Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Brad Cooper, chief executive of Westpac Banking
Corporation's BT Financial Group, one of Australia's
biggest wealth managers, yesterday warned that superannuation
funds would have to alter their portfolios in order to account
for a future downturn in the stock market. "Without the
feather-bedding of high-growth equities markets, we now have to
focus on how to make this private pension system work and work
well," Mr Cooper said. Page 19.
--The Federal Government's A$73 billion Future Fund has
acquired a 6.7 percent holding in toll road operator Transurban
for A$193 million. The purchase makes the sovereign wealth fund
the largest shareholder in Transurban, although most of
its stake is held through RARE Infrastructure, one of the fund's
specialist asset managers. "Assets like Transurban that have
relatively low volatility and a high correlation to Australian
inflation are very attractive," the fund's Raphael Arndt said.
Page 19.
--Analysts have reduced their profit forecasts for
department store David Jones by as much as 30 percent after the
company downgraded its profit and announced a strategic review
earlier this week. Observers also called for a revamp of the
board, saying it failed to properly invest in information
technology and had damaged its brand through heavy discounting.
Page 21.
--Observers have described a plan by department store David
Jones to introduce a platinum credit card as "late"
and said it may not be enough to offset weak consumer spending.
"It makes sense for them, the platinum market has been a rapid
growth market," Mike Ebstein from payment card analysis firm MWE
Consulting said. The announcement came as David Jones announced
earlier this week that earnings from its joint venture with
multinational financial services group American Express would
"broadly halve" in the 2013-14 financial year. Page 21.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--An analysis by Ratecity.com.au has discovered that
Australia's four major lenders have reduced their three-month
term deposit rates by 20 basis points since the beginning of the
year. The financial comparison website also estimated a cut of
40 basis points to longer-term savings rates in the same
period. Guy Debelle, assistant governor of the Reserve Bank of
Australia, yesterday said banks had raised the difference
between the cash rate and lending rates for all types of loans.
Page 19.
--The Reserve Bank of Australia has struck a swap deal with
the People's Bank of China that will allow the central banks to
exchange up to A$30 billion or 200 billion yuan in local
currencies. A statement from the Reserve Bank yesterday said
the agreement showed "the increasing opportunities available to
settle trade between the two countries in Chinese renminbi
and to make renminbi-denominated investments". Page 19.
--Institutional investors yesterday said David Jones'
recently announced restructuring has come too late, with the
department store having announced this week that its net profit
could drop by up to 40 percent in the 2011-12 financial year.
Paul Zahra, chief executive of David Jones, has cited the
company's troubles for the situation in which he was elevated to
the job, after his predecessor Mark McInnes resigned in the
aftermath of a sexual harassment scandal. Page 19.
--The managing director of ConnectEast, Dennis Cliche, whose
company runs the EastLink tollway in Victoria, yesterday
declared that investment from foreign pension funds may be
required to help clear Australia's backlog of infrastructure,
which cannot be financed by governments alone. "The recognition
that the funding model has to change is there the recognition
in the non-mining states of [New South Wales] and Victoria that
they need to build infrastructure to maintain the economic
viability of the states is there," Mr Cliche said. Page 20.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--A comment from Guy Debelle, assistant governor of the
Reserve Bank of Australia, that lenders had increased mortgage
rates in order to sustain profits is expected to strengthen a
push by borrowers to convince banks to lower interest rates.
The comments came after Craig Williams, analyst at financial
services group Citigroup, revealed that banks' return on equity
was "substantially higher" than it was before the global
financial crisis. Page B1.
--Richard Freudenstein, the new head of pay television
operator Foxtel , yesterday said the company could be
locked in a "vicious circle of decline" if it does not improve
its products amidst tougher competition. A series of internal
memos have revealed that growth in subscribers is slowing, while
existing viewers are complaining about the frequency of repeat
airings and advertisements. Page B1.
--The Federal Government has conceded a crucial tenet of its
Future of Financial Reforms by giving financial planners an
alternative to the controversial "opt-in" framework, which
stipulates that planners must ask their clients to agree to
continue paying for advice every two years. The change was
reportedly made to secure the support of independent MPs in the
lower house. "This also provides an incentive for advisers to
obtain a greater level of professionalism," Financial Services
Minister Bill Shorten said yesterday. Page B3.
--Independent liquor retailers were in danger of "becoming
more marginalised" by the major bottleshop chains, according to
liquor retailer Doug Evans. "It's certainly not good for
suppliers because it will be more difficult for them to build
their brand and we don't want to see a lot of independent
business men and women go out of business," Mr Evans said. His
remarks came as the Southern Independent Liquor and Independent
Liquor Group organisations yesterday merged into ILG Australia,
which represents 750 members. Page B4.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Australia's string of floods and storms cost the country
nearly A$10 billion, according to global insurer Aon yesterday.
The figure was part of the insurer's 10th yearly risk survey,
which found that natural disasters in 2010 cost the Asia-Pacific
region A$330 billion. "Increasingly, the world is realising
just how important the supply chain issue is in the interaction
with Asia," Steve Nevett, chief executive of Aon, said. Page
B3.
--The largest producer of tiles and bricks in Australia,
Brickworks, yesterday disclosed a A$54 million net
profit for the first half of the 2011-12 financial year, which
was more than half of the profit posted at the same time last
year. "The latest six months has been difficult, particularly
for the Buildings Product group," Robert Millner, chairman of
Brickworks, said. Investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson,
which owns 44 percent of Brickworks, also announced a A$99
million interim net profit, a 65 percent drop from the same
period a year ago. Page B4.
--A Senate committee yesterday recommended that Qantas
Airways and other carriers should be fined if they
ground their fleet due to concerns over safety without declaring
a valid reason. The committee suggested that airlines should be
forced to file a case with the aviation safety regulator before
the decision to ground aircraft is formally taken, although the
proposal was not backed by the committee's Coalition members.
Olivia Wirth, head of government relations at Qantas, said the
proposal was "unacceptable". Page B4.
--Guy Debelle, assistant governor of the Reserve Bank of
Australia, yesterday said in an address that high-interest
online savings accounts will become less popular with banks in
the future. "They will not be particularly attractive from a
bank's point of view once those liquidity standards take effect
from the beginning of 2015," Mr Debelle remarked. Page B5.