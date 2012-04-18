MELBOURNE Apr 19 Compiled for Reuters by
Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
-- Genworth Financial, the largest mortgage insurer
in Australia, yesterday postponed its A$800 million partial
float after it announced worse than expected losses from the
housing sector. Observers say the withdrawal of the initial
public offering could weaken confidence in the equity capital
market, while also damaging Macquarie Capital, UBS, Goldman
Sachs and CommSec, the joint lead managers of Genworth's float.
Page 23.
-- Wine entrepreneurs Justin Dry and Andre Eikmeier, along
with their business partner Leigh Morgan, have sold a 40 percent
stake in their vinomofo online wine retailer to the
Catchoftheday daily deals website. "Catchoftheday are certainly
bringing to the party an awful lot of customers - we have to
endear ourselves to them. They've got to like wine and they
have to like the wines we like and at the prices we bring to
them," Mr Eikmeier said. Page 23.
-- Malcolm Turnbull, spokesman on communications for the
Federal Opposition, yesterday claimed that the Coalition's
broadband policy was "manifestly" in the interests of Telstra
investors and could also accelerate payments that the
telecommunications giant is due to receive from the Federal
Government's national broadband network. "If we took the
approach I'm describing, because the rollout would occur more
quickly the migration payments would be paid to Telstra sooner,"
Mr Turnbull said. Page 25.
-- Elders is set to receive A$80 million following
the sale of its forestry portfolio and a legal victory against
the Australian Taxation Office. Malcolm Jackman, managing
director of the automotive and rural services group, said the
windfall would allow the company to adopt "a more generous
approach" to debt repayments. "It will be a game changer in our
relationship with our financiers," Mr Jackman added. Page 27.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
-- Global miner BHP Billiton yesterday published
its production report for the third quarter, revealing a 14
percent fall in coking coal production due to industrial action
at seven of its joint-venture mines in Queensland and heavy rain
in the state. "With inventories now severely depleted, the
impact on future quarters may be significant," the miner said.
Diversified financial firm Citigroup downgraded its profit
projections for BHP after the report's release, despite higher
than expected production for petroleum and iron ore. Page 19.
-- Grant Samuel Corporate Finance, JPMorgan Chase Bank and
Ricoh are among 15 clients and corporations that will be asked
to repay A$80 million in preferential payments from the collapse
of Octaviar. Liquidators of the finance group yesterday lodged
a claim on behalf of the company's creditors in the New South
Wales Supreme Court. If the claim succeeds, the defendants will
be forced to return the money into the creditors pool and would
then be paid significantly less than the amount they have
already received. Page 19.
-- The amount of Australian government debt held by
investors from Asia has climbed to at least 12.9 percent from
5.8 percent over the last couple of years, with the Australian
Office of Financial Management calculating that Asian investors
are now the most active purchasers of Australian bonds.
Observers say Australia's higher interest rates, triple-A
sovereign credit rating and comparatively strong economic
fundamentals helped attract Asian investment into local debt.
Page 19.
-- Shareholders in iron ore explorer Murchison Metals
will receive cash after the company opted to return the
proceeds from the A$325 million sale of its infrastructure and
iron ore joint ventures to investors. "The board has determined
that none of the opportunities that have been considered to date
represents a compelling opportunity with the potential to
enhance shareholder value within an acceptable time horizon,"
managing director Greg Martin stated in a quarterly report.
Page 20.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
-- Around 460 Australians will be attending the Olympic
Games in London this year to cover the event for media outlets
such as Macquarie Radio, Nine Network and Foxtel, meaning that
there will be 60 more journalists at the Olympics than
Australian athletes. Foxtel will broadcast around 1100 hours of
the event will live out of a total of 3200 hours on its pay
television network. Page B1.
-- The former head of Standard Chartered's operations in
China, Mike Pratt, yesterday said that it was probable over the
next few years that a Chinese bank would seek to acquire a
cornerstone holding in a major Australian lender. Mr Pratt
added that Australia and New Zealand Banking Group should adopt
a longer-time view on Asia and not attempt to produce an
earnings boost from the region quickly. Page B1.
-- Andrew Forrest, chairman of iron ore producer Fortescue
Metals Group, yesterday accused Federal Treasurer Wayne
Swan of attempting to "fool" Australians over a late compromise
on the mining tax between former prime minister Kevin Rudd and
himself. Mr Swan responded to Mr Forrest's claims that Mr Rudd
had approved changes to the resource super profits tax
legislation days before his ousting by likening them to mining
magnate Clive Palmer's suggestion that the Australian Greens was
funded by the Central Intelligence Agency. Page B3.
-- Leucadia National has announced that it expects
to win a lawsuit against Fortescue Metals Group. The two
companies have been locked in a dispute since 2006 when
Leucadia, a former cornerstone investor in the iron ore
producer, sued Fortescue after it attempted to replicate a
royalty note issued in 2006. Leucadia is trying to prevent the
Australian miner from issuing further notes, which provide a 4
percent return on profits at certain projects. Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- The Federal Court yesterday heard that a junior staff
member at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was responsible for the
accounting firm's flawed audit of property group Centro's
accounts in 2007. Stephen Cougle, the PwC partner who oversaw
the audit, testified under cross-examination that he did not
believe he made any mistakes. Shareholders have launched a
class action against PwC and Centro after the property group
announced in late 2007 that it misclassified billions of dollars
in short-term debt. Page B3.
-- Global online retailer Amazon.com has revived an
Australian offshoot of its business, with last year's
recruitment of 12 marketing staff and two vice-presidents from
America to the local board. Amazon, whose local arm is called
Amazon Corporate Services, has been reportedly looking for
warehouse space in Australia. Accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers estimated the local online book retailing
sector's value at A$280 million in 2010. Page B3.
-- A report from property group AMP Capital Shopping Centres
has concluded that nearly one third of the largest retailers in
the world have a base in Australia, with more set to enter the
market. Michael Bergdahl, author of the report, said customers
were now "omni-channel" shoppers who browsed outlets while
checking offers from competitors on phones or other smart
devices. Page B3.
-- Shares in gold junior Perseus Mining jumped 4.9
percent to close at A$2.35 yesterday after the company unveiled
record production figures from its venture in Ghana. Perseus's
output was 38,796 ounces for the first quarter of the year at
A$700.48 per ounce, with the company generating up to A$1000 an
ounce in profit according to yesterday's gold price of around
US$1653 an ounce. Page B4.