THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Some of the largest institutional investors in Australia,
including Dimensional Fund Advisers, Perpetual and
Investors Mutual, have claimed that share placements are not
always fairly handled. "There is always going to be an element
of conflict [in share placements between clients of investment
banks and long-term shareholders]. The company [raising capital]
has to take a firm hand in terms of allocation," Matt Williams,
head of equities at Perpetual, said. Page 15.
--
Orbis Investment Management is moving ahead with its bid to
elect an independent director to the board of Tassal,
the largest salmon producer in Australia. The move comes as
three directors, including Clive Hooke, Gary Helou and David
Groves, resigned from the board last week. Allan McCallum,
chairman of Tassal, said the company would announce the identity
of the incoming director this week. Page 15.
--
The chairman of industry group Infrastructure Partnerships
Australia, Mark Birrell, has called for more local
superannuation funds to merge in a bid to form larger entities
capable of funding infrastructure development. "The purchase of
ConnectEast by overseas funds in a consortium was a dramatically
important signpost to the future in Australia," Mr Birrell,
former politician and the head of law firm Minter Ellison's
infrastructure group, added. Page 17.
--
The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Fiona
Reynolds has called on the Federal Government to give tax breaks
to merging superannuation funds for their investment gains and
losses. "Lack of capital gains tax (CGT) relief is currently
one of the biggest issues in the super industry," the lobby
group's chief executive (CEO) said. "A recent survey of super
fund CEOs undertaken by [the group] showed that the lack of CGT
relief was an issue for more than 20 funds and is hampering
industry consolidation," she added. Page 17.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.com.au)
Chris Sutherland, chief executive of Programmed Group
, declared in an interview that the labour provider and
facilities management firm is still viewed as "a painting
company" by the market after a series of "disruptive events".
The company lost A$11 million operating in the British contract
painting industry in 2010. However, Mr Sutherland pledged that
Programmed would "derive more than half our earnings from
resources" this year. Page 19.
--
Ian McLeod, managing director of Coles, yesterday
defended the supermarket chain's strategy that focuses on
improving its existing outlets rather than emulating rival
Woolworths by opening more outlets. "If you can get a
better return on investment by extending an existing shop,
rather than building a new one, why wouldn't you do that?" Mr
McLeod said rhetorically. Page 19.
--
Stephen Munchenberg of the Australian Bankers' Association
said yesterday on Sky Business's Australian Business television
show that lenders had only passed on around 6 to 10 basis points
of a 25 basis point rise in their cost of funding. "The funding
cost pressures remain, but the banks will look at balancing the
needs of their borrowers against the broader need to ensure that
the banking system remains stable and can continue to raise
money to lend through to borrowers," the lobby group's chief
executive stated. Page 19.
--
PetroChina and Royal Dutch Shell have recorded a
A$294 million loss from their coal-seam gas Arrow Energy joint
venture in Queensland, according to the latter's financial
accounts. The documents, filed with the Australian Securities
and Investments Commission, revealed that the company also
reported 8 environmental incidents to the state government. "In
seven out of the eight cases, no environmental harm was caused,"
Arrow said, adding that any possible fallout from the remaining
incident was still being investigated. Page 19.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The largest Australian grocery wholesaler and owner of the
Mitre 10, Franklins and IGA franchises, Metcash, is
tipped to reveal multimillion-dollar impairments against its
assets today. Observers have speculated that the Franklins
supermarket chain, Campbells Wholesale business or the
Australian Liquor Markets division could be the origin of the
write-downs. Page B1.
--
Australian fashion mogul Napoleon Perdis has recommended
that major department stores like Myer and David Jones
abandon their floor restrictions to enhance the
shopping experience to lure customers away from online
retailers. "The minute you start creating so much boundaries
around department stores it loses creativity, and a department
store has to be a melting pot of creativity and then the
merchandise will sell," Mr Perdis added. Page B1.
--
Deborah Sharkey, head of eBay Australia, admitted that the
online auctioneer had contacted David Jones to offer assistance
in boosting the department store's presence on the internet.
"We have openly contacted many of the major retailers offering
to help build out their online strategy," Ms Sharkey said. A
spokeswoman from David Jones said the company "couldn't see the
value of teaming up with an aggregator as it only adds
additional cost when the aggregator takes its margin". Page B2.
--
The Teachers Credit Union became the sixth building society
or credit union to establish itself as a bank last week in a bid
to boost its image. "We just think the word bank would give
that added security and safety...with that added security of
having 'mutual bank' in the name, we should be able to attract a
lot more customers," Steve James, chief executive of Teachers
Mutual Bank, said. The country's largest credit union, CUA,
however, has questioned whether becoming a mutual would harm its
customer service reputation. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies was being
investigated by cyber security officials in the Federal
Attorney-General's department four years ago because of
"issues", it was revealed recently. The Chinese-state owned
firm was recently blackballed from participating in Australia's
national broadband network rollout after the Australian Security
Intelligence Organisation advised the government that Huawei's
involvement could engender a threat to national security. Page
B1.
--
The Australian Pipeline Industry Association yesterday
slated the Federal Government for providing a combined A$1
billion in cash payments to the most carbon emissions-intensive
coal-fired power generators in Australia. The lobby group said
the payment from the Energy Security Fund, which is designed to
lessen the impact of the carbon tax, solidified the government's
bias against natural gas alternatives. "This does not make
sense.... is effectively a gift of dirty money," Cheryl
Cartwright, chief executive of the association, said. Page B3.
--
Naomi Simson, founder of online experience retailer
RedBalloon, yesterday said the key to building a strong business
was not necessarily to make money from the outset. "We go into
business because we see a problem and we want to change it, and
it's something we're completely passionate about. If you don't
have that single-minded passion, it becomes work and this has
never been work for me," Ms Simson said. RedBalloon, which
employs 56 workers, expects to post A$50 million in sales this
financial year. Page B4.
--
Figures from real estate group CB Richard Ellis (CBRE)
reveal that more than A$1.4 billion in property sales above A$20
million were processed in the first three months of 2012,
surpassing analysts' expectations. Kevin Stanley, director of
global research, consulting and executive director at CBRE, said
some investment decisions were being put off because of the
financial crisis in Europe. Page B8.
--