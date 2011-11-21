WELLINGTON Nov 22 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Struggling iron ore miner Murchison Metals entered
a trading halt yesterday as it moves closer to selling its
stakes in Crosslands Resources and the A$5.94 billion Oakajee
Port & Rail (OPR) project in Western Australia. Japan's
Mitsubishi has a 50 per cent stake in Crossroads and a 25 per
cent direct stake in OPR. A spokesperson for Mitsubishi
declined to comment on whether the Japanese giant was a
frontrunner to purchase the holdings. Page 18.
- - - -
The price of hard coking coal in Australia is expected to
drop 17.5 per cent in the March quarter to US$235 a tonne
following pricing indicators from a deal between the world's
second largest producer of hard coking coal, Canada's Teck
Resources, and a European customer. According to UBS analyst
Tom Price, "The decline reflects the passing of the impact of
the first-quarter floods in Queensland this year and realisation
the [BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance] strikes aren't having
much impact on supply." Page 18.
- - - -
Following the collapse of Australian health products
provider Healthzone, a traditional Chinese medicine
company has been touted as a possible buyer for the group.
Singapore-based Eu Yang Sang already holds a 19.9 percent stake
in the company and participated in a A$10 million capital
raising last month. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia last
week appointed administrators to Healthzone, which reportedly
owes around A$44 million to creditors. Page 19.
- - - -
Proxy advisers CGI Glass Lewis and ISS Proxy Advisory
Services have recommended the election of Robert Fraser to the
board of Australian fund manager, Washington H Soul Pattinson
. Soul Pattinson chairman Robert Millner wrote to
shareholders yesterday urging them against Mr Fraser's
appointment, who is backed by wealth manager Perpetual, a 12 per
cent shareholder in the group. The disagreement over Mr Fraser
has deepened the conflict between Perpetual and Soul Pattison.
Page 20.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
APN News and Media yesterday announced it was
cutting 35 jobs along with the paid-for editions of two of its
regional newspapers, the Coffs Coast Advocate and the
123-year-old Tweed Daily News. The media group said the Daily
News would continue as a Saturday edition, with its price
reduced from A$1.50 to A50 cents. APN, which publishes more
than 56 regional community newspapers and over 25 websites,
reported a loss of A$98 million for the six months to June 30.
Page 19.
- - - -
David Crawford, chairman of Foster's Group and Lend Lease
and a director of BHP Billiton, yesterday said company boards
need to acknowledge the need to better engage with investors on
concerns about executive remuneration. Addressing an Australian
Institute of Company Directors forum, Mr Crawford said: "It is a
fair issue for the community to be concerned about because
executive remuneration has increased significantly in excess of
other costs in business." Page 19.
- - - -
A representative of the Uranium Corporation of India
yesterday said India would look at acquiring uranium assets in
Australia once the Federal Government confirms sales of uranium
to the country will be allowed. The Labor Party will vote on
changing its policy to allow sales to India at its party
conference next month. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India
has predicted the country's uranium requirements will increase
10-fold by 2020 as India opens at least seven new reactors.
Page 20.
- - - -
Mike Hirshorn, one of the founders of hearing implant
company Cochlear and a pioneer of Australia's
biosciences industry, died on Friday from cancer. Dr Hirshorn
studied medicine in Melbourne before becoming a research
assistant at the Nucleus Group, becoming chief executive of the
group's Cochlear business before he was 40. Dr Hirshorn
received an Order of Australia Medal in 2004 for commercialising
medical technology. Page 20.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
United States-based food manufacturing giant HJ Heinz chief
executive William Johnson has accused Australian retailers Coles
and Woolworths of over supplying the market with private label
goods, resulting in a downturn in the company's margins. "The
reality in Australia is that it has almost come to the point
that it's immaterial to us going forward because it has taken
such a hit," Mr Johnson said. Page B1.
- - - -
A settlement meeting between convicted Australian conman
Peter Foster and business associates over funds related to the
SensaSlim weight-loss scam was presided over by Australian
gangland figure Mick Gatto and his business partner John Khoury,
according to an affidavit filed by David Scott Emerton in
Australia's Federal Court. Mr Foster is facing fraud charges
related to the sale of franchises selling a weight-loss
product. Page B1.
- - - -
A breakdown in negotiations between Australia's White Energy
and its Indonesian joint partner PT Bayan Resources
has exposed the company to A$100 million in losses.
The news led to a plunge in White's share price, which closed at
A10.5 cents yesterday. The company's share collapse over the
past week has seen White Energy directors, including John
Kinghorn and Travers Duncan, sustaining millions of dollars in
losses to their personal wealth. Page B3.
- - - -
Speaking at an Australian Securitisation Forum conference
yesterday, Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Guy
Debelle refuted claims by Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan that
covered bond legislation would provide cheaper funding for local
banks. "I see the role of covered bonds as primarily broadening
the potential investor base rather than a means of reducing
overall funding costs for banks," said Mr Dobelle. Page B3.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Australian Federal Government yesterday agreed to lift
the mining tax rate threshold from A$50 million to A$75 million,
a change espoused by federal independent MP Andrew Wilkie as a
"fairer deal" for small miners. Mr Wilkie was unsure of how
many companies would avoid the tax as a result of the changes.
The changes have been criticised as not having gone far enough
by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies. Page 1.
- - - -
Failed broking house Primebroker Securities' liquidator will
receive A$20.5 million in cash from Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group (ANZ) after a settlement was reached
yesterday. Primebroker, along with Opes Prime and Tricom were
ANZ share-lending partners before the 2008 sharemarket collapse
sent Primebroker and Opes into receivership. Page 3.
- - - -
Goodman Fielder's plan to lower costs by abandoning
daily bread deliveries has been criticised by Woolworths
, Australia's largest retailer. According to a
spokesman for Woolworths, "Moves by any of our suppliers that
changes the freshness of a product like bread would need to be
fully discussed with us. Ultimately it will be the customer who
decides what goes on our shelves." Page 4.
- - - -
Penny Winn has officially resigned from the board of
clothing label sass & bide. The move follows her unexpected
departure as merchandising head at Australia's largest
department store Myer in September. Myer holds a 65 per cent
stake in sass & bide and is expected to supply the company with
a new board member. Ms Winn, along with Myer chief financial
officer Mark Ashby, were appointed to the board in May. Page 4.
- - - -