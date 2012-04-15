Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Christine Milne, the leader of the Australian Greens after
Bob Brown's resignation last week, has announced that lobby
groups such as the Business Council of Australia and other
industry bodies are living in the last century and that a new
organisation must be formed for progressive companies to voice
their position on the environment. "What is lacking is the
courage to stand up and say they support carbon pricing and need
carbon pricing," Senator Milne said. Page 1.
--
Global miner Rio Tinto stated in a
submission to the Federal Government's draft energy white paper
that it was "finding it difficult to secure firm offers" for
future natural gas supply, with companies preferring to sell to
more lucrative foreign markets. Local oil and gas producer
Woodside Petroleum defended the sector in its own
submission, saying it was "on the back of [liquefied natural
gas] projects that long-term domestic gas supplies and the
transition to a lower emissions economy can be secured". Page
1.
--
A coalition of shareholders in Coal of Queensland will today
appear in the New South Wales Supreme Court to argue that Paul
Williams, the largest shareholder in the coal producer, did not
take reasonable action in order to list the company by a
deadline established in a prior agreement. Mr Williams, who
owns 79 percent of Coal of Queensland, could become one of
Australia's richest men if the initial public offering
succeeds. Page 3.
--
Barry O'Farrell, Premier of New South Wales, yesterday
rejected establishing a second airport in the state because he
believed the city was too urbanised to support it. The Premier
has become the largest political opponent of the second airport,
which has support from both sides of federal politics. "My
concern is that we went to the last election campaign arguing
there should be no airport in the Sydney Basin because of the
noise impacts that would have on the people that live in those
areas," Mr O'Farrell said in an interview with Sky News. Page
3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Australian Olympic middle distance swimmer Murray Rose, who
was dubbed the "Seaweed Streak", passed away yesterday aged 73
after losing a battle with cancer. The blonde-haired athlete
rose to prominence at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics where, at the
age of 17, he won gold medals for the 1500m freestyle, the 4 x
200m freestyle relay and the 400m freestyle. Mr Rose then won a
gold and silver medal at the following Olympics in Rome.
"Murray was a pioneer as far as 1500-metre swimmers were
concerned," Olympic legend Dawn Fraser said. Page 1.
--
Christine Milne, the new leader of the Australian Greens
following Senator Bob Brown's unexpected resignation, has called
for the abolition of tax breaks granted to "fossil fuel
corporations" in a bid to return the federal budget to surplus.
"We believe we should be working towards balancing the budget by
cutting wasteful handouts to fossil fuel corporations who are
making multi-billion profits," Senator Milne declared. Page 1.
--
A previously secret cable has revealed that in 1973, the
United States Ambassador to Australia, James Plimsoll, warned
the Australian Government that any move to criticise the South
East Asia Organisation Treaty could result in the United States
walking away from the Australia, New Zealand, United States
Security Treaty. Julie Bishop, spokeswoman on foreign affairs
for the Federal Opposition, said the revelations showed
Australia needed to "work constantly at maintaining the
alliance". Page 1.
--
The High Court will tomorrow hear opening arguments from the
Federal Government and the tobacco industry over the
constitutionality of the former's plain packaging legislation,
which will force all cigarette packets to carry generic fonts
and health warnings in place of brand images and logos. The
tobacco companies, including Philip Morris, Imperial
Tobacco, British American Tobacco Australia and
Japan Tobacco International, will argue that the
government is effectively acquiring intellectual property by
denying them its use. Page 2.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The New South Wales Association of Independent Schools lobby
group has warned that some schools may be forced to close down
should proposed national funding reforms come into force. The
reforms could result in some schools losing up to A$3.9 million
a year in funding, according to the association. "We are very
happy to work with the government but we are very concerned
about how much independent schools could lose under the new
model," executive director Geoff Newcombe said. Page 1.
--
A new study has found that half of all payouts in sexual
harassment cases total less than A$7000, while some cases result
in workers only receiving their leave, termination and
redundancy pay. "Making a formal complaint of sexual harassment
is a painful and onerous process, and given these figures, the
motivation can't be money," co-author of the report Paula
McDonald from the Queensland University of Technology said.
Page 1.
--
Insurance Australia Group (IAG), one of the largest
listed companies in Australia, will pay its female workers 20
weeks parental leave, including a bonus on the first six weeks
upon their return to work, in a bid to retain more women in
senior roles. The insurer has also pledged to conduct pay
reviews for women on parental leave to ensure their salary does
not fall behind. "Yes it's generous, but we're a business and
it is about making sure we get quality people coming back to
us," Mike Wilkins, chief executive of IAG, said. Page 2.
--
New figures from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program
have revealed that the death toll on Australia's roads could be
halved within the decade with the introduction of safer cars.
"That does depend on how quickly new technology is adopted and
how quickly government and business sell [near-new company cars]
to mums and dads," Nick Clair, head of the assessment program,
said. Page 3.0
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Documents have revealed that the Victorian government is
planning to scrap mandatory 6-star thermal efficiency
requirements of applying to new homes and renovations as part of
its push to reduce government interference. The controversial
proposal emerged despite the Coalition government's pledge in
the 2010 state election to support the national 6-star rating
system, which is now in effect across the country. Page 1.
--
Hamish Blake last night was voted the country's most popular
television personality when he was presented with the Gold
Logie. The comedian won the award despite heavy campaigning for
Channel Ten presenter Carrie Bickmore and Channel Nine
broadcaster Karl Stefanovic. Rob Carlton bested short-price
favourite Alex Dimitriades to receive the Most Outstanding Actor
award for his performance in Paper Giants, while Packed to the
Rafters won the most popular drama series award. Asher Keddie
was voted most popular actress. Page 1.
--
The Victorian government has warned that the Murray-Darling
Basin Plan's proposed water cuts could result in the sacrifice
of nearly A$120 million of agricultural production in the
state. "These declines in agricultural production are likely to
significantly reduce social cohesion, levels of income, access
to other sources of finance, and human capital. This can in
turn reduce productivity and capacity to manage agricultural
land," the state government's official response to the draft
plan stated. Page 2.
--
Cate Blanchett's performance in the Sydney Theatre Company's
production of an absurdist German play has received rave reviews
in London. The Observer's theatre critic, Euan Ferguson, said
Ms Blanchett was "pitch perfect" in Gross und Klein, observing
that the three-hour play received four ovations at the end.
"They were applauding the realisation that sometimes, just
sometimes, a person truly deserves to be a star," Mr Ferguson
wrote. Page 3.
--