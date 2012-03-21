Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Alan Winney, chairman of independent grain marketer Emerald Group, yesterday urged the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to determine if commodities trader Glencore should sell some of Viterra's ports in South Australia if its proposed C$6.1 billion takeover of the latter proceeds.

The takeover will see the foreign trader acquire the former South Australian ABB Grain company, which was acquired by Viterra 2009 for A$1.6 billion. Page 27.

Sally Macdonald, head of OrotonGroup, yesterday said the retailer was watching the market for any potential acquisitions, adding that she would prefer to purchase a brand that could be launched into the Asian market. "

If there are good deals, it's always a good time [to buy] but we are focused on getting the right assets. They are getting cheaper, not more expensive," Ms Macdonald said. Page 29.

Kathmandu Holdings yesterday announced a 42.9 percent drop in net profit to NZ$6 million from NZ$10.9 million, after the camping and outdoor wear retailer was struck by poor Christmas sales and a step up in operating costs.

"With Easter and winter sales there is a wide range of possibilities that if things go well we can be very profitable. We have no view on what can happen in the external environment and weather - bad weather - helps at Easter," Peter Halkett, chief executive of Kathmandu, said. Page 29.

The founder of Aseop, Denis Paphitis, and major shareholder Harbert Private Equity have placed the skin-care group on the market with expectations that the company could be sold for as much as A$150 million.

The company has 257 stores around the world plus a presence in 61 high-end luxury retailers, according to the information disseminated to potential suitors by Goldman Sachs, advisers on the sale. Page 29.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Upmarket retailer David Jones yesterday declared that its full-year profit could slump by as much as 40 percent this year, with earnings from its credit card arrangement with American Express set to be halved from 2013.

The company said it expects to record an annual net profit of between A$101 million and A$109 million. "Based on the economics we've seen, it's not going to improve, that's the basis of our forecast," Stephen Goddard, chief financial officer of David Jones, said. Page 19.

The foreign investors in mobile phone network operator Vodafone Australia have pushed out chief executive Nigel Dews and replaced him with Bill Morrow, a man nicknamed the "turnaround guru".

The decision comes after a tumultuous period for Vodafone since it merged with Hutchison 3 in 2009, having spent millions of dollars trying to rebuild its network and reputation while losing hundreds of thousands of customers. Page 19.

The Australian Securities Exchange yesterday launched a year-long trial of a scheme to subsidise research into small companies for brokers.

"The link between research and capital raising cannot be overestimated," Richard Murphy, general manager of capital markets at the stock exchange, said. He added that many brokers had been downsizing their research departments to save costs. Page 19.

-- Vitamin and health supplement distributor Swisse Vitamins yesterday announced a 131 percent jump in full-year net profit to A$8.9 million.

The company's public profile was boosted dramatically over the last year thanks to doubling its marketing budget to A$26 million, which was used to recruit a number of celebrity ambassadors such as cricketer Ricky Ponting, television host Sonia Kruger and Formula One driver Mark Webber. Page 19.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Mike Smith, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, yesterday attempted to mitigate the apprehension of foreign investors about the Australian housing market by stating it was supported by strong fundamentals.

His remarks come after the publication of data earlier this week that showed 6.4 percent of homes were valued below their sale price in the final quarter of last year. Page B3.

James Freeman of diversified financial institution Deutsche Bank yesterday revealed that the cost of funding from wholesale markets for Australia's four largest banks has dropped by 80 basis points over the last month and a half.

"That means that any improvement in term deposit spreads from here is likely to largely flow through to the bottom line in the second half of fiscal 2012," he added. Page B3.

Michael D'Ascenzo, commissioner of the Australian Taxation Office, yesterday warned that taxpayers who fail to reveal their foreign investments could be heavily penalised or even jailed. The Tax Office has been targeting undeclared foreign income for a number of years through the Project Wickenby multi-agency tax probe.

"There are some taxpayers who deliberately attempt to conceal income but there are others who are genuinely unaware of their taxation obligations in relation to offshore income and assets," Mr D'Ascenzo said. Page B3.

Qantas Airways' call for a "comprehensive public review" into rival airline Virgin Australia's proposal to remove restrictions on its level of foreign ownership was rejected by the Federal Government yesterday.

"We do not believe Qantas's suggestion of the need for a public inquiry is either necessary or appropriate," the Department of Infrastructure and Transport said in a submission. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics yesterday announced that while export earnings would reach A$199 billion this year, most of the country's higher earning exports would receive less money due to a downturn in the global economy and a greater supply of commodities.

Mark Pervan, commodities expert at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, yesterday predicted that the spot price of iron ore would float between US$130 a tonne and US$160 a tonne during 2012. Page B1.

The owners of Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) yesterday reiterated their support for the joint venture, which was created when 3 Hutchison and Vodafone Australia merged in 2009, in a bid to quell rumours that the local mobile phone network operator might be sold.

The remarks came as VHA announced the relocation of chief executive Nigel Dews, with widely experienced former Vodafone executive Bill Morrow to take his place. Page B3.

Federal Attorney-General Nicola Roxon's office today will publish a paper that will suggest that while local contract law rates highly internationally, some of the clauses are hundreds of years old and potentially archaic.

"I genuinely have an open mind about whether action should be taken  but I do think there's the opportunity that this could be used to simplify a red-tape burden," Ms Roxon said. According to the paper, there are more than 150 pieces of territory, Commonwealth and state legislation relating to contracts. Page B6.

-- The S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 20.7 points to 4254.3 points yesterday after investors remained anxious over indications of a slowdown in the Chinese economy. Stan Shamu, market strategist at contracts for difference provider IG Markets, said he felt Asian traders were more optimistic about China's prospects than their Australian counterparts.

"The market's looking very toppy at the moment, at the stage where investors think, 'How much longer can we keep this run going?'" Mr Shamu added. Page B9.