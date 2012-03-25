Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies was
prevented from becoming a supplier to the national broadband
network after receiving endorsement from the Australian
government-owned NBNCo that was followed by advice from the
Australian Security Intelligence Organisation apprehensive over
cyber attacks instigated from China. Huawei currently has
significant network-building contracts with Vodafone and
Optus. Page 1.
Coal seam gas producing companies operating in Queensland
are likely to face additional expenses as the incoming Liberal
National Party government has a policy of "full and fair"
compensation relating to the effect of mining on landowners such
as farmers. "This looks to us as if it will increase the amount
of that compensation," said Tim Jordan, specialist in
environment and governance at Deutsche Bank. Page 6.
The A$8 billion Cross River Rail project of the outgoing
government in Queensland is likely to be extensively scaled back
as the incoming Liberal National Party (LNP) government leader
Campbell Newman has publicly identified the project as a
candidate for reduction as the party moves to a budget surplus.
Tim Nicholls, LNP Treasury spokesman, said "the only way we can
deliver our positive, practical plans to get Queensland back on
track is by making some tough decisions." Page 6.
Washington H Soul Pattinson and New Hope
chairman Robert Millner said the result of the Queensland
election demonstrated that the carbon tax and minerals resource
rent tax of the federal government should be removed. "I think
this is a big backlash against those federal issues," Mr Millner
said yesterday. He was supported by David Farley, chief
executive of the Australian Agricultural Company, who
said the outcome in the state was "definitely because of issues
beyond the state." Page 7.
Mike Smith, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, yesterday announced that the lender is
closely watching Australia's diplomatic relations with Burma as
it views the resource-rich country as a platform for expanding
its footprint in Asia. "We can't do anything until the
Australian Government lifts its restrictions (on doing business
in Burma) but hopefully that will be a positive," Mr Smith
said. Page 19.
Joe Barr, head of commercial builder Hansen Yuncken,
yesterday said in an interview that the "cultural differences
between how people deal with each other" in Dubai and Australia
"really hits you in the face". Despite critics questioning the
strength of the offshore construction industry, Hansen Yuncken
has recorded a yearly turnover of approximately A$1.2 billion,
with A$2.3 billion of contracts yet to be completed. "I think
the general market is tight, the subcontractors are tight, the
margins are tight," Mr Barr added. Page 19.
John Rice, vice-chairman of global industrial conglomerate
General Electric, yesterday described the Federal
Government as "gutsy" for holding firm on its commitment to
introduce a A$23 a tonne price on carbon. "I applaud the
Australian government for having the courage to go through with
it because I think over the long run, the world is going to be
better served if there is a cost associated with the production
of carbon," he said. Page 20.
Mike Smith, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, yesterday declared that the lender will increase
its trading in the yuan after the Reserve Bank of Australia and
the People's Bank of China unveiled a A$30 billion currency swap
agreement last week. "The Government and the Reserve Bank of
Australia have done a very good job ... It makes sense for
Australia to play a part in this because of the natural trade
flow with China and, with trade flow, comes investment flow," he
added. Page 20.
The rollout of the national broadband network is being
slowed down by the federal government requirement that NBN Co
take responsibility for installing fibre in new housing estates
that include the remote mining villages growing in response to
the mining boom. "Taking on the wholesale universal service
obligation for these development estates before we have a
network built is obviously not easy is taking some time,"
Mike Quigley, chief executive of NBN Co, testified last month to
a Senate committee. Page B1.
The research and development tax incentives currently worth
billions of dollars to some of the largest companies in
Australia may be cut as a panel instigated by Federal Treasurer
Wayne Swan evaluates potential changes to the business tax
system intended to allow this year's budget to provide benefits
for small businesses. "We will have to continue to find
substantial savings in the budget," said Mr Swan yesterday in an
economic note. Page B1.
The franchising sector currently contributes A$128 billion
to the Australian economy and in opposition to the hype over the
problems some small-time operators experience with major
franchise brands, the executive director of the Franchise
Council of Australia, Steve Wright, pointed out that
" genuinely is one of the few situations in
business where the partners' relationship is symbiotic." The
Asia-Pacific Centre for Franchising Excellence at Griffith
University stated that a prerequisite for taking on a franchise
was extensive due diligence. Page B6.
Alister Haigh, chief executive of Adelaide confectionary
maker Haigh's Chocolates, said that in a time when Lindt, the
Swiss chocolate maker, was selling its wares for a much lower
price than the comparable Haigh family-business offerings,
"We're finding that the customers are spending as much as they
were previously, but there's just less of them." The company's
double-digit growth prior to the global financial crisis has
dropped to 5 percent for 2011-12 but a new store in Sydney will
open later this year. Page B6.
The corporate bond market in Australia could be
significantly boosted if changes to give retail investors more
scope to enter the market were implemented, according to
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. Adam Vise, head of
structured products at the bank said, "We believe up to A$40
billion is readily accessible from the retail market, allowing
corporates to diversify and expand their funding base." Page
B3.
MaxiTrans, which operates the Colrain truck and
trailer parts business through South Australia and Victoria, is
expected to acquire Queensland Diesel Spares for about A$20
million, perhaps as early as today. The acquisition will give
MaxiTrans access to the expanding resources and mining sector in
Queensland. Page B3.
In the Melbourne metropolitan area, average net face rents
have gone up 4.1 percent over the last six months as demand from
tenants has proved stronger than an increase of 0.5 percent in
vacancy rates, stated Amita Mehrotra, research manager at
Colliers International. Similarly, in the south east, a new
state government office building in Dandenong contributed to a 2
percent increase in the vacancy rate, but rental growth also
increased by 6.7 percent. Page B8.0
Despite the 1.2 percent drop in home loan approvals for
January reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics,
consulting company URS reports that Australia is experiencing
growth in the importation of softwoods. Figures from URS for
December show a 12.8 percent fall in approvals for new dwellings
and a 1.1 increase in imports of softwood timber. The strong
Australian dollar was a contributing factor, said URS in its
Timber Market Survey covering the last quarter of 2011. Page
B8.
