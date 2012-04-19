Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Increasing the fully-franked dividend paid by the company,
rather than buying back shares, is the preferred approach
Telstra's <TLS.AXnew chief financial officer, Andy Penn, said
yesterday at the company's briefing for investors. "We have
seen many buybacks happen in the industry and make no difference
to the share price or the shareholders," said chief executive
David Thodey yesterday. An increase in the dividend was
unlikely before 2014, Mr Penn added. Page 17.
- - - -
The costs of producing iron ore would go up by over US$2 per
tonne if the diesel rebate was removed by the Federal
Government, said Fortescue Metals Group chief financial
officer Stephen Pearce. For its yearly output of 55 million
tonnes of iron ore, the company used about 350 million litres of
fuel, according to Mr Pearce. "The mining community is allowed
a rebate on that tax because we don't use public roads," he
added. Page 19.
- - - -
Mining giant Rio Tinto and energy suppliers AGL and
TRUenergy have warned that as gas producers start sending
liquefied natural gas to Asia in 2014 there could be a shortage
of gas for the domestic market. "In 2014-15 it's going to be
like someone took the plug out," said Richard McIndoe, chief
executive of TRUenergy, yesterday. The real solution was
finding a way to develop current gas resources, said AGL chief
executive Michael Fraser. Page 20.
- - - -
The new chief of Woolworths supermarkets, Tjeerd
Jegen, said there was no requirement for the company to forgo
profits to increase competitiveness. "I think a healthy company
that generates enough returns for shareholders is ultimately the
best deal the customer can have. The moment you lose your
profitability, you also tend to lose your opportunity to have a
better shopping trip," said Mr Jegen, who, in the past, worked
in both Europe and Asia for international supermarket operator
Ahold and British multinational retailer Tesco. Page 21.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, one of the
country's big four banks, will accelerate its push into the
fast-growing Asian region, said chief executive Ian Narev
yesterday as part of a market briefing. In China, the bank will
apply for a licence to open a branch in Beijing. The Indonesian
central bank has given approval for CBA to add to its current 80
branches that focus on high value clients and lending to small
business. Page 19.
- - - -
Citic Pacific, the largest special steel producer
in China, has taken up an option with billionaire Clive Palmer's
company Mineralogy to take a further billion tonnes of magnetite
ore from Western Australia. "It is anticipated the
consideration will not exceed US$200 million," Citic said
yesterday. This will take the total paid to Mr Palmer since the
initial 2006 agreement for mining rights to US$615 million. Mr
Palmer will also receive iron ore royalty payments that could
reach US$800 million a year. Page 19.
- - - -
Tourism Queensland chairman Don Morris has criticised the
A$1 billion casino and hotel proposed for Barangaroo by James
Packer. Research shows that the key motivations for Chinese
travel in Australia are not related to gambling. "It's China's
fascination with Australia's unique differences: the clean air
and beaches; the uncrowded spaces the unspoilt natural
environment the Chinese are ranking 'laid-back and
easygoing' as the key motivator for visiting Australia, after
safety," said Mr Morris yesterday. Page 19.
- - - -
Mark McFarlane, the president of the Santos
Gladstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has criticised the
level of regulation over mining as the company applies for 4100
new onshore coal seam gas wells in Queensland to complement the
2650 wells already approved. "Santos supports robust risk-based
regulation but in recent times we have seen environmental
regulation and regulatory processes for our industry balloon
disproportionate to environmental risks," said Mr McFarlane at a
lunch held in Brisbane yesterday. Page 20.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Advanced technology, ensuring customer satisfaction, taking
a larger share of business banking and some careful expansion
into Asia are the keys to the future for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said chief executive Ian Narev yesterday. "This
strategy is not about a business that needs to be fixed we
feel we are doing well," stated Mr Narev. Shortly after taking
the top role last December, Mr Narev made a commitment to avoid
using offshore labour from less-expensive countries in an effort
to reduce costs. Page B3.
- - - -
With a result that surprised the market, Australian
Pharmaceutical Industries declared a profit for the
first half of A$18.3 million and the share price rallied by 8.8
percent to A37 cents. Managing director Stephen Roche was asked
if a return to a share price of around A$1 was likely and he
responded that he would like that to be possible but "Let's take
a step at a time. This is about one, being seen to produce some
underlying earnings that are sustainable, and second, having a
point of difference and having a strategic position that's worth
investing in." Page B3.
- - - -
Due to weak results from exploratory mining Woodside
Petroleum stated, in its quarterly production update,
that it was in discussion with other resources companies over
further development of its Pluto liquefied natural gas project.
Analysts believe BHP Billiton would make a
suitable partner with synergies from its Scarborough fields
providing benefits. Woodside reported a revenue increase of 20
percent for the March quarter due to cargo timing and higher
realised prices. Page B5.
- - - -
In March, Fortescue Metals Group floated the idea of
building an "outer harbour" expansion at Port Headland and chief
executive Neville Power stated the company was investigating
various possibilities while the solid results from exploration
at Nyidinghu, which is close to the railway line to Port
Hedland, had raised the priority of that project. Fortescue
could acquire Atlas Iron and use its port capacity rather than
building an outer harbour, said Adrian Prendergast, an analyst
at E.L. & C. Baillieu. Page B6.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Australian owners of class-B shares in News Corp
have had their voting rights reduced by 50 percent. Voting
rights of all non-United States (US) shareholders of News Corp
have been halved following the discovery by the company that it
was breaching US laws relating to foreign ownership. Meanwhile,
in Britain investigations into the phone hacking scandal have
reached the point where prosecutions may be launched against 11
people including former News International chief executive
Rebekah Brooks. Page B1.
- - - -
Stephen Cougle, the PricewaterhouseCoopers partner
in charge of the team that provided the faulty audit of Centro,
continues to shift responsibility for the mistake to a junior
staff member who worked under his supervision. Mr Cougle stated
in the Federal Court that although he received alerts from PwC
in 2007 about intense volatility in credit markets he thought
the concerns over the subprime mortgage market did not apply to
Centro as it was active in the shopping centres rather than the
residential market. Page B5.
- - - -
Global resources company BHP Billiton has joined the China
Beijing Metals Exchange while stating a preference for the
Global Ore platform based in Singapore. The Brazilian mining
giant Vale joined the Chinese platform two days ago while
Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto both joined last month.
The Chinese platform will commence operations on May 8.
Defending against claims the Chinese government could influence
prices, commodities analyst Xu Xiangchun said: "Price is still
fundamentally determined by supply and demand." Page B6.
- - - -
The Yellow Pages directories are being changed so that
different version will be created for different areas within
cities. There will be 12 versions for Melbourne and nine for
Sydney. Most people use the display advertisements firstly, and
if that is not successful move to the line ads, said Gerry
Sutton, the executive general manager of customers at Sensis,
publisher of the Yellow Pages. Page B8.
- - - -