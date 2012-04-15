Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Telecommunications group Telstra is poised to axe
more jobs at its Sensis directories business in a bid to arrest
the division's falling revenue and profitability. Sensis, owner
of the White Pages and Yellow Pages directories and operators of
the Citysearch and Whereis websites, may be forced to close its
offices in New South Wales' Coffs Harbour and Ballina, but
observers say the company will not make a final decision before
consulting with unions and employees. Page 15.
--
Analysis from investment bank JPMorgan reveals that
Australia's four major banks are likely to report a combined
profit of A$12.5 billion for the first six months of the 2011-12
financial year, surpassing the A$12 billion combined profit
announced a year prior. Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday
used the figures to attack Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group for raising variable mortgage rates without
reference to the Reserve Bank of Australia although it was
making a "massive profit". Page 15.
--
Mark Adamson, chief executive of group laminates and panels
at Fletcher Building, said the building and materials
manufacturer would be seeking to acquire production assets in
India to keep up with demand. "We have gone through a process
and identified a number of potential companies who we are in
negotiations with I would be looking to take a proposal to the
board for a laminate plant probably in the next six months," Mr
Adamson added. Page 17.
--
The new managing director of Treasury Wine Estate's
Rosemount wine label, Angus McPherson, has declared that the
label could improve performance by aiming at key markets, like
the United States, and encouraging more consumers to taste the
product. "One of the keys in returning Rosemount to its success
is what is in the bottle," Mr McPherson, a former export manager
for Casella Wines, said. Page 17.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.com.au)
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has increased its
small business lending and variable home loan rates in a move
that analysts predict will further compel the Reserve Bank of
Australia to cut interest rates when it meets next month. "The
last thing the economy needs now is higher interest rates,"
Shane Oliver, chief economist and head of investment strategy at
diversified financial group AMP Capital, said. Page 19.
--
The diamond operations of global miners BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto are being sought
by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), with observers saying that the
private equity firm could then merge the assets into a single
entity, creating a multi-billion-dollar corporation to rival the
diamond industry's largest companies. A newspaper report has
identified KKR as being the frontrunner to acquire BHP's US$750
million Canadian diamond asset, which could then spark a
follow-up bid for Rio's US$2 billion diamond business. Page 19.
--
Geoff Plummer, chief executive of steel manufacturer Arrium,
said the firm's former title, OneSteel, had been "an
impediment in recent years in the marketing of the company".
Observers say many listed companies have attempted to change
their name, but have left clients unimpressed due to their
failure to address the core issues at the heart of the
business. "Clearly changing a name alone is never going to be
enough It needs to be a signal of change, not change in its
own right," Tom Brigstocke from brand strategy firm Principals
said. Page 19.
--
The general manager of fresh chicken store franchise
Lenard's, Paul Lange, has revealed that one of the company's
largest imposts is the rising cost of rent. "We got one [rent
rise] recently that is an increase of 70 percent," Mr Lange
said. The company struck a deal with wholesaler Inghams to have
the supplier handle more of the manufacturing process, including
the deboning of chickens, to simplify business so the franchise
owners can concentrate more on serving customers and monitoring
their staff. Page 21.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The legal stoush over the collapse of Storm Financial in the
Federal Court last week is starting to revolve around the
definition of a consumer after Macquarie Bank and Bank
of Queensland challenged whether people who borrow to
invest qualify. Last month, the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission (ASIC) was ordered by a judge to prove
that a couple met the criteria to lodge a claim contained in
under the ASIC Act's ban on unconscionable conduct. Page B1.
--
Westpac Banking Corporation's chief executive, Gail
Kelly, is expected to announce a strategy to increase the bank's
market share in the deposits, wealth management and
small-to-medium business lending sectors when Westpac's
first-half profit figures are revealed next month. Observers
say Peter Hanlon, senior group executive at Westpac, has been
asked to oversee the strategy which will also lay the foundation
for the launch of Australian Financial Services, a division that
will incorporate BT Wealth, St George bank and Westpac's retail
brands. Page B1.
--
Researchers have discovered that Australia's black economy -
the term for the myriad of informal, illegitimate and illegal
transactions that evade the Australian Taxation Office - could
be worth A$300 billion annually. RMIT University's deputy head
of the school of management, Associate Professor Sharif
As-Saber, added that Australian miners were part of the black
economy as they had been "given too much freedom and power
because of their money". Page B3.
--
Daryl Johnson, executive general manager of nabbusiness,
yesterday said it was critical for small business owners to
prepare in advance for a possible sale of their company.
"Depending on how complicated the business is, it could take up
to three years to get it in the right shape for sale," Mr
Johnson added. Mark Pollock, partner at tax and advisory firm
BDO Australia's private client practice, said small business
owners could miss out on opportunities to sell "if they haven't
done all the planning" beforehand. Page B6.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
has announced that it will increase its scrutiny of financial
services advertisements in regional areas in a bid to catch
rogue operators. "The current exercise is to enhance the
coverage of regional media again, including electronic and print
publications," a spokesman for ASIC said. The corporate
regulator is looking for a media monitoring company capable of
providing access to a database of radio, television and print
ads from around the country, according to the tender documents.
Page B3.
--
Air conditioning and refrigeration firm Hastie Group
has filed a lawsuit in Dubai to prevent a customer from
cashing in more than A$6 million in construction bonds. Hastie
claimed last week that it was owed more than A$8.5 million from
the project's builder Dutco Balfour, a subsidiary of British
firm Balfour Beatty due to underpayments on its A$50
million contract to develop the Novotel and the Ibis hotels.
Page B3.
--
Real estate group Colliers International has revealed in a
new white paper that the property values and income of Victorian
clubs and pubs could be threatened by ambiguity surrounding
changes to legislation affecting the gaming sector. According
to the Victorian Commission for Gambling Regulation, around
A$7.26 million a day was spent on gaming in the 2010-11
financial year, while 25,000 individuals are estimated to work
in clubs and pubs with gaming machines. Page B9.
--
A local architect has taken inspiration from Milan, Italy,
to help design a A$65 million development in a Melbourne
suburb. "Tones found in the vintage posters from the 1950s are
echoed in the kitchen splashbacks and shelving units," Anne Lau,
associate director at Hayball, said. The development will house
118 apartment spread over seven levels, with marketing on the
project due to launch this week. Page B9.
