THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
A report released yesterday by The Financial Times newspaper
has raised worries about mining giant BHP Billiton's
approval of three mega-projects which include the Olympic Dam
mine in South Australia, the Port Hedland outer harbour
development in Western Australia and the Canadian Jansen potash
project. "They may not have the flexibility to say 'we'll
wait 12 months before we actually decide," said Tim Schroeders,
manager at funds management business Pengana Capital Limited.
Page 19.
--
Port operator Port Waratah Coal Services (PWCS) yesterday
announced a delay on the development of its A$5 billion-plus T4
coal terminal at the Port of Newcastle, citing a lengthy project
estimate and inadequate rail capacities in the Hunter Valley
coal industry. "There is clearly more work to be done to ensure
that rail and train capacity is better aligned with loader
capacity," said Hennie Du Plooy, chief executive of PWCS. Page
19.
--
Supermarket giant Woolworths announced yesterday it
was putting on hold plans to purchase two takeaway liquor stores
in Tasmania and New South Wales in light of the tougher
acquisition approval guidelines from competition watchdog the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. "We may revisit
them at some point in the future but neither are priorities
right now," a spokesman for Woolworths said. Page 20.
--
A move by casino operator Echo Entertainment Group
to raise A$450million of capital from new investors will be
delayed until today as a result of time-zone constraints and
dealings with numerous lenders, company advisers revealed. The
capital raising is expected to give Echo the flexibility to
pursue the international VIP business market while giving it
increased leverage against its debt obligations. Page 20.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Rod Sims, chairman of competition watchdog the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission, said yesterday that future
media mergers will be scrutinised closely and on a case by case
basis. "In media, the definition of media is really quite broad
I think there are issues there, I think we have concerns about
mergers there because of the access to content that allows
people to get," Mr Sims said. Page 19.
--
American casino proprietor Steve Wynn yesterday invested
A$15.1 million in the development of the American version of
Australian food franchise Pie Face. "Wynn visited our only
store on Broadway, tried a pumpkin pie while his wife Andrea
tasted the apple crumble pie; they loved it," said Wayne
Homschek, co-founder and chief executive of Pie Face Australia.
Mr Wynn is planning to open up to 15 Pie Face cafes in New
York. Page 20.
--
A study by the Australian Council of Super Investors (ACSI)
revealed yesterday that companies which fail to provide a
satisfactory reporting level on corporate governance and
sustainability risks could be publicly exposed in order to
improve disclosure standards. "If you are in the top 100, it
could make you pay greater attention to these matters," said
ACSI chief executive Ann Byrne. Page 20.
--
Investment group Perpetual yesterday brushed off
speculation regarding a report suggesting it was bracing itself
for an approach from a private equity group. Shares in the
company appreciated almost 10 percent with one industry analyst
saying "we've already seen one proposal, so who's to say there's
not another one in the wings, even if the company hasn't yet
been approached". Page 20.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A bid to split native title claims for the James Price Point
gas hub site have been withdrawn after project developer
Woodside Petroleum and the West Australian government
threatened to withdraw over A$1 billion in benefits. Long
standing differences over the cultural significance of the site
were believed to be behind the move for the two native title
claims from the Goolarabooloo and Jabir Jabir Kimberley region
people. Page B3.
--
Chief executive of Sydney Airport, Kerrie Mather, signalled
the intent of the airport to increase its role in the tourism
sector with the co-operation of Tourism Australia and New South
Wales Tourism. The airport was consulting about a new plan to
reconfigure the airport that would hopefully open up flights to
India and China. "We are halfway through that period of
consultation, so we were on track delivering our master plan by
2014," Ms Mather said. Page B3.
--
A takeover offer from miner LionGold has been met with
caution by shareholders in fellow miner Castlemaine Goldfields
due to a bidder's statement released yesterday showing LionGold
was still owed around A$16 million from private company
Enchante. "We are not concerned at all about access to finance,
we do have other avenues of financing as and when required,"
LionGold chief operating officer, Errol Smart, said yesterday.
Page B6.
--
A contract transferred from beleaguered building company
Reed Construction to a separate company owned by Geoff Reed has
concerned creditors. The contract for the Law Courts project
was novated to RBG Holdings Group, holding company for the Reed
Group. "Law Courts Limited intends to complete the project
using the existing resources and contractors on site," a
spokesperson for the Law Courts said yesterday. Page B6.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Bernie Brooks, chief executive of Australia's biggest
department store, Myer, yesterday labelled the retail
conditions in the country as nothing short of "a tale of woe".
"We are seeing the most difficult time I have encountered in
nearly 36 years that I have been involved in retail. I have not
seen it as difficult, as consistently difficult, than what it is
today," Mr Brookes said. Page B1.
--
The hope of any return of capital to the "many thousands of
creditors" in Hastie Group were dashed yesterday by
administrator PPB Advisory. With the debt bill to banks of more
than A$500 million there was little hope for any substantial
returns to the other creditors of the failed engineering
services company. "They're really normal, ordinary businesses,"
Ian Carson of PPB Advisory said. Page B1.
--
Coles, Woolworths, BHP Billiton, Qantas and Telstra were
among 40 Australian companies, including three of the big four
banks, applying for new branded domain names, the Internet
Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers revealed yesterday.
With applications costing around US$185,000, organisations could
have their unique name allocated as early as May 2013, unless a
dispute extends the process. Page B3.
--
Heavy falls in the sharemarket have resulted in increased
takeover speculation for a number of companies. Rumours were
rife yesterday that mining magnate Gina Rinehart had increased
her holding in Fairfax Media, with Qantas Airways and casino
group Echo Entertainment also mentioned as potential takeover
targets. A sharp rise in the share price of investment manager
Perpetual Investments led to rumours it too was the subject of a
takeover, prompting a "please explain" from the Australian
Securities Exchange. Page B3.