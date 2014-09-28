Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
KKR tipped to win Treasury Wine war
bit.ly/1xsXuEO
Cormann banks on retail interest in Medibank float
bit.ly/1rDkI7K
Horse sale looks likely to wipe out Tinkler's A$40 mln debt
to Harvey
bit.ly/1qLiQ7B
Former Fed governor warns RBA over house price tools
bit.ly/1DOfBqg
Food industry unites to fight complex laws
bit.ly/YxQaZo
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Denham Capital to launch A$200 mln mining venture
bit.ly/1u5ouHM
Food and grocery sector grows, but job losses widen
bit.ly/1rDl4vp
Coalition urged to fire up food sector with investment
incentives
bit.ly/1xsXPHq
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
ATO needs to 'man up' on tax dodges
bit.ly/1rDcEnz
Wesfarmers boss hits out at tax-dodging rivals
bit.ly/1wPNYZh
City-edge apartment prices plunge on resale
bit.ly/1uwo0vD
News Corp Australia's interim boss Julian Clarke to stay
another year
bit.ly/1vpRHwB
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
No bonus for Medibank's policy holders when the government
floats health insurer
bit.ly/1pAdagz
Great Southern investors reject settlement proposal
bit.ly/1CyKPjD
Virgin Australia chief tempers expectations for expansion of
Tigerair
bit.ly/1uUZ1id
As digital revolution rolls on, will free-to-air TV become
the next newspapers?
bit.ly/1Bsps17