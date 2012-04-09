April 10 Compiled for Reuters by Media
Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Export statistics from some of the largest bulk commodities
ports in Australia have revealed that miners' exports will
vastly improve from the natural disaster-affected first quarter
of last year, despite industrial action hampering iron ore and
coking coal sales in the three months to March. Glyn Lawcock,
analyst at investment bank UBS, said the coking coal export
numbers were "disappointing" given that the last 12 to 24 months
had seen an expansion in port and rail infrastructure. Page 15.
--
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is today
expected to announce its conditional support of pay television
operator Foxtel's A$1.9 billion takeover of
rival Austar United Communications. The deal was
announced in May last year, but the process slowed when the
competition regulator raised concerns about the power of
telecommunications giant Telstra, Foxtel's half-owner.
Observers said Foxtel would have challenged the regulator in
court had it not approved the deal. Page 15.
--
A Melbourne-based engineering consultancy firm is assessing
a proposed merger with four of the world's largest engineering
firms to improve its own plans for growth. "We're undertaking a
detailed assessment of the potential for a transformational
merger," Dale Bryce, spokesman for Sinclair Knight Merz, said.
"Conversations often happen with lots of parties but all we're
doing is beginning a process to assess the potential of that
merger," he added. Page 15.
--
The chief executive of Superpartners, one of the largest
superannuation back-office firms in Australia, has announced he
will resign when his five-year contract expires later this
year. Greg Camm wrote in an email to staff that "the board
wants someone to commit to 'steer the ship' for the next four to
five years, and given my age and ambitions, I'm not able to make
that commitment". Page 17.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
After running for more than 14 years, global funds manager
GMO has shut down its local equities funds due to weak markets
and a tough economic environment. According to figures from
investment researchers Morningstar, GMO's Small Companies Trust
had invested A$7.5 million by the end of March and the
Australian Equities Trust had A$198 million invested by the same
period. Page 17.
--
The Federal Opposition is gearing up for a political fight
in the Parliament over the country's borrowings amidst
revelations that the Federal Government is on the verge of
breaching the country's debt ceiling. Labor raised the limit on
borrowings to A$250 billion from A$200 billion less than a year
ago but is close to exceeding the cap due to a larger than
expected deficit. The current pool of commonwealth bonds was
A$238.1 billion towards the end of last week. Page 17.
--
The founder of Tricom Securities, the brokerage infamous for
failing to settle trades in 2008, has returned to the business
world by securing a A$200 million contract with the Sydney
division of the Catholic Church. Lance Rosenberg, a director of
Spring Cove Holdings, has joined a venture organised by
developer Philip Wolanski to develop land surrounding a former
seminary in Manly, New South Wales. Spring Cove's subsidiary is
listed as the builder responsible for the development. Page 17.
--
The chairman of Lawson Gold, David Hillier, has secured a
deal to search for copper and gold in a joint venture with
Mawarid, a conglomerate in Saudi Arabia with links to the
country's royal family. "There are a lot of companies (that)
will be touting that they have got projects in the kingdom. The
big difference is ours are granted mining tenements," Mr Hillier
said. Page 18.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Banking
Corporation, said investors may begin to "mothball" ventures
over concerns about how much larger Australia's pipeline for
investment can grow. "The market is beginning to say: I don't
think that A$912 billion is going to get any bigger. In fact, I
think it's going to start getting smaller," Mr Rennie added.
Page B1.
--
Senior executives at Westpac Banking Corporation
have been informed by new recruit Brian Hartzer, who was a
former top executive at rival Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group that he expects to begin by the middle of the
year. Investors are already beginning to earmark Mr Hartzer as
Gail Kelly's replacement to lead the A$63 billion lender. "He's
very much on board with the strategy and how we're going to
drive this," a member of the bank's management panel said about
Mr Hartzer. Page B3.
--
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has
finally resolved a decade-long fight against a series of finance
and telecommunications firms that allegedly tricked small
businesses into leasing agreements for equipment after the
Federal Court last week made declarations against two companies
and seven individuals. The regulator brought a case forward in
2008 against 28 parties for allegedly selling telephone bundles
which the customers mistakenly believed came with free
equipment. Page B3.
--
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
has announced that it will not attempt to block Pact Group from
making a A$150 million takeover bid for rival Viscount
Plastics. The packaging manufacturer attempted to acquire
Viscount in 2008 and 2009 but the proposal was dropped after the
competition regulator aired concerns about the transaction. Rod
Sims, chairman of the ACCC, however, said last week that the
merged entity would have a local rival for plastic pails and
face competition from imports. Page B4.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Politicians and finance figures have criticised the A$1.3
trillion superannuation sector for its high level of investment
in the sharemarket, with the local S&P/ASX 200 falling 13.8
percent in the second half of last year. "If governments in the
future of either side are faced with extremely unhappy super
funds members that will generate enormous political pressure,"
former federal finance minister Lindsay Tanner said last week.
Page B1.
--
The local stockmarket is expected to open lower today
following the release of disappointing jobs data from the United
States (US). Shane Oliver, chief economist at diversified
financial services firm AMP, said futures trading hinted at a
more than 1 percent drop in US shares, with the negative
sentiment expected to be picked up by the local market. "The
combination of a weaker than expected payroll result in the US
and higher than expected inflation in China has set the week off
on a bad note," Dr Oliver said. Page B3.
--
Julie Southern, chief commercial officer of British airline
Virgin Atlantic, said in an interview that the carrier has not
seen an influx of Australians looking to fly to the London
Olympics. The revelation comes as Qantas Airways
reduces its number of daily flights to London from five to three
in a bid to minimise its exposure to Europe and its financial
woes. Page B3.
--
Investors in Ten Network will be looking towards
new chief executive James Warburton to turn around the
broadcaster's fortunes, having recently endured a 40 percent
downgrade to net profits and earnings for the six months to
February and a share price that fell from A$1.40 to A80 cents.
Mat Baxter from media buying firm Universal McCann said he
wanted Ten to better maintain ratings. "Ratings are much more
volatile than they were five years ago so they need to give
people the confidence that they can deliver consistency," he
said. Page B5
