia could be altered to match up with the country's new
mining legislation. Indonesia recently legislated that all
resources projects must be 51 percent owned by a local entity
within the first 10 years of a mine's production, up from a
previous cap of 20 percent. Page B4.
The Department of Insurance in the United States' California
has raised concerns that insurers, including local group QBE
, lower premiums for controversial force-placed
insurance policies. The move comes as the Australian insurer
already faces two class action lawsuits in the state, with home
owners alleging that the insurer paid kickbacks to financial
institutions and engaged in collusion and profiteering. Page
B5.
