THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Telstra ,TLS.AX> has told shareholders that it would hold a
briefing this week to better explain the telecommunications
giant's strategy for implementing and spending the cash payments
associated with participating in the national broadband
network.
Analysts have suggested that Telstra could launch a share
buyback worth up to A$1.5 billion over the next two financial
years. Page 16.
Dale Elphinstone, the wealthiest man in Tasmania, yesterday
called on the Federal Government to do more to sustain the
manufacturing sector.
"More than anything, I think the government needs to get
behind the manufacturing businesses we've got left and work out
what needs to be done to make sure they stay here," Mr
Elphinstone said. "You have to invest, you have to develop and
sometimes that involves changing or redesigning products,
systems and processes," he added. Page 16.
Analysts are predicting that investment bank Macquarie
Group's full-year profit, due out alongside its annual
accounts later this month, will be substantially lower given
that the company's bonuses are likely to have been reduced.
"The pendulum in the war for talent is now in the hands of
the employer so there is not as much competitive tension," an
analyst at an investment bank said yesterday. Page 18.
Phil Chronican, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group yesterday told an American Chamber of
Commerce function that fund managers should be held to the same
disclosure rules regarding executive pay as followed by
companies on the stockmarket.
"Listed companies have to be transparent and disclose not
only how much their executives are paid, but also how
performance is measured," Mr Chronican added. Page 18.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Phil Chronican, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, yesterday said policymakers' response to the
eurozone debt crisis was uncoordinated and inconsistent.
"So we've had a lot of regulatory intervention, but I don't
think it's well co-ordinated and I don't think the timetables
have been thought through and that's why we've got different
timetables and different pieces of regulation, because
everyone's wanting to be seen as doing something," Mr Chronican
added. Page 19.
The president of the Business Council of Australia, Tony
Shepherd, yesterday told an audience that the Gillard government
should not pursue a budget surplus "at any cost".
"You shouldn't strive to achieve a surplus by putting into
place policies which in fact hamper the productivity and
competitiveness of Australian business," the lobby group's chief
executive added. Page 19.
The incoming chief executive of QBE Insurance, John
Neal, who replaces Frank O'Halloran after 14 years in the
position, told shareholders yesterday at the insurer's annual
general meeting that the company would continue to target
acquisitions around the world as its main strategy for growth.
"Our focus has always been on getting the right bottom-line
performance and that will remain the case going forward," Mr
Neal said. Page 19.
Catherine Tanna, the leader of the largest coal-seam gas
venture in Australia, has been replaced by Derek Fisher, the
Asian head of global gas producer BG Group.
BG yesterday announced that Ms Tanna, who is also a member
of the Reserve Bank of Australia's board, would leave her
current role as managing director to become the chairwoman of BG
Australia.
She will be mainly responsible for overseeing the group's
public image with the various levels of government and the
broader industry. Page 19.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Phil Chronican, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, yesterday commented that it was seen as
"excessive" for executives to earn millions of dollars even
though "we seem happy and proud to see Australian sports stars
and entertainers earn large sums".
His remarks come after the bank announced in February that
it had made A$1.48 billion in audited profits for the three
months to December last year, the same month that it announced a
six basis points out-of-cycle rise in mortgage rates. Page B1.
Official trade figures released yesterday have revealed a 19
percent slump in income from coal exports and a 10 percent drop
in revenue from minerals and metal ores exports for the first
quarter of the year.
"The commodity price cycle peaked in the third quarter of
the last year with global growth expected to be below trend
and more commodity supply likely to come on stream over the next
year or two, it appears likely Australia's terms of trade peaked
in the third quarter as well," Paul Bloxham, chief economist at
diversified bank HSBC, said. Page B1.
The Housing Industry Association yesterday announced in its
quarterly National Outlook for Residential Building report that
housing starts will drop below levels seen in the 2008 global
financial crisis should the current trend go unchecked.
Housing starts are tipped to fall to 137,820, or 12.4
percent, this financial year, after shrinking by 5.6 percent the
year before. "We have been warning of an outcome of this
magnitude for over 12 months," the association said. Page B3.
According to a special purpose financial report lodged with
the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, Vodafone
Hutchison Australia posted a A$445 million loss last year.
Many journalists reported that the mobile network operator
posted a A$350 million loss in 2011 after half-owner Hutchison
Telecommunications Australia revealed in February that it had
booked a A$175 million loss on the joint venture. The document
also revealed that one or both of the joint venture's parent
companies injected A$300 million into the business. Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Shares in Rio Tinto -controlled miner Ivanhoe Mines
have plummeted after the company released a 513-page
technical report into its parent's Oyu Tolgoi gold and copper
venture in Mongolia.
The Canadian firm said the US$6.2 billion project could be
struck with higher processing and mining costs, while the grade
of the ore mined could also be lower than expected. The global
miner refused to comment on the report last night, leading some
to question if further tensions have opened between the two
companies. Page B4.
Whitehaven Coal yesterday lowered its production
forecasts for this financial year, citing the closing of
chemicals and explosives manufacturer Orica's factory in
Newcastle, New South Wales and inclement weather during February
for the downgrade.
The coal producer made the announcement less than a
fortnight before shareholders vote on whether to approve a A$5.1
billion merger with fellow miner Aston Resources. Page B4.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has
suspended its clearance process for AGL Energy's
attempt to increase its stake in the Loy Yang brown coal power
station until it receives more information about the
transaction, the energy retailer said yesterday.
AGL currently controls 32.54 percent of the power generator
and is seeking to acquire the remaining 67.5 percent from Tokyo
Electric Power Company, which is strapped for cash following
last year's catastrophe at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Page B4.
A A$554 million takeover of Flinders Mines has been
stalled after a minority shareholder in Russian steel
manufacturer Magnitogorsk, the iron ore junior's suitor,
successfully won a legal injunction against the bid on the
grounds that it could adversely impact the latter's operations
and bottom line.
Elena Egorova owns less than 0.001 percent of Magnitogorsk,
but her actions resulted in a selling frenzy of Flinders' stock,
which closed almost 20 percent down at the end of trade
yesterday at A24.5 cents. Page B4.
