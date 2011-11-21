WELLINGTON Nov 22 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Struggling iron ore miner Murchison Metals entered a trading halt yesterday as it moves closer to selling its stakes in Crosslands Resources and the A$5.94 billion Oakajee Port & Rail (OPR) project in Western Australia. Japan's Mitsubishi has a 50 per cent stake in Crossroads and a 25 per cent direct stake in OPR. A spokesperson for Mitsubishi declined to comment on whether the Japanese giant was a frontrunner to purchase the holdings. Page 18.

The price of hard coking coal in Australia is expected to drop 17.5 per cent in the March quarter to US$235 a tonne following pricing indicators from a deal between the world's second largest producer of hard coking coal, Canada's Teck Resources, and a European customer. According to UBS analyst Tom Price, "The decline reflects the passing of the impact of the first-quarter floods in Queensland this year and realisation the [BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance] strikes aren't having much impact on supply." Page 18.

Following the collapse of Australian health products provider Healthzone, a traditional Chinese medicine company has been touted as a possible buyer for the group. Singapore-based Eu Yang Sang already holds a 19.9 percent stake in the company and participated in a A$10 million capital raising last month. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia last week appointed administrators to Healthzone, which reportedly owes around A$44 million to creditors. Page 19.

Proxy advisers CGI Glass Lewis and ISS Proxy Advisory Services have recommended the election of Robert Fraser to the board of Australian fund manager, Washington H Soul Pattinson . Soul Pattinson chairman Robert Millner wrote to shareholders yesterday urging them against Mr Fraser's appointment, who is backed by wealth manager Perpetual, a 12 per cent shareholder in the group. The disagreement over Mr Fraser has deepened the conflict between Perpetual and Soul Pattison. Page 20.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

APN News and Media yesterday announced it was cutting 35 jobs along with the paid-for editions of two of its regional newspapers, the Coffs Coast Advocate and the 123-year-old Tweed Daily News. The media group said the Daily News would continue as a Saturday edition, with its price reduced from A$1.50 to A50 cents. APN, which publishes more than 56 regional community newspapers and over 25 websites, reported a loss of A$98 million for the six months to June 30. Page 19.

David Crawford, chairman of Foster's Group and Lend Lease and a director of BHP Billiton, yesterday said company boards need to acknowledge the need to better engage with investors on concerns about executive remuneration. Addressing an Australian Institute of Company Directors forum, Mr Crawford said: "It is a fair issue for the community to be concerned about because executive remuneration has increased significantly in excess of other costs in business." Page 19.

A representative of the Uranium Corporation of India yesterday said India would look at acquiring uranium assets in Australia once the Federal Government confirms sales of uranium to the country will be allowed. The Labor Party will vote on changing its policy to allow sales to India at its party conference next month. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India has predicted the country's uranium requirements will increase 10-fold by 2020 as India opens at least seven new reactors. Page 20.

Mike Hirshorn, one of the founders of hearing implant company Cochlear and a pioneer of Australia's biosciences industry, died on Friday from cancer. Dr Hirshorn studied medicine in Melbourne before becoming a research assistant at the Nucleus Group, becoming chief executive of the group's Cochlear business before he was 40. Dr Hirshorn received an Order of Australia Medal in 2004 for commercialising medical technology. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

United States-based food manufacturing giant HJ Heinz chief executive William Johnson has accused Australian retailers Coles and Woolworths of over supplying the market with private label goods, resulting in a downturn in the company's margins. "The reality in Australia is that it has almost come to the point that it's  immaterial to us going forward because it has taken such a hit," Mr Johnson said. Page B1.

A settlement meeting between convicted Australian conman Peter Foster and business associates over funds related to the SensaSlim weight-loss scam was presided over by Australian gangland figure Mick Gatto and his business partner John Khoury, according to an affidavit filed by David Scott Emerton in Australia's Federal Court. Mr Foster is facing fraud charges related to the sale of franchises selling a weight-loss product. Page B1.

A breakdown in negotiations between Australia's White Energy and its Indonesian joint partner PT Bayan Resources has exposed the company to A$100 million in losses. The news led to a plunge in White's share price, which closed at A10.5 cents yesterday. The company's share collapse over the past week has seen White Energy directors, including John Kinghorn and Travers Duncan, sustaining millions of dollars in losses to their personal wealth. Page B3.

Speaking at an Australian Securitisation Forum conference yesterday, Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Guy Debelle refuted claims by Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan that covered bond legislation would provide cheaper funding for local banks. "I see the role of covered bonds as primarily broadening the potential investor base rather than a means of reducing overall funding costs for banks," said Mr Dobelle. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Australian Federal Government yesterday agreed to lift the mining tax rate threshold from A$50 million to A$75 million, a change espoused by federal independent MP Andrew Wilkie as a "fairer deal" for small miners. Mr Wilkie was unsure of how many companies would avoid the tax as a result of the changes. The changes have been criticised as not having gone far enough by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies. Page 1.

Failed broking house Primebroker Securities' liquidator will receive A$20.5 million in cash from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) after a settlement was reached yesterday. Primebroker, along with Opes Prime and Tricom were ANZ share-lending partners before the 2008 sharemarket collapse sent Primebroker and Opes into receivership. Page 3.

Goodman Fielder's plan to lower costs by abandoning daily bread deliveries has been criticised by Woolworths , Australia's largest retailer. According to a spokesman for Woolworths, "Moves by any of our suppliers that changes the freshness of a product like bread would need to be fully discussed with us. Ultimately it will be the customer who decides what goes on our shelves." Page 4.

Penny Winn has officially resigned from the board of clothing label sass & bide. The move follows her unexpected departure as merchandising head at Australia's largest department store Myer in September. Myer holds a 65 per cent stake in sass & bide and is expected to supply the company with a new board member. Ms Winn, along with Myer chief financial officer Mark Ashby, were appointed to the board in May. Page 4.