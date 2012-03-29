Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
A lot of Chinese banks would love to come here," said the
director-general of the Chinese-government owned Shanghai
Financial Services Office, Fang Xinghai, in Sydney yesterday.
The banks would like to follow their clients who are living or
investing in Australia, Mr Fang added. During the week, the
Reserve Bank of Australia commented that Asian banks were taking
an interest in the market share being abandoned by the European
banks that were withdrawing to their homelands. Page 17.
- - - -
Amid apprehension over the big spending plans of BHP
Billiton in a period when the outlook for
commodities was fading, the company's largest investor BlackRock
announced during the week that it had trimmed its holding.
Pengana Global Resources Fund has also reduced its exposure to
the big miner. "We are more cautious about the return profile
for BHP than we have been historically," said Pengana portfolio
manager Tim Schroeders yesterday. Page 19.
- - - -
United States financial services company State Street has
almost doubled its presence in the Australian market over the
last three months. Its latest success is taking
Queensland-based superannuation fund QSuper away from National
Australia Bank (NAB). State Street now administers A$80 billion
while NAB looks after A$540 billion for Australian clients.
Page 21.
- - - -
Commonwealth Bank of Australia is the top
underwriter for Australian bonds for the financial year so far.
However, for the first quarter of 2012, Westpac Banking
Corporation leads Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group in the bond market, according to figures released
by Dealogic yesterday. The first quarter was also notable for
the introduction of covered bonds with A$9.6 billion being
raised by CBA, Westpac and ANZ. Page 22.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Supermarket chains were creating great difficulties for
local manufacturers, said Geoffrey Annison, acting head of
Australian Food and Grocery Council yesterday. McCain, the
producer of frozen foods, has been one of a number of companies
that have closed plants in recent months. In contrast, Yarra
Valley Snack Foods owner Andre Blain said he had almost doubled
staff numbers and invested in new equipment to supply lines for
the Macro private-label marketed by Woolworths. Page 19.
- - - -
Leighton Holdings chief executive Hamish Tyrwhitt
yesterday said he was confident the troubling losses the company
has experienced on two difficult projects - the Airport Link in
Brisbane and the Desalination Plant in Victoria - were coming to
an end. "These are bad days - and do I want any more of them?
Absolutely no way," stated Mr Tyrwhitt as the company announced
that its full-year profit guidance was being reduced from
A$600-A$650 million to A$400-A$450 million. Page 19.
- - - -
The domination of the Australian gold sector by Newcrest
Mining has pushed junior players out of the main game,
said Jake Klein, chairman of Evolution Mining
yesterday. Overseas investors perceived the gold industry in
Australia as "high cost, lacking investment opportunities,
relatively mature as an exploration region and just not worth
the effort," Mr Klein explained in a speech at the Sydney Mining
Club. Page 20.
- - - -
Richard Cottee - the man who took Queensland Gas Co from a
junior player worth A$20 million to a major coal seam gas
company valued at A$5.7 billion when it was taken over by the
global integrated gas producer BG Group - is aiming to do
something similar with Austin Exploration. Mr Cottee has the
backing of Austin's board for his plan to increase the company's
oil production to 500 barrels a day from its current 0.7 barrels
a day by half way through next year. Page 20.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Despite the relative calm that has followed the Greek
bailout, the basic problem still hasn't been resolved - which
is, the economies of Greece, Portugal, Spain and Ireland simply
aren't competitive while they are part of the Eurozone," said
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group chief executive Mike
Smith as he cautioned that the issues in Europe may well
reactivate on the world arena. Earlier in the week the Reserve
Bank of Australia commented that perceptions of the global
situation had "improved noticeably" over the last couple of
months. Page B3.
- - - -
Illyria, the private investment vehicle of Lachlan Murdoch,
has sold its stake in Prime Media, the regional radio and
television operator. Since taking an interest in the media
sector in Australia, Mr Murdoch has become non-executive
chairman of Ten Network with an 8.9 percent holding in
the company and has taken a half share of radio specialist DMG.
Page B3.
- - - -
Mining magnate Clive Palmer now has the management rights
over the Coolum golf resort. A dispute with the previous
manager, Hyatt Hotels, has now been resolved without progressing
to litigation in the Supreme Court. In a joint statement the
adversaries said: "Both Hyatt and Palmer agreed that the
important role the resort plays in Queensland tourism was more
important than their differences." Page B3.
- - - -
In what is to be the first of regular updates on the
enforcement component of its responsibilities, the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission reported that over the
last six months at last year it had obtained 355 "enforcement
outcomes". Those breaching the law included company directors,
financial advisers and liquidators and their offences ranged
from serious violations of the duties of directors to
record-keeping transgressions. Page B4.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
In a week when the Reserve Bank of Australia noted that
European-owned banks were demonstrating a tendency to retreat
from this country, Stephen Roberts, the chief of Citi Australia,
said "We are unambiguously committed, remain committed, and look
at increasing our presence in Australia." The bank announced a
profit of A$318 million for the calendar year 2011 and said
there were plans to hire more staff. Page B3.
- - - -
United States private investment company HIG has made Rio
Tinto an offer for its specialty aluminas business,
although details are currently confidential. Rio announced in
October that it was planning to clear itself of a portion of its
non-core assets. Guy Elliott, chief financial officer at Rio
said yesterday, "The potential sale is in line with our strategy
of continuing to streamline our aluminium group through the
divestment on non-core assets." Page B3.
- - - -
Australian Securities and Investments Commission chairman
Greg Medcraft said yesterday in Sydney the advancing technology
that made possible trades taking only "milliseconds" brought
with it risks that would challenge the capabilities of the
regulator. The expansion of off-market trading - known as "dark
pools" - also contributed to the increase in "issues that can
impact on the fair, orderly and transparent operation of the
financial markets," Mr Medcraft continued. Page B5.
- - - -
In Western Australia, the government prosecution of United
States energy company Apache Energy, over a pipeline explosion
in 2008 that slashed the supply of domestic gas by 30 percent
and seriously impacted the economy of the state, has been
abandoned due to a technicality. The states Minister for Mines
Norman Moore announced that as the section of pipe had been
incorrectly classified as "pipe works" in licensing
documentation, the company could not be sued for failing to
properly maintain a licensed pipeline. Page B5.
- - - -