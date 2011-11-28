SYDNEY Nov 29 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Rio Tinto yesterday revealed it has pushed back a target of 40 percent improvement in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margins for its aluminium division. The global miner is hoping to improve margins through the expansion of its Kitimat smelter in British Columbia and the sale of some aluminium assets. "We would see completing in the latter part of 2014," Rio chief Tom Albanese said. Page 18.

--

Qantas Airways has contradicted itself on the cost of grounding its fleet last month, raising "fundamental questions of credibility about the management of this company," Transport Workers Union national secretary Tony Sheldon said yesterday. Mr Sheldon said the airline's estimate of A$70 million in direct losses did not account for brand damage. "This is about real people who were really affected and who won't forget," Mr Sheldon said. Page 19.

--

A trial of Click & Collect, a refrigerated locker service that allows customers to pick up groceries at any time, will be expanded, supermarket giant Coles said yesterday. "Demand has been solid and sufficient enough that we  will therefore consider an extended trial," said Keith Louie, Coles online general manager. Coles has partnered with storage security group TZ Limited to allow customers access to the lockers using a pin number. Page 20.

--

A decision by the competition watchdog on pay television group Foxtel's A$1.9 billion takeover bid for regional equivalent Austar will be delayed. The postponement was "at the request of Foxtel to allow it to make further submissions," the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission revealed yesterday. An unnamed media executive said "it looks like Foxtel asked for more time because it is worried the deal is going to get knocked back". Page 37.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Business Council of Australia president Tony Shepherd yesterday called for the Federal Government to ensure a return to budget surplus next year solely through spending cuts, avoiding any extra taxes. Mr Shepherd said encouraging the private sector to spend its stockpile of capital was "a far better way of pump-priming" the economy than government spending. Page 35.

--

BHP Billiton chief financial officer Alex Vanselow yesterday announced he would depart at the end of February after 23 years with the miner. Mr Vanselow said he would pursue a goal of running a company following a break. Commentators saw Mr Vanselow's exit as an indication that BHP chief executive Marius Kloppers plans to remain in his role for some time to come. Page 35.

--

Santos chief executive David Knox was yesterday elected as chairman of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association. The association's chief executive, David Byers, said the appointment of Mr Knox would help raise the association's profile as it seeks to address community and environmental concerns about the emerging coal-seam gas industry. Page 36.

--

Federal Transport Department Secretary Mike Mrdak yesterday warned that proposed legislation forcing airlines to provide the same wages and conditions to overseas-based flight and cabin crew as local staff, would cost Australian jobs. The legislation was introduced by independent Senator Nick Xenophon and is supported by the Australian Greens and unions. Page 36.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Victorian Supreme Court will today hear developer Sunland Group's allegations against Matthew Joyce over a A$14 million "consulting fee" on the Dubai Waterfront project. Mr Joyce, who has already spent nine months in a Dubai jail, said he will find out if he will be imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates in the next seven weeks. "It is a common situation for civil matters to be treated as criminal over there," Radha Stirling from detainedindubai.org said. Page B3.

--

Economic turmoil in Europe has seen Asian banks increase market share of the Australian lending sector, with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation increasing local loans 12 percent this year. Non-British European banks' market share has fallen 9.6 percent from 15 percent in 2010. "Lenders are keen to support their clients who have invested in Australia in the commodities sector," said Boey Yin Chong from Singaporean lender DBS Bank. Page B3.

--

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan has lifted the pace in his push to develop a more liquid corporate bond market for Australian retail investors. Poor liquidity and over-regulation has seen corporations look to global debt markets to raise funds. "The Australian Government is concerned that the current, underdeveloped domestic debt market does not provide sufficient access to liquidity," an invitation to a Treasury conference on bonds says. Page B3.

--

Rio Tinto's head of iron ore, Sam Walsh, said the mining giant would forge ahead with plans to expand iron ore operations in Western Australia's Pilbara region despite rising input costs and a potential slowdown in global demand. Mr Walsh said the long-stated aim of increasing iron ore production from 225 million tonnes a year to 333 million tonnes could be exceeded by 20 million tonnes by replacing an ageing dumper car at its Cape Lambert port. Page B4.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Public investment in roads infrastructure will fall from A$16.1 billion in 2010-11 to A$12.5 billion in 2014-15, BIS Shrapnel forecast yesterday. The decline highlighted the growing divide between infrastructure development in mining and non-mining sectors, said the economic forecaster's senior infrastructure and mining manager, Adrian Hart. He added that pressure on governments to tighten budgets would lead to a decline in capital works spending. Page B3.

--

Qantas Airways will step up plans to establish a premium carrier in Asia despite rising fuel prices and losses stemming from an industrial dispute, chief executive Alan Joyce said yesterday. "Nothing has changed about our preparedness to turn around our international business  we have to accelerate," Mr Joyce said. He added that the airline is in ongoing discussions with Malaysia Airlines about establishing a "deeper alliance". Page B3.

--

Woodside Petroleum may postpone an investment decision on the Browse liquefied natural gas project off Western Australia "materially beyond" the third quarter of 2012, according to a report by Gordon Ramsay and Cameron Hardie from financial services group UBS AG. The Perth-based oil and gas producer has struggled to secure funding for its stake in the Browse and Sunrise projects, leading UBS to cut its rating from "buy" to "neutral". Page B4.

--

Count Financial's final annual general meeting as a listed entity ended after just seven minutes yesterday. The financial planning business was sold to Commonwealth Bank of Australia for A$373 million. "I'm 65 and if it wasn't for the [Future of Financial Advice reforms] and the impending economic uncertainty and perhaps another global financial crisis, then we might not have been interested," founder Barry Lambert said. Page B8.