Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

A lot of Chinese banks would love to come here," said the director-general of the Chinese-government owned Shanghai Financial Services Office, Fang Xinghai, in Sydney yesterday. The banks would like to follow their clients who are living or investing in Australia, Mr Fang added. During the week, the Reserve Bank of Australia commented that Asian banks were taking an interest in the market share being abandoned by the European banks that were withdrawing to their homelands. Page 17.

Amid apprehension over the big spending plans of BHP Billiton in a period when the outlook for commodities was fading, the company's largest investor BlackRock announced during the week that it had trimmed its holding. Pengana Global Resources Fund has also reduced its exposure to the big miner. "We are more cautious about the return profile for BHP than we have been historically," said Pengana portfolio manager Tim Schroeders yesterday. Page 19.

United States financial services company State Street has almost doubled its presence in the Australian market over the last three months. Its latest success is taking Queensland-based superannuation fund QSuper away from National Australia Bank (NAB). State Street now administers A$80 billion while NAB looks after A$540 billion for Australian clients. Page 21.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is the top underwriter for Australian bonds for the financial year so far. However, for the first quarter of 2012, Westpac Banking Corporation leads Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in the bond market, according to figures released by Dealogic yesterday. The first quarter was also notable for the introduction of covered bonds with A$9.6 billion being raised by CBA, Westpac and ANZ. Page 22.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Supermarket chains were creating great difficulties for local manufacturers, said Geoffrey Annison, acting head of Australian Food and Grocery Council yesterday. McCain, the producer of frozen foods, has been one of a number of companies that have closed plants in recent months. In contrast, Yarra Valley Snack Foods owner Andre Blain said he had almost doubled staff numbers and invested in new equipment to supply lines for the Macro private-label marketed by Woolworths. Page 19.

Leighton Holdings chief executive Hamish Tyrwhitt yesterday said he was confident the troubling losses the company has experienced on two difficult projects - the Airport Link in Brisbane and the Desalination Plant in Victoria - were coming to an end. "These are bad days - and do I want any more of them? Absolutely no way," stated Mr Tyrwhitt as the company announced that its full-year profit guidance was being reduced from A$600-A$650 million to A$400-A$450 million. Page 19.

The domination of the Australian gold sector by Newcrest Mining has pushed junior players out of the main game, said Jake Klein, chairman of Evolution Mining yesterday. Overseas investors perceived the gold industry in Australia as "high cost, lacking investment opportunities, relatively mature as an exploration region and just not worth the effort," Mr Klein explained in a speech at the Sydney Mining Club. Page 20.

Richard Cottee - the man who took Queensland Gas Co from a junior player worth A$20 million to a major coal seam gas company valued at A$5.7 billion when it was taken over by the global integrated gas producer BG Group - is aiming to do something similar with Austin Exploration. Mr Cottee has the backing of Austin's board for his plan to increase the company's oil production to 500 barrels a day from its current 0.7 barrels a day by half way through next year. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Despite the relative calm that has followed the Greek bailout, the basic problem still hasn't been resolved - which is, the economies of Greece, Portugal, Spain and Ireland simply aren't competitive while they are part of the Eurozone," said Australia and New Zealand Banking Group chief executive Mike Smith as he cautioned that the issues in Europe may well reactivate on the world arena. Earlier in the week the Reserve Bank of Australia commented that perceptions of the global situation had "improved noticeably" over the last couple of months. Page B3.

Illyria, the private investment vehicle of Lachlan Murdoch, has sold its stake in Prime Media, the regional radio and television operator. Since taking an interest in the media sector in Australia, Mr Murdoch has become non-executive chairman of Ten Network with an 8.9 percent holding in the company and has taken a half share of radio specialist DMG. Page B3.

Mining magnate Clive Palmer now has the management rights over the Coolum golf resort. A dispute with the previous manager, Hyatt Hotels, has now been resolved without progressing to litigation in the Supreme Court. In a joint statement the adversaries said: "Both Hyatt and Palmer agreed that the important role the resort plays in Queensland tourism was more important than their differences." Page B3.

In what is to be the first of regular updates on the enforcement component of its responsibilities, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission reported that over the last six months at last year it had obtained 355 "enforcement outcomes". Those breaching the law included company directors, financial advisers and liquidators and their offences ranged from serious violations of the duties of directors to record-keeping transgressions. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

In a week when the Reserve Bank of Australia noted that European-owned banks were demonstrating a tendency to retreat from this country, Stephen Roberts, the chief of Citi Australia, said "We are unambiguously committed, remain committed, and look at increasing our presence in Australia." The bank announced a profit of A$318 million for the calendar year 2011 and said there were plans to hire more staff. Page B3.

United States private investment company HIG has made Rio Tinto an offer for its specialty aluminas business, although details are currently confidential. Rio announced in October that it was planning to clear itself of a portion of its non-core assets. Guy Elliott, chief financial officer at Rio said yesterday, "The potential sale is in line with our strategy of continuing to streamline our aluminium group through the divestment on non-core assets." Page B3.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission chairman Greg Medcraft said yesterday in Sydney the advancing technology that made possible trades taking only "milliseconds" brought with it risks that would challenge the capabilities of the regulator. The expansion of off-market trading - known as "dark pools" - also contributed to the increase in "issues that can impact on the fair, orderly and transparent operation of the financial markets," Mr Medcraft continued. Page B5.

In Western Australia, the government prosecution of United States energy company Apache Energy, over a pipeline explosion in 2008 that slashed the supply of domestic gas by 30 percent and seriously impacted the economy of the state, has been abandoned due to a technicality. The states Minister for Mines Norman Moore announced that as the section of pipe had been incorrectly classified as "pipe works" in licensing documentation, the company could not be sued for failing to properly maintain a licensed pipeline. Page B5.