Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The chairman of APN News & Media, Gavin O'Reilly,
is facing pressure to resign as the chief executive of one of
APN's largest shareholders, Independent News & Media (INM).
Billionaire Denis O'Brien is mounting a push to have Mr
O'Reilly resign at INM's annual general meeting later this year,
a move which could damage his standing as APN chairman if
successful. Page 17.
--
James Packer, executive chairman of Crown Ltd, has
increased his stake in the casino operator by 2 percent to 48
percent, according to an after-market trade on Thursday. The
trade comes six months after Mr Packer increased his stake in
Crown to 46 percent from 43 percent.
The billionaire could increase his holding to more than 50
percent by the end of the year, with takeover laws dictating
that a buyer cannot acquire more than 3 percent of a company in
a six-month period without launching a takeover bid for the
entire firm. Page 19.
--
A new survey by management consultants Bain & Company has
found that 65 percent of Australians will not pay a premium for
local goods, while 24 percent of consumers will only pay a 5
percent surcharge to help Australian retailers.
The survey comes as retailers such as JB Hi-Fi,
Myer and David Jones attempt to force
wholesalers to reduce the 25 percent to 50 percent difference
between domestic and overseas prices in a response to the growth
of omni-channel retailing. Page 20.
--
Forestry group Gunns has placed its Port of
Portland export woodchip centre on the market, saying it will
use the proceeds from the sale to repay its A$580 million debt.
"Gunns is looking to be a pulp producer rather than woodchip
exporter exporting chips is competition with some of our
customers," a spokesperson for the company said. Shares in
Gunns have been frozen while it finalises details on a A$400
million capital raising. Page 21.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Nathan Tinkler's Aston Resources has been sued in
the New South Wales Supreme Court by the coal producer's former
chief executive for allegedly breaking a promise to provide him
a 5 percent share of the company's wealth.
Hamish Collins' counsel has estimated his loss at between
A$125.9 million and A$188.9 million. The lawsuit comes amidst
Aston's proposed A$5.1 billion merger with Boardwalk Resources
and Whitehaven Coal, which will be put to a shareholder vote
next week. Page 19.
--
The cost of credit default swaps has increased for
Australia's major lenders amid concerns that policymakers are
failing to contain the debt crisis in Europe.
National Australia Bank and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group's five-year swap rate rose to 149
basis points from 139 basis points in seven days, while
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's five-year rate jumped
6 basis points to 145 basis points.
Richard Goyder, head of conglomerate Wesfarmers, yesterday
said a reduction in interest rates would help ease pressure on
the economy. Page 19.
--
Katherine Woodthorpe, chief executive of the Venture Capital
Association and Australian Private Equity, yesterday said that
it had become "harder and more expensive" to secure funding
packages for larger takeovers.
"The result for us is there's less players in the market,
which means there's less supply and there's a higher price," Ms
Woodthrope added. Page 19.
--
James Warburton, chief executive of Ten Network,
yesterday pledged at the broadcaster's results presentation to
arrest the company's falling ratings and profits.
"We are making good progress on both fronts, but the full
benefits of the turnaround will take some time to filter through
to the results," Mr Warburton said after the company announced a
70.1 percent drop in net profit to A$14.8 million. Page 19.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
New South Wales achieved a record level of employment last
month, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealing that
the state added 25,000 full-time jobs over the last six months.
The increase helped reduce the state's unemployment rate
below 5 percent for the first time in 12 months, while the
country's unemployment rate remained at 5.2 percent. "While the
current environment is an ongoing challenge it's pleasing to
see that total employment rose 19,100," New South Wales
Treasurer Mike Baird said. Page B1.
--
Marius Kloppers, chief executive of BHP Billiton,
yesterday said it was "impossible" for the global miner to
calculate its costs from the mining tax, raising additional
doubt about the Federal Government's estimated revenue from the
levy.
Mr Kloppers said the company's profits would be affected by
a number of variables, including changing commodity prices and
the rise and fall of the Australian dollar. "They are
incredibly hard to predict and they are going to change over
time," he added. Page B3.
--
WesTrac, the distributor of Caterpillar earthmoving
machinery in Australia, yesterday confirmed that it had acquired
the local arm of the Bucyrus mining equipment company for US$400
million.
The takeover comes after Caterpillar acquired Bucyrus in
2011 for US$8.8 billion. "It gives us products and
opportunities which we wouldn't have had before," Jim Walker,
chief executive of WesTrac, said. Page B3.
--
The New South Wales Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed an
appeal by Paul Weston, the special purpose liquidator of
collapsed telecommunications group One.Tel, to allow a lawsuit
against Lachlan Murdoch and James Packer for their involvement
in the company's collapse.
Three judges last year ruled that Mr Weston waited too long
before bringing the case to trial and subsequently dismissed the
action, with Acting Justice Ronald Sackville upholding that
ruling yesterday. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Sharemarket raider David Tweed yesterday gave up a courtroom
battle against an elderly widow after he failed to attend the
hearing.
Mr Tweed was set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court to
receive approximately A$35,000 from 77-year-old Annelott
Gerandt, who allegedly agreed to sell him her units in the
Colonial First State Mortgage Income Fund for half of their
value.
Ms Gerandt said she only signed a transfer form from Mr
Tweed because she believed it was sent from Colonial. Page B3.
--
Glenn Rufrano, the former boss of Centro's operations in the
United States, yesterday told a court that he was startled that
the Australian property group only had weeks to refinance around
US$5.5 billion of debt.
Shareholders have sued Centro in the Federal Court in
Melbourne for allegedly deceiving them in 2007 by not quickly
and adequately informing them of the company's billions of
dollars in short-term liabilities. Page B3.
--
Federal Finance Minister Penny Wong yesterday said the local
mining sector remained strong, despite a recent decision by BHP
Mitsubishi Alliance t
o shut down one of its key coalmines in central Queensland.
"Over three years I think it's gone from A$47 billion to A$120
billion projected in the current year or the next year that's
a very substantial investment and it does fly in the face of
people who suggest that these policy settings are deterring
investment," Ms Wong said. Page B4.
--
Mining magnate Clive Palmer has failed in an attempt to
prevent explorer and producer Central Petroleum from going ahead
with its A$11 million share placement.
Observers say Mr Palmer was looking to acquire the entire
placement for himself, which would have increased his holding in
Central to nearly 13 percent from just under 5 percent. The
company's main project is developing the Surprise oil field in
central Australia. Page B4.
- -